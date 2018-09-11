Agricultural Commodities Heading Into The USDA September WASDE Report

On Wednesday, September 12, the United States Department of Agriculture will release its September World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The September report typically provides an excellent overview of the annual crop in the United States as it comes during the transition period between the growing and harvest seasons. Soybean and corn prices were rallying heading into the planting and growing seasons in late May. Drought in Argentina caused crop yields to fall in the soybean market, and concerns about global supplies took prices to the highest level of 2018 in the oilseed and corn futures markets.

However, the weather conditions in the United States supported crop growth and a sufficient harvest in the coming weeks to meet global demand. At the same time, a stronger dollar has weighed on prices as the rise of the greenback against other world currencies makes U.S. exports less competitive in global markets. Meanwhile, lower output in wheat from the European Union and Russia supported prices over the summer season.

The production of soybeans and corn from the world's leading producer, the United States has been at a level which is abundant for the sixth straight year since prices reached record levels back in 2012. However, 2018 has been anything but a typical year for agricultural commodities as trade has trumped the weather, growing conditions, and the ever-increasing trend of global demand for food.

A bearish summer season for one critical reason

The United States is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans. Over past years, China had purchased one-quarter of the annual U.S. crop of the oilseed. However, the trade dispute that has created $50 billion in tariffs and Chinese goods coming into the U.S., so far, and China's proportionate retaliation caused the Chinese to slap duties on U.S. agricultural products. China canceled 2018 and 2019 soybean purchases from the U.S. and turned to other countries, like Brazil, Argentina, and others to replace the soybean supplies. The trade issue weighed on the price of soybean futures throughout the summer season, and corn followed the oilseed to the downside, to a lesser extent. While wheat prices found support from declines in European and Russian output, cotton and meat prices also felt the sting of protectionist policies over the recent weeks and months.

As the USDA releases its September WASDE report this Wednesday at noon EST, trade continues to be a weight on the market. The report will continue to tell us that demand for all agricultural commodities is growing because of demographics. While 2018 is looking like a reasonable year when it comes to output, trade issues have distorted prices which remain under pressure going into the harvest season in the coming weeks. Trade has been the major issue facing agricultural markets throughout the 2018 crop year.

Soybean futures not far off recent lows

Soybean prices tanked in June hitting bottom in July, but since then, after an attempt at a price recovery, the price of the oilseed on the new crop November futures contract remains close to the July bottom.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of November futures highlights, the price dropped from $10.6050 on May 29 to a low of $8.2625 per bushel on July 16. The price of the new crop oilseed futures contract returned to a price that was just above the mid-July low when it traded at $8.2875 on August 31 and bounced towards the $8.50 level. Open interest has been steady at the 818,000 level. Prince momentum and relative strength fell to oversold territory, but the slow stochastic crossed higher over recent sessions. On the nearby futures contract, soybeans fell to a low of $8.1050, the lowest price since December 2008.

While China canceled soybean shipments, the crush spread shows that demand for soybean products, notably soybean meal, remains buoyant which is support of the price of the oilseed.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the synthetic soybean crush spread illustrates, the trend is higher telling us that soybean products are outperforming the raw oilseed which is a bullish sign for demand. Recent monthly crush data from the USDA showed that 178.84 million bushels were crushed in July, the second largest crush total on record. Recent export data showed July exports were at 3.427 million metric tons, 5.25% higher than in June and 47.77% more than last year. The weekly USDA export sales showed 672,600 metric tons in new crop sales for the week ending August 30.

Meanwhile, the CFTC commitment of traders data shows that managed money speculative traders were net short 62,749 contracts of futures and option equivalents on September 4 which was 9,017 more bearish than the previous week.

The soybean futures market is going into Wednesday's WASDE report short and bearish on the back of a higher dollar. It is likely that any surprises from the report will come on the upside when it comes to the price of the oilseed given the continuation of bearish sentiment in the futures market.

Corn follows the oilseed

The price of corn followed soybeans lower from the late May high.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of new crop December CBOT corn futures illustrates, the price dropped from a high of $4.2950 on May 24 to a low of $3.5025 in mid-July. On the nearby futures contract, the low at $3.2975 was the lowest level since August 2017, but the price held critical technical support from last year at $3.2850 per bushel. After a rebound to just under $3.90 on the December contract in late July, the price was trading around the $3.67 level on September 10 as the market prepares for Wednesday's WASDE report. Price momentum is rising towards an overbought condition on the daily chart with technical metrics in neutral territory.

In their August report, the USDA forecast a yield of 178.4 bushels per acre. Over the past ten years, there has been an equal number of increases and decreases when it comes to the August-September yield forecasts. FC Stone expects a reduction of 0.7 bushels per acre, while Informa Economics is looking for a 0.4 BPA increase in the September WASDE. Global corn demand continues to rise, but the 2018 crop is mostly in good-excellent conditions as we move towards the harvest. The latest CFTC Commitment of Traders report shows that money managers were carrying a net short position in corn futures of 55,884 contracts on September 4.

Corn is going into the report with a bearish tone, but speculative shorts could cause surprises on the upside if the crop yield numbers decline from August.

Wheat strength on the back of lower global supplies

The United States is not the world's leading producer and exporter of wheat; it is just one of many countries that grow the primary ingredient in flour and bread. Wheat did not suffer under the weight of protectionism during the summer months like the soybean and corn futures markets.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of CBOT December wheat futures shows, the price of the grain fell in sympathy with corn and soybeans from highs of $5.88 per bushel in late May to a low of $4.90 in late July. While corrections in the corn and soybean futures markets took the prices of the grain and oilseed to highs that were much lower than the levels seen back in late May, in the wheat market exploded and made a new and higher high. Lower output in the European Union and Russia because of drought conditions caused the price of December wheat futures to rise to highs of $6.13 per bushel on August 2, the highest price since June 2015.

U.S. monthly export data showed 1.766 million metric tons in July, which was 15.42% above the level in June, bit 25.6% lowest than in July 2017. For the week ending on August 30, export sales totaled 379,800 tons down from 414,785 metric tons the previous week. The latest Commitment of Traders report showed that money managers trimmed 8.414 contracts from their net long position which stood at 42,766 contracts as of September 4. The long position in the KCBT wheat market stood at 55,254 contracts down 6,206 from the prior week.

While wheat supplies from Europe, Russia, Canada, and the U.S. are lower than in 2017, the price action that took the price above the $6 per bushel level appears to have been overdone.

Cotton near support and meats move into the offseason for demand

The price of cotton goes into the September WASDE report at the upper end of a tight trading range that has been in place since the downside correction in August.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December cotton futures shows, the price moved from a high of 94.82 cents per pound in early June to lows of 80.60 cents in mid-August when the dollar index hit its most recent high. On the continuous contract, the high was at 96.50 cents with the low at 81.21, December cotton has been trading in a range from 80.60 to 84.25 since August 14. Technical metrics are in neutral territory. According to the latest reports, sales are up 35% from last year, but the International Cotton Advisory Committee lowered their 2018/2019 cotton carryout by 0.88 million metric tons to 16.91 million tons. Cotton consumption has been increasing because of better economic conditions.

The latest CFTC Commitment of Traders report said that speculative funds exited another 2,140 contracts of their net long position which stood at 65.798 contracts as of September 4. Cotton is another agricultural commodity caught in the crosshairs of the trade dispute between the U.S. and China as the U.S. is a significant producer of the fiber and China is the world's leading consumer alongside India.

Source: CQG

October live cattle futures continue to make higher lows since mid-May and are trading around the $1.10 per pound level going into the September WASDE report. U.S. beef production is up 3% this year on a 2.7% increase in the slaughter rate which means that weights have moved higher. Funds were net long 67,825 contracts on September 4 according to the CFTC while price momentum continues to display a bullish trend.

Source: CQG

October lean hog futures fell to a low of 47.825 cents on August 9, rallied to 59.50 cents on August 20 and after a fall to a higher low at 48.925 on August 30 they have rallied to just under 57 cents on September 10. Price momentum is bullish after the latest bounce from a higher low. Reports of an outbreak of African Swine Fever in China has caused the rally in the hog market, and a trade deal between the U.S. and Mexico lifted the prices of pork over the past week. Pork output in 2018 is 3.4% above the 2017 level.

There is always the potential for lots of price volatility following the September WASDE report from the USDA.

Source: CQG

The range in the Invesco DB Agriculture ETF product (DBA) since 2007 has been from $16.81 to $43.50. At $17.23 per share on September 10, DBA was just above its lowest level in over a decade of trading. DBA has net assets of $590.06 million and trades an average of over 580,000 shares each day. The ETF invests in a wide range of agricultural futures products.

We are likely to see lots of price volatility going into and in the immediate aftermath of the September WASDE report, while supplies appear to be abundant, demand, because of demographics continues to point to the world's addiction to bumper crops. However, the trade issue between the U.S., the world's leading producer of many agricultural commodities, and China, the largest consumer, continue to dominate price action as we head towards the 2018 harvest in the northern hemisphere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.