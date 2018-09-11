Tenneco And Federal-Mogul Deal Points To Compelling Upside

The spin-offs expected in late 2019 will each be valued more easily by the market and fetch higher multiples, according to their own industry comps.

Overview of Thesis

In April 2018, Tenneco (TEN), an automotive components OEM and an aftermarket ride control and emissions products manufacturer, announced the planned acquisition of Federal-Mogul (abbreviated "FM" from here forward), an American automotive manufacturer and supplier of various types of vehicles, from Icahn Enterprises for an enterprise value of $5.2 billion, using a mix of cash, stock, and debt assumption. The added debt load plus admittedly massive dilution have caused the market to spurn this deal from the beginning, sparking a sell-off that brought shares from a high of $58.51 on April 10th (the date of the acquisition announcement) to around $42.00 this week - a 27% drop in 5 months. However, this deal makes sense for shareholders: $200 million in annual run-rate synergies have been identified by management which increase current TTM EPS from $6.71 to $9.66 on a diluted, combined pro forma basis (explained in detail later in the article). Shares, though, have gone in the opposite direction, providing an opportunity for investors to jump in alongside Tenneco's CEO - who purchased $1 million of stock himself on the open market back in May, at prices around $46.00 a share. The Special Meeting will be held this week (9/12) to vote on the deal, and will serve as both a near-term catalyst and (conversely) a closing window of opportunity. Below, I plan to illustrate how this deal makes sense and current shareholders in TEN stand to profit in the near future.

Transaction Details

In consideration for the acquisition of FM, Tenneco will pay AEP (Icahn's holding company) $800 million in cash, plus 29,444,846 shares of TEN stock. Additionally, TEN will assume the nearly $3.2 billion that FM currently carries on its balance sheet. Back in April, this would've meant a total purchase of $5.7B, as seen below.

Source: author's calculation based on deal terms

A stipulation in the purchase agreement allows Tenneco to issue ~7 million shares prior to 10 days before the transaction in order to raise the cash consideration amount higher; however, this is only assuming the current stock price remains above $54.6785 per share. At a current $42 price, this doesn't look like it will happen. So, the total Enterprise Value for the deal may be closer to $5.2 billion, which is at the lower end of the valuation range that Barclays (NYSE:BCS) calculated (see below).

Tenneco has secured an aggregate amount of $4.9 billion in debt financing from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Barclays for the deal. The debt financing will consist of a $1.7 billion Term Loan A, a $1.7 billion Term Loan B and a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility, which will finance the Cash Consideration portion of the consideration and replace Tenneco’s existing senior credit facilities and certain senior facilities at Federal-Mogul. The Term Loan A and revolving credit facility will mature on the fifth anniversary of closing, and the Term Loan B will mature on the seventh anniversary of closing. These maturities are laid out in detail in the valuation of cash flows later in the article.

Within the definitive proxy statement is an independent valuation that Barclays performed for this deal. Beginning on page 78 of the proxy, Barclays performed a “Sum-of-the-Parts Selected Public Trading Comparables Analysis,” pegging the purchase at around a $5.17 - 5.99 billion valuation.

EBITDAP Multiple

Range Estimated Adjusted

EBITDAP 2018E

(in millions) Adjusted Enterprise Value

(in billions) F-M Motorparts 8.5x — 9.5x $ 274 $ 2.33 — 2.61 F-M Powertrain 5.3x — 6.3x $ 541 $ 2.84 — 3.38 Federal-Mogul N/A $ 815 $ 5.17 — 5.99

Source: Barclays' calculation

The “Sum-of-the-Parts Comparable Transactions Analysis” and “Sum-of-the-Parts Discounted Cash Flow Analysis” valued the deal similarly (FYI – cash flows were projected in between 2.4% and 4.9% annual growth rate, with a discount rate of 9-10%. See proxy.). Graphics of each shown below, respectively:

Adjusted EBITDAP

Multiple Range Adjusted EBITDAP

2017A (in millions) Adjusted Enterprise Value

(in billions) F-M Motorparts 8.5x — 9.5x $266 $2.26 — 2.53 F-M Powertrain 5.5x — 6.5x $522 $2.87 — 3.39 Federal-Mogul N/A $788 $5.13 — 5.92

Source: Barclays' calculation

Discount Rate Range Perpetuity Growth Rate

Range Adjusted Enterprise Value

(in billions) F-M Motorparts 9.0 — 10.0% 0.9 — 1.9% $2.11 — 2.55 F-M Powertrain 9.5 — 10.5% (2.5%) — (1.5%) $2.81 — 3.25 Federal-Mogul N/A N/A $4.92 — 5.80

Source: Barclays' calculation

All of the above to say that the deal was a fair deal.

What gets interesting is when the synergies start to take effect. Management expects $200 million in run-rate synergies to begin after the deal is closed. After synergies, Barclays values this deal closer to $6.6 - 7.7 billion, or $1 to $2 billion higher than was paid (this is as high as 48% upside from the current purchase price). It’s not unreasonable to expect these synergies to occur. These companies have overlapping competencies within the auto parts component spaces, which is what brought them together in the first place. After it merges the two companies together, the stated plan is to then separate again into two separate publicly traded spin-offs - “Powertrain Technology” and “Aftermarket & Ride Performance.” The idea is that the market will then value the two distinct companies more closely to their industry peers. See below:

Source: company presentation

The combined company Aftermarket & Ride Performance pro forma EBITDA is roughly $309 million. This is derived using TEN's latest 10-k's Ride Performance segment EBIT minus capex ($38 million), plus FM Motorparts Adj. EBITDA from the proxy materials ($271 million). At a 9.9x multiple, that equates to a $3.1 billion enterprise value for the Aftermarket & Ride Performance spin-off alone.

The combined company Powertrain Technology EBITDA is $742 million (FM Powertrain Adj. EBITDA of $518 million plus TEN Clean Air segment's EBIT minus capex of $224 million). At a 7.0 industry multiple, that's $5.2 billion.

$3.1 billion for the Aftermarket plus $5.2 billion for Powertrain equal $8.3 billion total combined Enterprise Value.

As the newly combined company begins pairing the expected spin-offs with the right resources, some redundancy can be jettisoned and synergies will occur. CEO Brian J. Kesseler certainly expects them to – he bought $1 million of stock on the open market back in May, at prices around $46.00 a share.

Below is a look at the pro forma combined company for 12/31/2017, a good starting point for future cash flow analysis:

Source: definitive proxy statement filed with SEC.gov

Immediately you can see that if the combined company just moved forward at the current state with no growth, diluted EPS was and will be $7.24. At today’s stock price of $42.82, that’s a mere 5.9x on combined company earnings (notice that part of the deal terms is that Tenneco issues an additional 30 million shares; this is added in the above pro forma with the current shares outstanding of roughly 51.4 million, to get to a total of 82.5 million diluted shares).

A better valuation, however, would be to take into account both the net debt that the company would be left with after the deal, plus the synergies expected from the combination:

Source: author's calculation; incorporating newly issued 30 million shares

Tenneco’s 5-year average P/E is 14.1, a multiple which should certainly be warranted for the new consolidated company with better industry positioning and integration.

If based on EBITDA and industry comparables of approximately 7x EBITDA (see proxy), estimated value today before synergies would be $79.68, and $96.65 after $200 million per year in synergies:

Source: combined EBITDA comes from company presentation (see below "Strong Balance Sheet" slide); valuation is author's calculation; incorporating newly issued 30 million shares

Risks

There are, of course, the usual risks that the deal will not materialize, at which point TEN will be liable for a $200 million termination fee. But this is not probable. The Board has unanimously recommended this deal.

There is a lot of dilution going on, plus an addition of a Class B Non-Voting Stock, and there is a risk that shareholder interests will not be served because of less voting power and influence. However, I think these concerns are offset by the value the deal itself adds to each new share. Plus, again, Brian Kesseler, CEO, has put $1 million of his own money behind the deal and will be even further incentivized to perform for his own sake.

Steel tariffs are a valid risk to this thesis. A 25% tariff on steel and 10% on aluminum were imposed in March of this year. This could negatively affect the combined business, but the size and breadth are unknown. The next quarterly earnings release, planned for late October, should offer some insight here. These results will contain a full quarter's worth of the impact, as Trump's grace period on the tariffs ended June 1. One could theoretically wait until that earnings release to assess the impact of the tariffs before buying into TEN stock.

The automotive supply business is highly competitive; however, TEN has managed to construct a high barrier to entry for would-be competitors because of the company's global presence and diversified customer base. TEN engineers are involved with OEM's very early on in the design process. Once launched, most vehicle programs have a 5- to 10-year life cycle, with some exceptions lasting as long as 20 years, assuring Tenneco long-term contractual streams of revenue. This can easily be observed by the very steady revenue trendline over the past 5 years of operations:

Source: company reports pulled on E-Trade

Debt

Investors may be concerned about the debt being taken on. The presentation Tenneco gave back in April simplified how the newly combined capitalization would look. Notice the major maturities don’t start until 4-6 years from now. This will give the newly combined company time to work things out in 2019 and allocate the correct amounts of debt to each spun-off company so that neither is inordinately burdened:

Source: company presentation from April '18

Plotting these maturities on a cash flow forecast, you would have to extend the time horizon way out to 2026 to make sure to capture all the larger maturities, but here is what the valuation looks like with the term loans and notes incorporated: Sources: financial data obtained from Tenneco's website; valuation: author's calculation

Capex note: $622 million per year was derived from the combined company estimates published by Tenneco in April.

Interest payment note: Some of FM's debt will remain outstanding after the closing. FM's Senior Secured 2022 debt bears 4.88% interest, and the Senior Secured 2024 bears 5.0%. The interest rate on the new JPMorgan and Barclays' debt could not be found in the proxy. The author is assuming a weighted average cost of debt of 6.6%.

Tax note: calculated at 21% of earnings before taxes, incorporating the $100 million of benefit the pro forma combined company has at 12/31/17.

The above valuation uses management's Adjusted EBITDA estimates and assumes 3% yearly growth in earnings (Barclays' estimates).

Conclusion

The deal, with its synergies, will provide the new combined company with a better total earnings profile than the two currently separated companies offer today. $200 million in run-rate synergies translate into about a $1 or $2 billion value-add, according to Barclays (already discussed up top). But furthermore, management has really thought this one through by planning the subsequent spin-offs of the "Aftermarket & Ride" and "Powertrain Technology" companies in order to benefit from the improvement in market multiples. TEN's current EV/EBITDA multiple is only around 4.4, which clouds the true potential of its two distinct segments. The combined company will boast premier assets in each of those spaces separately. Industry comps in both those spaces clearly fetch higher multiples (7.0 in Powertrain and 9.9 in Aftermarket). Lots of moving parts surround the details of what this company (these companies) will look like over the next year or two, but any way you value it, I believe the market is incorrectly pricing the stock, providing opportunists with a possible 40-50% near-term upside or more, after the EV/EBITDA multiple gap closure occurs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.