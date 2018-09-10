Hexo Corp.: When Activist Shows Up To Your Door

HEXO (OTCPK:HYYDF) has just become one of the first cannabis stocks that we know of to be targeted by an activist investor. The rationale of the activist, Riposte Capital, who owns 2.5% of the company, is that the valuation of Hexo is undervalued relative to its peers such as Canopy (CGC) and Tilray (TLRY), both of which experienced a massive run-up in their share prices recently. However, as we will demonstrate later, we think Hexo is under no pressure to sell itself and the stock has actually outperformed most large-cap peers in 2018 so far. We think the comparison to Canopy and Tilray is not as relevant and perhaps the activist is getting ahead of themselves here. Hexo has a world-class asset base and the Molson Coors (TAP) partnership just solidified its leading position as a diversified cannabis company. We have long been very positive on the Hexo story but we think the best course of action for the company is to stay focused on execution and valuation creation instead of trying to time the market.

Situation Overview

In the letter that was sent to Hexo’s board of directors, Riposte Capital argued that Hexo is grossly undervalued compared to its industry peers and the board should consider taking actions to surface value and close the valuation gap. The private investor argued that Hexo is trading at a significant discount relative to the overall market because it has poor research coverage and insufficient investor engagement, a result of its much-delayed TSX uplisting (used to be on TSX-V) and OTC listing in the U.S. They went on to praise Hexo's Quebec supply agreement, low-cost jurisdiction, and the Molson JV. In conclusion, Riposte argued that Hexo should be worth $18 per share based on 30x 2020 consensus EBITDA. Riposte is clearly frustrated with Hexo’s share price performance given the rally that has pushed the share price of some peers up between 100% and 500% in a matter of weeks or months.

However, the activist is potentially motivated to achieve short-term gains at the expense of long-term benefits of Hexo shareholders. It is no question that the current cannabis market is overheated and valuation has gone through the roof. Arguing that Hexo should sell itself to take advantage of this market is short-sighted and might backfire if a correction happens.

Our Take

First of all, let's take a look at the fundamental argument that sparked the activism letter and try to figure out whether Hexo is undervalued. For 2018 YTD, Hexo has risen 54% which is largely in-line with peers. In fact, Hexo outperformed most peers including Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF), Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) and Cronos (CRON). The only companies that did better than Hexo are Canopy and Tilray (not included in the chart because we all know what Tilray did!) Interesting! Hexo has actually performed better than most of its large-cap peers, so why is Riposte frustrated and argue that Hexo is undervalued? We think the answer is that Riposte is selectively comparing Hexo to Canopy and Tilray while ignoring the laggards such as Aurora and Aphria. However, this comparison is flawed and Hexo does not appear to have experienced unusual share price performances.

The second point that Riposte raised was the value of Hexo's joint venture with Molson and why the share price has not reflected the value of such a partnership. We disagree with this claim because there is a fundamental difference between the Hexo/Molson and Canopy/Constellation deals. Molson did not make a direct equity investment into Hexo and there is no indication that it will do so in the near future. The cash and investment from Constellation was the main driver of Canopy's unbelievable uprise and it is only fair to say that Hexo's deal was less impressive and does not deserve to receive the same treatment as Canopy did. However, we also wanted to reiterate that Hexo's shares did benefit from the JV announcement and have risen almost 70% since then.

Path Forward

We think Hexo is under no pressure to sell due to two reasons. First of all, Hexo does not need cash at this point. Hexo has $250 million of cash on its balance sheet and has already funded the majority of its facility build out. The company just established a JV with Molson Coors who has more than enough resources to pursue cannabis-infused beverages. Although we are not provided the details of the JV, we would think that Hexo is in a good position to take advantage of Molson's vast resources and capabilities in their joint effort to develop future products. The argument from Riposte that Hexo should sell 20% of itself for more cash is self-contradictory because if Hexo shares are being so vastly undervalued, why would you sell 20% of the company now? Any premium is unlikely to bridge the gap between Hexo and its other peers completely. With that being said, we do think Hexo could use some more cash in the future. The company does not have an international strategy in place, a major shortcoming compared to its larger peers. All of Hexo’s production facilities are located in Quebec, which puts it at a disadvantage compared to others that will have operations in low-cost areas such as Latin America. Hexo eventually might be forced to find ways to lower its production cost in order to stay competitive, either through setting up international productions or other ways. Secondly, the cannabis sector goes through cycles. As we have illustrated recently in “Are We Heading Into Another Meltdown For Pot Stocks?”, the nascent cannabis has already gone through an entire cycle and it is likely that another correction might be on the horizon. Initiating a strategic review process now does not guarantee that you will receive the current valuation because it could take months before any deal is reached. In this fast-moving cannabis market, it is better to focus on execution and value-creation rather than trying to time the market.

Conclusion

We think Hexo won't be forced to do anything dramatically different from its current stated strategy. Riposte is a small fund and a novice activist, and it only holds a small 2.5% stake that is unlikely to force management to do anything different. Riposte also does not have a clear strategic rationale for pushing a sale other than trying to cash out on the current mania, which they know won't last forever. However, the most responsible action for the Hexo board would be to identify the most appropriate way to grow the business. Should an attractive takeout proposal surface, the Board would consider it and potentially bring it to shareholders to decide. Otherwise, there is no point in shopping the company around when everything seems to be going in the right direction.

