Macy's - Wait For An Entry Point

The company raised the guidance and delivered an EPS beat with much of it coming from sources other from its core operations.

Retail Rise

Macy's (M) shares have seen a spectacular rally in 2018 witnessing a stellar 67% jump just like most of the US retailers with Dow Jones Retail Index up ~50%.

M data by YCharts

Much of the stellar rally seen in the retail stocks are on the back of a strong consumer confidence that been increasing astonishingly high reaching a level not seen since 2000. The US economy also posted a magnificent 4.1% growth marking one of the best quarterly performances in recent times boosted by strong hiring, rising incomes, and low unemployment. Coupled with fewer taxes to pay courtesy the tax reforms, this has resulted in higher disposable incomes overall. This eventually motivates people thronging the stores and spending more dollars buying from home building materials and chocolates to mobiles and clothing.

Macy's beat and raise

Macy's reported a strong quarter topping analyst expectations with a consecutive third quarter of positive same-store sales growth at 0.5% and 2.9% excluding the shift of promotional event in the first quarter for its own and licensed stores. The company has been investing heavily in remodelling the stores and boosting its online channel which has benefited the company significantly buoyed by retail optimism. The company reported an adjusted EPS of $0.70 per share over and above the Factset consensus of $0.50 per share. The company also raised its EPS guidance from $3.75-3.95 for 2018 to $3.95-4.15 (above Factset consensus of $3.86) and expected a flat sales growth of 0-0.7% with same-store sales on an owned-plus-licensed basis expected to increase in the 2-2.5% range. However, the company dropped sharply 16% post the results announcement, its largest single day drop in 15 months.

Is it Good Enough?

While Macy's reported a positive comp growth of 2.9%, the comp growth is relatively lower than the retail average. According to the National Retail Federation, the retail growth in the US stood at 4.9% in July, 4.2% in June and 5.6% in May. The comp growth at Macy's thus falls short of the retail buoyancy seen across other counters. Also, much of the bottom line beat in the quarterly results come from asset sales, tax benefits and credit card revenues outside of the company's core business operations.

Source: Company

The company is trading at an EV/ EBITDA of ~5.7x almost around its 10-year median of ~5.9x and most of the valuation seems priced in the stock. With looming trade war threats, moderation of consumer sentiment and a challenging 2H awaiting, the stock seems to have run up a little more significantly against the expectations.

Await a further more correction in the stock with structural headwinds coming along in 2H, the company's growth trajectory amidst moderating consumer sentiments remains to be seen. Remain Neutral and urge to wait for a good entry point at around $30 share price mark.

