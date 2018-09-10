American Outdoor Brands: An Interesting Cyclical Play

It is difficult to calculate the exact intrinsic value of American Outdoor brands because of the length of the economic cycle. However, the stock seems on the cheap side.

Firearm sales have declined massively. This is why the company's valuation is depressed. Even after the recent surge, it’s still a “cheap” stock.

American Outdoor Brands has been crushed since the elections with the stock down more than 50% since early 2017.

Investment thesis

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was hit by the perfect storm in 2017. Following the election of President Trump it was clear that the second amendment would be under no threat. With a Republican in office gun owners had their rights protected. Without fear of losing gun rights, gun sales dropped severely. This was a major blow to the bottom line of American Outdoor Brands. Even worse as Trump's victory was so unexpected there is a massive amount of excess inventory in the marketplace. Gun manufacturers struggled to work off this excess inventory, relying on discounting and promotion.

The numbers speak for themselves. American Outdoor Brand's net income declined more than 80% in 2018, to just $20 million dollars last financial year. Firearm sales were down a whopping 41.9% year over year. The company continued to guide lower, which sent the stock plummeting into the single digits. Investors have been skeptical- with the possible re-election of President Trump, it looked as if sales would remain low well into the future.

However, a couple of weeks ago, the company surprised massively on the upside, forecasting earnings per share of $0.62-$0.66 on revenues of $630 million versus expected earnings of $0.49 and revenue s of $596 million. Is the stock a long-term buy or will this rally be short lived?

How to value American Outdoor Brands

For cyclical stocks like American Outdoor Brands, it is important to try to identify at what point we are in the economic cycle of the industry. Clearly, firearm sales are down sharply, however it is by no means clear that we are at a bottom. Given how dependent gun sales are on who takes office, the re-election of a Republican might mean that the company faces years of pressure. I feel the correct way to value a company like this, is to project earnings out over a longer period of time and discount back to the present. This would account for a full industry cycle. This allows for a more accurate analysis of the company's intrinsic value.

Over the last five years American Outdoor Brands has earned an average of $60 million dollars per year. The company trades at a very reasonable valuation compared to the broader index with an earnings yield of 7.5%. Given that earnings in fiscal 2017 were $121 million, it's not hard to imagine that with a normalization of sales, the company's earnings yield could more than double to 15% making the stock a bargain by traditional metrics.

Additionally, the company's Outdoor Products and Accessories segment has been growing nicely. This division has ample runway for growth and has been improving nicely with sales more than doubling over the last four years. If firearms sales recover and the outdoor segment continue to grow the company could earn much more than the $121 million in earned in fiscal 2017.

The Risks of the stock

In valuing a cyclical company like American Outdoor Brands, an investor is taking a greater degree of risk because there are a significant number of factors which could change over the long-run. Firstly, should a Democrat come to office there is always the risk that there could be severe legislative restrictions on gun ownership. More Americans than ever support stricter gun laws. There is also an off chance that there could ultimately be a near outright ban in some states on gun ownership, similar to what happened with gun laws in Australia. While this seems highly unlikely, it cannot be completely discarded as a possibility.

American Outdoor Brands has also been slow to adapt to E-commerce trends. The company sells primarily through retail channels and suppliers online. They have proper online store, meaning that they must always give up a proportion of profits to whole sellers. Competitors who sell directly to consumer have significant cost advantages and be able to offer a more personalized service.

Logistically the company has also struggled. There have been clear issues in making supply match demand given the cyclical nature of the business. In times of difficulty, this was particularly harmful for American Outdoor Brands as there is severe margin compression every time that supply outstrips demand. Many of the problems that the company faces now were not exactly unforeseeable.

Given this, we need to demand an even greater margin of safety than would otherwise be required as the dangers of projecting so far into the future cannot be underestimated. With companies like American Outdoor Brands, I would advocate a minimum of a 30% margin of safety. There are just so many things could change in the next ten years. At this point I think that a market capitalization of ~700 million does not offer enough safety.

Smith & Wesson's Brand

American Outdoor Brands has certainly got some place in the consumers mind as the company owns the iconic Smith & Wesson brand. The company's handguns are very well known and this "share of mind" isn't going anywhere. That being said, firearms are also to a commodity and a part of consumer's discretionary income. The company earns decent returns on equity (25% in good year's vs 5% in bad) and has averaged performance in the mid-teens. This is solid performance, though not exactly a company worth paying up for.

Figure 1: Some of the Iconic brands owned by the company

Conclusion

I believe that American Outdoor Brands is slightly undervalued though not a buy. Given the cyclical nature of the business and lower returns on equity I think investors should demand a very generous margin of safety. At the moment I would recommend waiting on the sidelines with American Outdoor brands. Purchase at $8.50 or under if the stock double dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.