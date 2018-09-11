The $8B Boeing 737 Fairy Tale

Even when using prevailing market shares for the CFM LEAP versus the PW1100G, a possible shortfall would be within the limits that could be covered by CFM's production plan.

The worries about engine and parts shortage on the Boeing (BA) 737 program is something that is preying on many people's mind. We think that the current strain on the supply chain gives reason for valid concern about Boeing's ability to scale production even further. Now, why does this worry investors? The answer is pretty simple; Currently, the Boeing 737 program accounts for roughly 40% of all Boeing Commercial Airplanes revenues. It is also this aircraft segment that is best suitable for further scaling of production. If the scaling is restricted due to supply chain issues that means that for Boeing it will become increasingly more difficult to grow its earnings.

The problems and concerns can be split into two parts; the first part of the problem is the production emergency that Boeing is suffering and affects Q3 deliveries, probably delaying those deliveries to the fourth quarter in the best case scenario. You can read my report on this issue here and here.

The second issue was raised by a fellow contributor, who suggested Boeing is facing a production slow down in 2019 because there simply is not enough turbofan production capacity. AeroAnalysis followed up with the most detailed report we released on this platform regarding the Boeing 737 program since we started writing 5 years ago. In response, a new report was published by the fellow contributor. Since the report contains some statements on assumptions we made or contributor thought we made without proper supporting evidence, we feel obliged to respond one last time.

If you are not into analysis or the numbers then this might not be a very interesting read. But before you stop reading, since it is suggested that not enough production capacity for turbofans was secured to support higher production rates, let me ask you a question: If you run Tesla (TSLA) or General Motors (GM) or one of its programs for that matter and you plan on increasing higher production rates, will or will you not notify the supply chain that you require additional seat production and engine production?

Obviously if you run your business well, you will notify the supply chain. Just by this extremely simple reasoning we can say it is highly unlikely that turbofan suppliers cannot support the higher rates since they were never contracted to do. If that turns out to be the case, then there is a significant possibility that I will be selling my position in Boeing for the simple fact that you can't make mistakes like that on any level within Boeing. In that case, the entire Boeing management related to the Boeing 737 program could be booted as well.

That's all well and good, but if enough capacity is secured why is Boeing having troubles pushing out aircraft to customers at present? The answer is simple: Despite the elevated production levels being clear for a while now, the suppliers and especially the smallest suppliers who have been pressured most have a difficult time coping with the higher required rates. Additionally, CFM has just finished replacing turbofans affected by a teething problem so part of the capacity and likely excess capacity went into retrofitting and replacing the in-service turbofans. The remainder of the year will be for CFM to minimize the existing delays.

What has been brought up is that the engine selection is done by the customer, this obviously fits our choice to use the prevailing market shares to determine the division between CFM LEAP 1A and PW1100G deliveries, though we do need to point out that at this stage you could also make a case, maybe even a stronger case, for the division being driven by the production capacities of the turbofan suppliers.

What holds is that any shortfall cannot be attributed to insufficient capacity being contracted or that would be highly unlikely for an advanced company such as Boeing and Airbus. To understand this it is important to note that turbofans are not buyer furnished equipment.

This follows directly from the definition of buyer furnished equipment:

Buyer-Furnished Equipment is optional equipment that the airlines choose during the production of the aircraft, and which the airline is fully responsible for negotiating directly with the OEM for all terms of the purchase.

The word "optional" is key here. Turbofans are not optional. You don't have the option to take delivery of an aircraft without engines. It's that easy. Turbofans better fit the definition of SFE or supplier furnished equipment:

Supplier Furnished Equipment is standard equipment and is generally sole-sourced to suppliers under a partnership/cost-sharing agreement and includes equipment used in avionics, hydraulic, electrical, environmental and fuel systems. In general there are limited SFE options for the operator to choose from and when available they are commercially managed between airline and the aircraft manufacturer.

We do know from contracts between customers and Boeing and Airbus respectively that the aircraft base price includes the propulsion system and we do know that the jet maker requires airlines to make an engine selection within 2 months after signing the purchase agreement via a notice. If you order your aircraft now and are lucky, you will have a delivery slot available in 2 years. So turbofan suppliers really do know what they are up to in advance and in the launch stage of the aircraft (pre-service entry) there already is a certain preference or absence thereof visible for a particular turbofan.

Since demand is healthy and the delivery schedules and engine selections are clear quite some time before the first deliveries are set to start, the annual production levels of turbofan suppliers are driven by the engine selections rather than the global market shares. That means jet makers know their assembly capacity and turbofan suppliers know far in advance what their production levels should look like. There is very little coincidence in matching the supply chain with the targeted delivery rates.

Spare engines and spare dynamics

It was mentioned that we fail to recognize the fact that turbofan suppliers don't raise production at the start of the year. Since, we pointed out in our analysis that aircraft production rates do not increase at the start of the year, aircraft deliveries are backloaded towards year-end and are familiar with the JIT (just-in-time) principle for turbofans, we can say that a turbofan production rate increase in January was never an assumption we made. Additionally, since we consider full year production as communicated by CFM International and somewhat vaguely by Pratt & Whitney (UTX) it would have made no difference for the overall analysis.

It is also mentioned that we didn't factor in CFM LEAP spare engines in our analysis. That's also not fetching with reality. We actually considered this, but it has not been added to the report except for an extra outer column in our tables labeled "excess capacity," which in a coarse way does include spares for CFM but not for PW, since it already was an extensive report and the PW spares were already considered separately. We only touched on the spare engines part shortly in the report, but didn't add the full detailed approach to the spare turbofan calculations. Now that our assumptions and approach are being questioned, we are sharing the additional insights and share the results of a finer analysis on the subject.

What we do find odd is that given the fact that our report carries a whole lot more detail than many other reports on this subject, some nitpicking was observed on our spare engine approach. The only thing we really want to say about that is if other reports carried the same level of detail and same amount of research hours and care put into the report from the start, we wouldn't need to follow up twice. It's appalling to see that our detailed work is being criticized by fellow contributors, who at prior stages didn't come any further than a basic flawed assessment on the subject and failed to admit even a single mistake.

To avoid any confusion, we have relabeled the outer column to "excess capacity/spare engines" and include CFM56, CFM LEAP and PW1100G spare engines contrary to our previous work where we didn't add PW1100G spare turbofans to the table, which in hindsight wasn't the best way to tabulate things even though we did address the spare engine capacity for the PW1000G in detail separately. Additionally, we went a step further and assessed what the spare engine requirement would look like and added a line to assess a possible shortfall in spare engine production, which is much more of an inconvenience for an airline rather than the jet maker.

Source: AeroTime

To understand our view there are a few things to take into account; The first thing is that the PW1100G turbofan fleet is being kept operational by removing engines on the wing and installing the spare engines. So the pool of Pratt & Whitney spare engines has been shrinking and those engines have to be backfilled to restock the spare engine pool as the removed turbofans undergo rework. That requires a relatively big percentage of spare engine production. This in no way means that that percentage of spare engine production has to be the same for CFM as for PW.

CFM also had to remove turbofans, but its approach to the problem was completely different than we saw with Pratt & Whitney. CFM detected an issue with the coating that leads to faster than anticipated degrading of the engine durability and performance. A software update was pushed out allowing airlines to keep the aircraft in the air with the same turbofans, in the meantime CFM readied 70 spare engines to replace some of the turbofans. Eventually 60 turbofans were replaced. Those 60 turbofans should be fixed and will go back in the spare engine pool.

The big difference is that whereas PW operators are consuming the on-wing engine as well as the spare engine to keep the aircraft in service, CFM operators consumed only one turbofan. That means that naturally the requirements for spare engine production are not comparable at all. What should also be taken into account is that if the delivery flow of turbofans to jet makers is choked, it seems that turbofans prioritize deliveries to the jet maker over deliveries to airlines with grounded aircraft, so you can really question what spare engine requirements and possible shortfalls are worth to assess possible shortfalls of deliveries to jet makers. Being the primary reason of a delayed aircraft delivery worth roughly $50 million is going to cost more than an airline not being able to operate an aircraft for a couple of months. What this basically means is that spare engine production is likely not prioritized over meeting delivery requirements to jet makers.

According to a Bloomberg report, there are 15 aircraft currently grounded due to issues with the PW1100G turbofan. Simultaneously we see that partly because of CFM's recovery plan but also PW's recovery plan, the number of aircraft grounded at the Airbus facilities went down. This shows that the priority is to supply jet makers first and airlines later, likely because the penalty with jet makers are more severe than they are with airlines. What is also clearly shows is that the PW1100G spare engines pool is depleted.

To increase the pressure on the CFM deliveries, which is not to Boeing's advantage, we used the 9-10 percent spare engine production, where we kept the percentage more or less constant from last year. However, we do know that Pratt & Whitney this year will produce more spare engines but at a lower ratio and it lies in line of expectation that will hold going forward as well. Since we're not new to the aerospace industry we also roughly know how many spares are required and what holds is that as the installed base increases the required spare engine pool decreases relatively. Still if we keep in mind the technology risk of the PW1000G family, we would get to 68 total spare engines required in 2019, 6 units lower than our previous estimate of 74. Out of these 68 turbofans, 48 are expected to be spares for the Airbus A320neo program.

Applying the same principle for CFM LEAP engines we found that the required number of spare engines is 76, 46 for the LEAP 1B variant and 30 for the LEAP 1A variant.

We can now again crunch the numbers where we have taken into account spare engine requirements in more detail. In our assessment the geared turbofan production is going to dictate the number of CFM LEAP 1A deliveries and the remainder is assigned to Boeing. So in essence the PW1000G production capacity dictates the capacity that CFM should be able to meet. Does it make sense? Yes, the production levels of the turbofan suppliers are not coincidental, they are a direct result of production capacity and engine specific delivery schedules and engine selections.

By doing so, we found that there is an excess capacity of 82 CFM LEAP turbofans. This excess capacity, can be considered spare turbofan production and is reasonably close to the 76 turbofans required. Initially we found an excess capacity of 42 with our coarser approach. Once again, there is really no indication of a shortfall due to capacity levels being insufficient at either jet maker. What we even see is that at a production of 1,844 turbofans CFM could satisfy the requirements for spare engine production while simultaneously supporting higher production rates in 2019. Given that CFM did guide for a 2019 delivery level of 1,800 to 1,900 LEAP turbofans and we used the midpoint as the production level, it seems that CFM should be able to satisfy demand for aircraft production as well as spare engine production. Our calculations are not made out of thin air, nor are the calculations and plans of turbofan suppliers.

Even when using prevailing market shares for the CFM LEAP versus the PW1100G, we found that a possible shortfall would be within the limits that could be covered by CFM's production plan, while the PW1100G spare pool engine would surge to unanticipated levels. This leads us to think that the turbofan planned production capacities are more indicative of the delivery requirements than the long term prevailing market shares, which makes perfect sense.

Conclusion

Our conclusion remains more or less in place. We implemented our refined modeling of spare turbofan requirements and in the updates scenario, we did not find a baked in shortfall from turbofan suppliers that would prevent jet makers from raising productions.

If you are not a big fan of analysis and math, you can simply ask yourself the question "If I own an automotive company and want to increase production, will I forget to contract enough engines, seats, tires?" The answer is "No," not if you know what you are doing. Similarly it is highly unlikely that Boeing or Airbus is going to produce aircraft for which they have not already notified the turbofan supplier in advance. Putting it very simply, the delivery schedules and as a result the delivery slot specific engine selection is known quite some time in advance, which means that a turbofan supplier knows when their turbofans are expected and how many are expected each year with a few changes in the delivery schedules being possible.

Once again we do want to emphasize that this does not mean that we think there is no problem now or in the future. What our analysis does show is that with a rational approach to the numbers and the industry, there is no sign that the production rates as planned now for 2019 show that any jet maker or in particular Boeing cannot increase its production as planned. There are figures thrown out suggesting a $8B lower than anticipated revenue in 2019. If that comes to fruition, I will likely sell my shares. Our calculations show that the CFM production rates in combination with the PW1000G production rates both including spare engine requirements do meet the planned production levels for the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 in 2019. Even in the harsher scenario when using the backlog market share, CFM's shortfall for the spare engine requirements could be addressed within the limits of the targeted 1,800 to 1,900 deliveries.

Our analysis on subjects like these is a bit more in depth than you often see in the reports published here, but we do not provide every single assumption and formula since the reports are tailored to the readers from the investing community who prefer comprehensive yet accurate reports. So randomly using the numbers we calculate or applying a ratio for one set to the other does not show the shortcoming of our analysis. That's simply filling in the blanks and assume how our model has or hasn't worked and what assumptions we did or did not make. Of course, this is something one can do, but it does not make that analysis more correct. One thing we were able to conclude from misusing numbers we calculated is that a deeper understanding of the industry to adequately cover that industry or certain subjects with an appreciable level of accuracy or reality reflection is lacking. Thinking for other contributors, misusing their numbers and misrepresenting their assumptions means there's a significant chance for a misstep.

What we can appreciate is that Seeking Alpha is a platform where there is enough room for opposing views. I consider it a benefit to the investor community that they can read both views and use that as building blocks towards making a self-educated investment decision. We do, however, urge readers to think about what they are reading and to think about what contributors claim or assume and how much validity those claims and assumptions have.

