State Of The Economy Part 6: Why Investors Should Stay Bullish Despite Rising Risks

As a result corporate sales and earnings growth is expected to remain strong through at least 2019, which bodes well for the bull market continuing for the foreseeable future.

But despite these rising risks America's economic fundamentals remain very strong, with no sign of slowing growth yet appearing in manufacturing, labor market, or growth data.

The President of the New York Fed thinks the yield curve inverting isn't a major risk and advises continued rate hikes, which will also slow growth.

President Trump is threatening 25% tariffs on a total of $517 billion in annual Chinese imports, which would drastically slow US economic growth in 2019.

The two largest risks to America's second longest economic expansion in history is an escalating trade war with China and the Fed ignoring the yield curve.

(Source: imgflip)

Note that due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly portfolio updates into three parts: commentary, economic update, portfolio summary/ stats/watch lists. This is to avoid excessively long articles and maximize the utility to my readers.

This week's commentary explains the most important thing investors need to remember when considering economic, market, and stock predictions.

Introduction

Note that I offer these weekly economic updates purely because I believe that investors should always take a holistic "big picture view" of the world. That means knowing the state of the economy and what the short- and medium-term recession risks likely are. However, as I'll explain later in this article (recession risk section), macroeconomic analysis has historically proven to be a terrible tool for stock market timing (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ). Which is why I only offer these analyses so that readers will likely be able to see a recession coming about a year or so away.

That will hopefully allow you the time to prepare yourself emotionally and financially for the downturn. It will also hopefully allow you to adjust your portfolio's capital allocation to a more defensive stance, such as with defensive sectors, or potentially greater allocation to bonds (for lower risk-tolerant investors).

Risks To Economy Continue To Rise

Long time readers know that I'm a big believer in being aware of risks with any individual stock. That's why I always include a detailed risk section in every company specific article I write. The same is true for tracking the economy. We need to be aware of the biggest risks to the second longest economic expansion in US history. Right now the two big ones are an escalating trade war with China, and the Federal Reserve potentially hiking its Fed Funds rate too fast and too far.

Currently the US is imposing 25% tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports. We're at the end of the comment period on the next round of $200 billion in Chinese imports, which means 25% tariffs might go into effect in the next week or so. According to Trump the second larger round of tariffs “will take place very soon depending on what happens...I hate to do this, but behind that there is another $267 billion ready to go on short notice if I want.”

What Trump is talking about is the fact that US and Chinese trade representatives are meeting to discuss a possible road map to end the trade conflict potentially in November. That's when Trump will meet with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping at a series of multilateral summits to discuss numerous topics, with trade being among the most important.

Should those trade talks fail to resolve the trade war, then the comment period on the final $267 billion round of tariffed imports would likely run through January. Thus by early 2019 the US might be imposing 25% tariffs on all $517 billion in Chinese imports.

The Fed's Beige Book, a periodic summary of economic activity in all 12 Fed bank districts, has tariffs sited as its largest near-term economic concern. For example prior to Trump taking office the word "tariff" was mentioned in the Beige Book just 20 times in 20 years. 14 of those were during George W. Bush's administration, because he imposed steel tariffs in 2002 (they lasted about 12 months). Since Trump became president tariffs have been mentioned 93 times, 89 of which have been since March.

Specifically the Fed is reporting that companies are telling it (via its survey) that tariffs are: raising input costs, hurting profit margins, disrupting supply chains, and making it harder to make long-term investments. This means that should the US make good on its threat to fully impose tariffs on all Chinese imports, the US could see substantially slower growth in 2019 then it otherwise would.

Then there's the risk of the Fed overdoing it on rate hikes. The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee or FOMC is the 12 person group that votes on the Federal Fund Rate. That's the overnight interbank lending rate that most banks index their prime lending rate to. That prime rate in turn affects short-term consumer borrowing rates via things like car loans and credit cards. And while an indirect link, the Fed Funds rate also has a strong correlation to short-term interest rates, such as 2 year US treasury yields.

Previously I've explained why the Fed hiking too aggressively risks inverting the yield curve, which could potentially lead to a recession. Well the head of the New York Fed, John Williams, just raised my concerns a bit.

“We need to make the right decision based on our analysis of where the economy is, and where it’s heading, in terms of our dual mandate goals...If that were to require us to move interest rates up to the point where the yield curve was flat or inverted, that would not be something I would find worrisome on its own.” - John Williams

Williams explained that by his logic, QE has made the yield curve unreliable.

“In thinking about the historical experience of the yield curve, we do have to be cautious about applying it to this current situation...We and other central banks around the world have taken aggressive actions to buy lots of long-term assets, which has arguably pushed down the term premium, or the yield, on 10-year Treasuries.” - John Williams

Williams, who has a permanent voting seat on the FOMC, may not necessarily be wrong about that. A 2017 Fed study estimated that global QE (over $14 trillion worth) has pushed down 10 year US treasury yields by about 1%. That means that Williams, as well as some other more hawking FOMC members, might believe that an adjusted yield curve would be closer to 1.23% instead of 0.23%. That gives them plenty of room to keep hiking.

Of course "this time is different" is said to be the four most dangerous words in finance and economics. I tend to side with St. Louis Fed President James Bullard. He recently told reporters at Jackson Hole:

"There is no reason to challenge the yield curve at this time...Inflation is low, it is stable, it is barely up to target. We don't need to be preemptive on the yield curve...I would rather not be calling rates accommodative right now...I think we are at neutral or very close to neutral interest rates." - James Bullard

So the bottom line is that the US escalating the trade war with China from $50 billion in tariffed goods to $517 billion by January, as well as the Federal Reserve continuing to ignore the yield curve, are the two biggest risks facing the economy. And thus by extension these are the two biggest threats to corporate earnings and the stock market. So does that mean it's time to sell everything and sit on the sidelines until we get more clarity? Absolutely not. Because risks are always hypothetical and what ultimately matters is hard data and facts.

But Economic Fundamentals Remain Strong And Data Always Trumps Hypothetical Risks

With trade war fears rising one would expect that US manufacturing would show the first signs of weakness. That's because it's highly sensitive to input costs, supply chain disruptions, and retaliatory tariffs on complex US manufactured good exports. However, according to the Boston Fed

“Most respondents reported modest increases in prices. Although contacts were concerned about the effect of tariffs, none of our contacts reported any material impact so far.”

That anecdotal evidence is indeed supported by the data.

The ISM manufacturing index is a survey of companies that purchase raw materials to produce manufactured goods. Currently the index is at a 14 year high, indicating that despite what CEOs might be telling the Fed about worries over trade wars and tariffs, US manufacturing continues to boom.

Meanwhile the US labor market shows no signs that tariffs are having a significant impact on hiring. In fact, weekly jobless claims (proxy for layoffs) fell to 203,000 last week, their lowest level since December 1969. And keep in mind that back then the US population was 124 million or 61% smaller. In other words, adjusted for population, US layoffs are at their lowest levels in history.

(Source: Bespoke Investment Group)

Meanwhile the latest jobs report shows continued strong and steady hiring.

(Source: Marketwatch)

While June and July's net job creation figures were revised down by 50,000, the three and 12 month average remain at 185,000 and 196,000 respectively. For context it's estimated that the rising US population (about 2.6 million people per year) requires about 125,000 new jobs be created each month to keep unemployment stable. Thus average net job creation rates of 150,000 or above lower unemployment over time (the official U3 rate). As the unemployment rate continues to decline, wages have been steadily rising, hitting 2.9% YOY growth for both supervisory and non supervisory positions (80% of the population).

That's the fastest wage growth since 2009. And keep in mind that with 10,000 baby boomers retiring every day, this means that average wage growth is being suppressed by older and better paid workers leaving to be replaced by younger and lower paid ones. To account for this we can look at median wage growth.

(Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve)

According to the Atlanta Fed's latest survey, median wage growth is actually 3.3% and has been generally trending up over the last eight years as the labor market has tightened.

According to a calculator maintained by the Atlanta Fed here's what 185,000 average net job creation would mean for unemployment.

Duration of 185,000 Average Net Monthly Job Creation U3 Unemployment Rate 12 Months 3.3% 24 Months 2.7% 36 Months 2.1% 48 Months 1.5% 60 Months 1.0% Over 60 Months (5 years) Under 1%

(Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve)

In other words as long as US job creation continues at its current three month average, US unemployment will continue to decline. The lowest US unemployment rate in history was 1.5% during WWII. If we can avoid a recession for four more years we might have a chance to beat that record. And in just over 5 years we could be at under 1%. Now it's true that the U3 unemployment rate is far from perfect. But even using the far more accurate U6 unemployment rate we can see that the labor market has been improving steadily and at a rapid pace.

In fact, the U6 unemployment rate is now below the 7.9% minimum it hit December 2006. And at its current decline rate, October 2000's all time record low of 6.8% will be broken in just eight months. That bodes well for gradual increases in wage growth that will put more spending money in consumer pockets.

But wait a second? Won't rising wages cause inflation to increase and thus force the Fed to hike faster threatening us with recession? Not necessarily. That's because according to the Labor Department, Q2 worker productivity grew 2.9%. That's the fastest rate in over three years, and largely due to company's boosting investment into things like automation and more efficient manufacturing processes. Rising productivity means that the unit cost of goods and services is likely to remain stable, meaning rising wages won't be driving higher inflation as long as improved corporate investment levels keep productivity levels strong.

So thus far US manufacturing, the canary in the coal mine in regards to trade risk, remains very strong. And the job market continues to be in a goldilocks sweet spot that is set to keep unemployment falling, and continue the trend of gradually rising wages. Wages that are being supported by rising productivity, which is a function of greater business investment, and thus unlikely to increase inflation above the Fed's long-term targets.

More importantly, the strong job market, rising wages, and very high consumer confidence means that retail sales are likely to remain strong.

About 65% to 70% of the US economy is powered by consumer spending which bodes well for corporate earnings growth. That's ultimately what the stock market cares about.

With Q2 2018 earnings season now behind us FactSet Research (FDS) is reporting that a record 80% of companies beat EPS expectations. FactSet has been running detailed S&P earnings analyses since 2008 and the previous record for EPS beats was 78% in Q1 2008.

But that's all tax cuts right? Well actually no. Here's what analysts are expecting for the full year and for 2019 as well.

2018 revenue growth: 8.1%

2018 EPS growth: 20.6%

2019 revenue growth: 5.2%

2019 EPS growth: 10.3%

While tax cuts certainly helped juice 2018 EPS, stronger consumer spending and greater corporate investments is what's driving stronger revenue growth. What about slower growth in 2019? While both sales and EPS growth are expected to decrease, they remain strong enough to support the stock market's continued rise.

That's because 5.2% and 10.3% sales and EPS growth is well above historical averages. For example:

Since 2002 S&P 500's median revenue growth has been 4.2%.

Since 1990 S&P 500's median EPS growth rate has been 12%, and historically the S&P 500's long-term EPS growth has been 6.7%

In other words, US corporate sales and earnings growth in both 2018 and 2019 remains strong by historical standards. What about valuations? The market's forward PE ratio at 16.7 which is elevated by historical norms:

Current Forward PE: 16.7

10 Year Average Forward PE: 14.4

S&P 500 Average PE Ratio (since 1871): 15.7

S&P 500 Median PE Ratio (since 1871): 14.7

However, the market is not close to bubble levels, meaning that the risks of a severe bear market (30+% decline from all time highs) is very low. That's because since WWII no severe bear market has begun unless the S&P 500's trailing PE ratio was above 18. With 10% EPS growth expected next year, and over 20% growth this year, that means that barring a major rally in the coming 18 months driving trailing PE above that level, the risks of a major market crash are relatively low.

But what if a recession strikes within the next few years? I just pointed out the risks that Fed rate hikes and a trade war pose to continued economic growth. While those risks are real, and a recession would likely trigger a bear market, currently the economic fundamentals and data don't indicate this is likely. And ultimately risks are merely hypothetical, while it's the data and fundamentals that investors need to use to drive their long-term investing decisions.

Current Economic Growth Projections

(Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve)

It's important to remember that the Atlanta Fed's economic model is usually overly bullish and very volatile. That's due to how it weights its leading indicators and economic reports, with a very heavy emphasis on volatile ISM indices. However, it appears to be stabilizing at a very robust 4+% which if accurate would mean America is likely to achieve its first full year of 3+% growth since 2005. More important to note is that the analyst consensus is steadily rising and is currently at 3.2% GDP growth for Q3.

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

The New York Fed's real-time GDP tracking model is far more conservatively weighted and thus tends to be more stable. This is the most bearish economic model I've seen, estimating just 2.2% GDP growth for Q3. However, that's up from 2.0% last week. In addition this models' first estimate for Q4 2018 growth is 2.8%. That indicates that US growth is likely to remain strong for at least the rest of the year, despite the rising risks of a trade war and Fed rate hikes.

More importantly the actual GDP growth rate is likely between these two models, which we can see with a third GDP growth model, from now-casting.com. This model estimates 3.3% GDP growth in Q3 2018, which is in line with the overall economist consensus.

(Source: now-casting.com)

The bottom line is the rate of economic growth continues to be stronger, but not so strong as to trigger "overheating" and rising inflation. This means the US economy remains in the Goldilocks zone that is needed to keep the expansion (and bull market) rolling for several more years.

Recession Risk: Very Low

I use seven key meta analyses to track the health of the economy. That includes those which have historically proven to be good predictors of recessions:

The 2/10 yield curve;

The Base Line and Rate of Change or BaR economic graph;

Jeff Miller's meta analysis of leading economic indicators;

The St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator; and

The New York, Atlanta Fed's and now-casting.com's real-time GDP growth trackers.

(Source: Business Insider)

The yield curve has proven the single-most accurate predictor of recessions over the past 80 years. Specifically, when the curve inverts, or goes below 0 (because short-term rates rise above long-term rates), then a recession becomes highly likely. It usually begins within 12-18 months.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts August 1978 January 1980 17 September 1980 July 1981 10 December 1988 July 1990 19 February 2000 March 2001 13 December 2005 December 2007 24 Average 16.6

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve, Ben Carlson)

According to a March 2018 report from the San Francisco Fed, an inverted yield curve has "correctly signaled all nine recessions since 1955 and had only one false positive, in the mid-1960s, when an inversion was followed by an economic slowdown but not an official recession." In other words, if the yield curve goes negative, there is probably a 90% chance of a recession starting within the next 17 months or so.

Unfortunately, investors hoping to use the yield curve to time market tops are out of luck. While a yield curve inversion is very accurate at predicting recessions with long lead times, its track record on predicting bear markets is far less impressive.

2/10 Yield Curve Inversion Vs. Bear Market Starts

(Source: Wealth Of Common Sense)

The lag time between market tops and yield curve inversions is all over the map, ranging from just 2 months in 2000 to nearly 2 years in 2005.

And if we go back to 1956 (using the 1/10 yield curve), we can also see that yield curve inversions are largely useless for timing bear market starts. In fact, on three occasions, the forward-looking market has actually peaked before the curve inverted. This means that the yield curve should not be used as a market timing mechanism but rather purely as a good recession risk indicator.

Current 2/10 Yield Curve: 0.23% (up from 0.19% two weeks ago)

The yield curve is near its lowest level in 11 years. This is due to the bond market being confident the Fed will keep hiking short-term rates but being bearish on the prospects of long-term accelerating economic growth and inflation.

However, typically, the 7/10 yield curve inverts first (by 6 to 28 days). It currently remains stable at 0.05% (it's naturally lower than 2/10), and so, there is no indication that an inversion is imminent. I don't expect the 2/10 curve to invert before the 7/10 so we should have a few weeks warning before a 2/10 inversion officially starts the recession countdown.

But it's important to remember that you shouldn't fear a flat yield curve as a sign of poor short to medium-term stock performance.

During the strongest bond market in US history (tech boom), the yield curve was as low or even lower than it is now. Of course, that was also an epic bubble, but the point is that a flat but positive yield curve is not a sign of poor returns ahead.

Average Monthly Stock Market Returns By 2/10 Yield Curve Slope (Since 1976)

(Source: Bloomberg)

In fact, over the past 42 years, the period when monthly stock returns were at their highest and volatility was at its lowest was when the yield curve was flat but positive. This means that we're likely in the sweet spot right now, and investors should avoid using fears of yield curve inversion as a reason for market timing.

That's because even after an inversion occurs, stocks tend to continue rising for quite some time, and tend to generate strong returns before the next bear market begins.

Basically the yield curve is a totally binary indicator.

positive = very low recession risk (carry on with long-term investing plans)

negative = 90% chance recession is coming within 6 to 24 months (most likely 18 months) - consider getting more defensive

The second economic indicator I watch is Economic PI's baseline and rate of change, or BaR economic analysis grid. This is another meta analysis incorporating 19 leading indicators that track every aspect of the US economy. That includes the yield curve, though a different version of it. I consider it the best overall indicator of fundamental economic health (because it's so granular).

(Source: Economic PI)

The BaR grid has shown to be a reliable indicator, predicting the 1980, 1990, 2001, and 2007 recessions.

Currently, 12 out of 19 economic indicators in the expansion quadrant (indicating accelerating growth), and 7 out of 19 still showing positive (though decelerating) growth. This is among the strongest readings I've seen in the 21 weeks I've been doing economic updates.

Note that over the past 21 weeks, the number of leading indicators in the decelerating, but positive growth quadrant has ranged from six to 10. In any given week, one or two indicators might flip flop between decelerating or accelerating growth. This is just statistical noise, and only long-term trends should be used as recession risk warning signs. However, that trend remains highly positive and currently moving in the right direction (stronger, accelerating growth).

(Source: Economic PI)

Next, there's Jeff Miller's excellent economic indicator snapshot, a rich source of numerous useful market/economic data. It also provides an actual percentage probability estimate for how likely a recession is to start in the next few months.

(Source: Jeff Miller)

What I'm looking at here is the quantitative estimates of short-term recession risks. In this case, the four-month recession risk is about 3.3%, while the probability of a recession starting within nine months is about 24%. The short-term recession risk has nearly tripled from last week and is up from an all-time low of 0.24% (since I started tracking it). While such an increase is potentially significant I don't consider it cause for alarm. That's because it's just one estimate among many and the 9-month recession risk remains stable at 24%, where it's been stable for months.

That's especially true, given that long-term inflation expectations remain slightly above the Fed's target and stable. If the bond market was really convinced that a recession was coming soon, then inflation expectations would be falling. This gives me some optimism that perhaps 10-year yields can stabilize in the coming weeks and avoid an inversion. That would likely signal that any potential recession might not arrive until 2021 or later.

For another look at recession risk, I like to use the St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator. This looks at the risk of a recession beginning in the current month (it's actually delayed two months). It uses a four-month running average of leading economic indicators.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

Since 1967 this smoothed out recession probability estimator has predicted five of the last seven recessions before they have started. The key is that as long as the recession risk is at 3.9% or below, the economy is very unlikely to be in a recession. At 0.32% risk right now, this confirms that the US economy is likely to keep expanding for the foreseeable future.

Bottom Line: Be Aware Of Risks But Always Invest Based On Long-Term Trends And Actual Data

Again, I'm not a market timer, just a macroeconomics nerd (my major in college) who wants to ensure I and my readers see the big picture. Thus, the reason I provide these weekly economic updates. They are not meant for market timing purposes, but rather to allow you to prepare yourself emotionally and financially for when a recession does inevitably happen. It's also meant to give you around a year's warning (hopefully longer) to adapt your portfolio's capital allocation strategy.

That might mean:

Stockpiling some cash (to take advantage of future bargains during a bear market)

Putting new capital to work in more defensive companies (utilities, healthcare, telecom, consumer staples); or

For the most risk-averse investors potentially moving some money into bonds.

My personal plan is, when the 2/10 yield curve inverts, allocate 50% of weekly savings to cash. If the curve falls to -1%, then it means a recession is coming fast, and I'll be putting all my weekly savings into cash. However, because my portfolio strategy consists of overweighting in the most undervalued and low volatility sectors (with recession-resistant cash flows) I'm going to continue buying for the next few months at least.

That's because despite rising trade war and interest rate hike risk, the actual fundamentals of the economy, and corporate earnings, remain exceptionally strong. Might this change in the future? Absolutely, and you can be sure that I will be one of the first to point out the declining fundamentals to you if that happens. However, as things stand now, investors have little reason to fear a recession or bear market is coming over the next 12 to 18 months. While risk management is always essential, remember that the proper way to do that isn't through market timing, which is all but impossible. The right way to manage risk is via proper asset allocation (the mix of stocks/bonds/cash that best meets your long-term needs and risk profile).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.