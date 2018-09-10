Invest In A. O. Smith To Benefit From China's Growth

China has a population of 1.4 billion people and its economy has been growing at a relentless pace for years. Its economy is currently growing at a 6.7% annual rate, which is much higher than the growth rate of all the developed countries. While most U.S. investors would like to gain exposure to the growth of China, the vast majority of them fail to do so, as they do not feel comfortable owning foreign stocks they are not familiar with. In this article, I will analyze how investors can gain exposure to the growth of China by investing in an exceptional U.S. stock, namely A.O. Smith (AOS).

A.O. Smith is a global leading manufacturer of residential and commercial water heating equipment and products of water treatment and air purification. It generates 64% of its revenues in North America, 34% in China and the remaining 2% in India, Middle East and Europe.

While the business of A.O. Smith may seem mundane, it is actually a great business, with high growth potential. To be sure, thanks to the strong recovery of the U.S. housing market since the Great Recession, A.O. Smith has grown its earnings for eight consecutive years and has grown its earnings per share [EPS] at a 25% average annual rate in the last decade.





The consistent earnings growth is a testament to the strength of the business model of A.O. Smith and its exemplary execution. In addition, the company is still firing on all cylinders, as it has posted record revenues and earnings in the first half of the year and is poised to grow its EPS by 20% this year.

The strength of the business model of A.O. Smith is also reflected in the extremely strong balance sheet of the company. More precisely, the company has no net debt at all, as its cash and its receivables are essentially equal to its total liabilities ($1.3 B) and its interest expense is negligible, "eating" only 2% of its operating income. When a company grows at such a fast pace without the need to issue any debt, it certainly signals that its growth model is healthy.

As A.O. Smith generates about 2/3 of its revenues and earnings in North America, this region is obviously the most important for the performance of the company. On the other hand, A.O. Smith greatly benefits from the growth of China, as it generates about 1/3 of its revenues and earnings in this country. Moreover, it has grown its earnings in China by 21% per year on average during the last decade and is ideally positioned to continue to grow for years thanks to the booming middle class of the country and its severe pollution, which will keep the demand for air purifiers in a steady uptrend. The management of A.O. Smith expects 14% long-term annual EPS growth in China and India. Such a growth rate should be sufficient to keep the company in high-growth trajectory for years.

Surprisingly, the performance of A.O. Smith in China has decelerated in the first half of the year, as its sales in local currency have grown only 4%. Management expects some improvement in the back half of the year but it still expects the total annual sales to grow approximately 5% in local currency. The reason behind the lackluster sales growth is high channel inventory and a deceleration of the Chinese housing market.

As the recent deceleration of the Chinese housing market is a concern, it has caused a 14% correction of the stock. This is good news for those who want to initiate a position in the stock, as the latter is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 20.0. This is certainly an opportune valuation for a stock that has such an exceptional and consistent growth record and is still growing at double-digit rates. Whenever the Chinese housing market regains its momentum, the shareholders of A.O. Smith will benefit in two ways; higher earnings and a higher P/E ratio.

To sum up, A.O. Smith has exhibited an enviably consistent growth trajectory thanks to the growing U.S. and Chinese housing markets. While the company has recently decelerated in China, it is expected to continue to grow its EPS at double-digit rates for years. Therefore, its recent correction provides an attractive entry point for those who have confidence in the long-term path of the U.S. and Chinese housing markets. In fact, those who purchase the stock at its current valuation are likely to be rewarded with double-digit annual returns in the long run thanks to the double-digit EPS growth of the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AOS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.