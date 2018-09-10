It wasn’t as if South Africa-based, pan-Africa mobile services provider MTN Group (OTCPK:MTNOY) didn’t already have enough challenges, what with the company fighting for market share and margins with Vodacom (OTCPK:VDMCY) in a weak South African economy, facing renewed sanctions on Iran, and having some challenges in other operating areas. Now the situation has gotten considerably uglier with the government of Nigeria looking to take $10 billion from MTN for what it claims are underpayment of taxes and violations of currency controls.

At this point it is harder and harder to argue for patience with MTN Group. While new management may be able to drive better long-term performance, and the long-term potential of the African market (as a whole) is significant, the issues with Nigeria and Iran are significant and won’t go away quickly. MTN Group is likely trading below, if not well below, a reasonable estimate of fair value, but the risks to the Nigeria business are substantial and that creates significant overall uncertainty as to valuation and long-term potential.

Here We Go Again…

MTN Group has long had a challenging relationship with the Nigerian government. In October of 2015, the Nigerian government accused the company of failing to disconnect over 5 million unregistered subscribers (which was true) and assessed a fine of over $5 billion that was later reduced to $1 billion or $1.7 billion (depending upon whether you use the official or unofficial exchange rate at the time).

A year later, the Nigerian government accused the company of $14 billion worth of illegal cash repatriations between 2006 and 2016, including violations of foreign exchange controls, transfer pricing, and tax evasion. After a Senate-mandated investigation, MTN Group was exonerated and the charges were dropped a year later.

Now there are two separate issues/accusations from the Nigerian government, constituting a total demand against MTN Group of $10 billion, or about 10x MTN’s annual EBITDA from Nigeria.

The most recent issue, which emerged last week, is a tax notice for $2 billion in back taxes related to equipment imports and payments to foreign suppliers. MTN claims that they paid the $700 million that they owed, but the Nigerian government has thus far rejected the company’s claim and believes they are owed $2 billion.

The more serious issue came in late August, with the Central Bank of Nigeria (or CBN) claiming that the company improperly/illegally repatriated dividends from the Nigerian business between 2007 and 2015 and must return over $8 billion to the CBN.

The CBN is claiming that the Certificates of Capital Importation (or CCIs) that MTN received from its banks were improper, and the CBN has since fined the banks involved. MTN is arguing that the CCIs were approved by the CBN, that the transfers complied with Nigerian law, and that the Senate investigation of these CCIs found no issues or violations.

This is a disturbing and clearly serious issue for MTN. I tried reading through the text of the relevant laws myself and gave up. With that, I can easily understand how there could be technical violations of various laws (some of which seem to contradict each other), but again I would note that the CCIs are/were the responsibility of the issuing banks, not MTN, and that the CBN oversaw and approved the whole process.

I also find it quite unusual, if not telling, that the Nigerian government is claiming that the $8.1 billion is owed to the CBN. These were dividends paid by MTN Nigeria to the company; in other words, this was a process of repatriating profits earned by MTN Nigeria in Nigeria to the corporation headquartered in South Africa. How any improperly repatriated dividends would be owed to the CBN escapes me. I could understand a fine being imposed if MTN Group was found to have contravened the laws/rules in place, but an outright forfeiture as opposed to requiring the money to be returned to MTN Nigeria makes no sense to me and raises more than a few yellow flags in my mind.

Between the prior Senate investigation and this claim that the CBN is owed $8 billion, I find the whole situation to be puzzling and a little shady. That said, MTN Group doesn’t have a great set of options here. The Nigerian market is huge, underdeveloped (meaning there’s a lot of growth potential), and contributes around one-third of the company’s total EBITDA. You could certainly argue that the market is now valuing the company as though the Nigerian operation is a lost cause, but I don’t think MTN Group is prepared to just walk away. Unfortunately, there is now a great deal of uncertainty about the operating environment for the company in this key country, just as the performance of the business seemed to be meaningfully improving.

But Wait, There’s More

Nigeria is certainly the largest challenge that MTN Group is dealing with, but it’s not the only one. The re-imposition of sanctions on Iran is going to make it practically impossible for the company to repatriate dividends from the country, effectively locking away roughly 10% of the company’s total EBITDA. The company is also now looking at a weak economy in South Africa (technically a recession now, with two straight quarters of contraction) and a global market that is very nervous about emerging markets and their currencies.

The Opportunity

Valuing MTN Group is exceptionally difficult now given the significant operating risk in Nigeria. As is, I think the company can still be expected to generate long-term revenue growth in the mid-single-digits as major operating regions like Nigeria and Ghana continue to grow and the company’s performance in South Africa improves. I also expect double-digit FCF growth as margins improve from better cost-control and an increasing mix of data service revenue. While that would support a fair value in the high single-digits to low double-digits even with the recent weakness in the South African rand, the prospect of ongoing shakedowns from the Nigerian government (and the risk that other governments might try something similar) adds a major, unsolvable, variable into the equation.

The Bottom Line

If history is any guide, this issue in Nigeria will take at least a year to resolve. While MTN Group may be exonerated again (as it was before), I think the more likely outcome is a settlement, but even a settlement for $1 billion or $2 billion would set a concerning precedent and sustain ongoing worries about the long-term future of the MTN Nigeria business and MTN Group’s ability to sustain (let alone raise) dividends down the road. Although I worry about bailing out of a story right at its lowest point, I can’t in good conscience recommend that investors buy into MTN Group now unless they are well aware of these risks and willing to take the well above-average risk in pursuit of potential long-term value.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.