Main Street Capital Is A Strong Sell As Its 67% Premium Is Dangerous, Unwarranted, And Unsustainable

Main Street Capital (MAIN) is widely celebrated as a true “sleep well at night” (‘SWAN’) business development company (‘BDC’). The company has an enviable history of consistently raising both their net asset value (‘NAV’) and their dividends, all while paying a sky-high yield around 7% (including special dividends). Shares however trade at an astounding 67% premium to NAV as investors have cheered the consistency and bid up shares in search for a “safe” high yield. But have investors stopped to ask how MAIN has been so successful? They definitely have something special in the works, as their investment equity returns have been nothing short of spectacular. I explain in this article why I have doubts that the performance will persist into the future, and why the fact that shares trade at such a large premium to NAV makes shares very risky, in spite of clear historical outperformance.

Business Overview

As a BDC, MAIN serves an important purpose in providing capital (loans) to middle market companies which may struggle to receive financing from traditional banks. MAIN targets primarily the lower middle market (‘LMM’) which are defined as companies with revenue between $10 million to $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million to $20 million. These include both debt and equity investments. MAIN also has significant investments in middle market companies and private loans. In total, MAIN has over $4 billion in assets under management, including $2.8 billion internally and $1.2 billion to which they serve as a sub-advisor for. Although MAIN is internally managed, they do earn 50% of management fees as a sub-advisor to HMS income fund, a non-listed BDC. Readers should view this simply as extra income and does not represent potential conflicts of interest.

As of the latest quarter, their portfolio breakdown was as follows: 46% LMM, 25% Middle Market, 22% Private Loan, and 7% Other Portfolio investments.

MAIN has diversified their investments based on industry as well as through issuers as they have 181 portfolio companies:

(2018 Q2 Presentation)

Floating Rate Portfolio

Like many BDCs, MAIN has a significant number of floating rate loans which generate higher income as interest rates rise. In addition, MAIN has 70% of their financing as fixed rate, limiting their negative exposure to rising interest rates. We can see below how various movements in interest rates impact their net investment income per share:

(2018 Q2 Presentation)

Balance Sheet

MAIN has three subsidiaries which are each licensed as a Small Business Investment Company (‘SBIC’) by the United States Small Business Administration (‘SBA’). This gives MAIN access to long term, low cost, fixed rate debt. This is one of the main reasons MAIN has such a low cost to capital. Their combination of 3 SBICs gives MAIN access to a total of $350 million in SBIC debenture regulatory financing capacity, of which $32.2 million was undrawn as of June 30.

MAIN is the highest rated BDC by S&P with a BBB rating. This rating was reaffirmed after management made statements that they would not be utilizing the extra leverage provided from the recently passed legislation. MAIN has traditionally operated with lower leverage, with the recent quarter seeing a 2.4 times asset coverage ratio, much higher than the current 1.5 times requirement and even the previous requirement of 2 times. As we will see below, this has been because MAIN has performed so strongly that it simply has not needed to increase the use of leverage to generate attractive investment returns for shareholders.

History Of Outperformance

MAIN has trounced the performance of basically every comparable peer since its IPO:

(2018 Q2 Presentation)

It is clear that this has something to do with the fact that MAIN has been able to consistently raise their monthly distribution, NAV, and distributable net investment income per share (‘DNII’):

(2018 Q2 Presentation)

MAIN cites one of the reasons as being due the fact that they are internally managed and have operating costs significantly lower than peers:

(2018 Q2 Presentation)

While being internally managed definitely is a huge benefit, it is not enough to single handedly allow them to outperform like they have.

Understand Their Secret Sauce

As a skeptical investor by character, I was naturally very curious to figure out how MAIN is able to generate such convincing returns in a historically difficult space. In my opinion it is critical to understand the “why’s” and “how’s” in the business model - past results do not guarantee or predict future performance. I never want to buy anything with the thesis “it worked in the past and thus it must work in the future.” While other BDCs typically struggle to even maintain NAV and their dividends, how is MAIN able to grow both of these while still maintaining a portfolio with a weighted average yield of 10.5%? We can see below that they even have yields in the deep double digits:

(2018 Q2 Presentation)

Investing in the high yield debt market is no easy task. MAIN holds their debt at a slight discount to cost, which is in line with other BDC peers, suggesting that the outperformance is not necessarily coming from the performance of their debt credit quality.

Some authors have suggested that MAIN is only able to succeed due to their trading at significant premiums to NAV. This has some truth to it. As we can see below, MAIN would have increased NAV per share even without the accretive effect of share issuances. However, their average NAV annual growth rate for the past five years would have been just 0.16% instead of 4.84% without the accretive offerings:

(Chart by Author, data from 2017 10-K)

We can further see how important the NAV premium has been for MAIN, as it has even helped support total dividend coverage in 2014 and 2015 when the dividend would have otherwise not been covered without the equity offerings. The takeaway here is that the coverage of the total dividends including the specials is very thin and thus readers are best advised to not assume the special dividends can continue forever, at least not at the same rate. However, the fact that the average net increase in net assets even without the accretive offerings is positive suggest that there is an even more important factor at play.

Their secret sauce is their significant equity (stock) investments in their portfolio. As of the latest quarter, $695.5 million of their $2.36 billion portfolio was held in equity investments, and $486.7 million of that was composed of common equity. 63% of their portfolio companies are paying dividends, but the real upside comes from the capital appreciation, as MAIN touts being able to acquire equity at lower entry multiples and cost basis. I calculated the compounded average growth rate of their currently held common equity investments (which by the way was no trivial task) to be around 13.14% as of the latest quarter. The weighted average (based on investment size) growth rate was 20.1%. Note that this is capital appreciation alone and does not include the roughly 6% dividend yield they received on average in 2017. Even using the lesser of these numbers, this 19.1% average annual total return per investment position significantly outperforms the broader market and is very close to the commonly regarded 20% private equity return profile, even before the use of leverage. There is definitely something special going on here - the management team at MAIN deserves full praises for such an impressive track record. Their ability to drive strong investment returns has a real meaningful impact on their ability to grow NAV - consider that a 19.1% return on their $468.7 million common equity portfolio would contribute $88.9 million of gain in NAV - that’s a huge amount considering they had $170.6 million in net increase in net assets in 2017.

Putting It To Rest: It’s Not Just About The Premium To NAV

An important takeaway from these findings is that it just isn’t true that MAIN performs strongly due solely to their premium to NAV. On quite the contrary, it appears that MAIN has earned a high premium to NAV because they have what appears to be magic hands in stock picking.

Why This Concerns Me

This evidence strongly suggests that MAIN has managed to outperform their BDC peers because the strong returns in their equity investments have more than made up for the traditional persistent deteriorating in NAV due to debt investments seen at most BDCs. This however comes as a double edged sword - yes, I need to reiterate that management has an excellent track record as we can see from these statistics. However, is this really sustainable? The growth in index funds has proven that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investment managers to maintain long histories of outperforming the market, let alone by such a wide margin. MAIN indicates that some of their success should be attributed by their ability to enter equity positions at low multiples between 4.5 and 6.5 times EBITDA. Will they continue to be able to negotiate such attractive terms in the future? While management deserves credit for performing so well thus far, I need to stress that what they have been doing is very hard - it would be very understandable for their returns to see reversion to the mean.

I should also note that some of their unrealized appreciation in their equity holdings has been due to multiple expansion. As we can see below, their weighted average enterprise value (‘EV’) to EBITDA multiple of their equity investments has seen a steady rise the last few years:

(Chart by Author, data from 10-K)

While the current multiple around 7 is by no means “bubbly,” I am skeptical that they will be able to keep increasing this multiple in the future without adding real skepticism to their assigned valuations. This means that more of the returns will need to come from growing underlying earnings from their investments.

The NAV Premium Raises The Stakes

Now back to the valuation. At recent prices of $40, MAIN trades an astonishing 67% higher than their NAV of $23.96 per share. The NAV premium appears to be due to a euphoria for yield. I agree that MAIN should not trade below NAV as they would trade at a 10% yield (without the special dividend) - MAIN deserves much more credit than that. But the problem is that at current valuations, investors are receiving a total of about 7% even including the special dividends. MAIN is being priced not just as a blue chip BDC but as a blue chip company in general. Their increases in their monthly dividend have been around 3%, and 2% including their special dividend. Further, as we saw above, they have raised their NAV by 4.8% inclusive of their accretive stock offerings. Is that enough, considering both of these are highly variable based on them continuing to trade at significant premiums to NAV, let alone continuing their outperformance in equity investments? There appears to be very low margin of error for the possibility that MAIN does have a future misstep and is unable to cover their dividend (including the special). Investors thinking that this is a “sleep well at night” or “super safe” stock need to consider whether they truly believe that management can continue achieving 19% returns on their equity investments.

Readers should understand the impact their equity returns have in dividend sustainability. If their returns on equity investments were to drop to “only” 10%, then they would lose $42.2 million in annual net increase in net assets. Based on their 2018 projected total dividend payout of $2.89, they will pay about $163.9 million in dividends this year out of $170.6 million of net increase in net assets. If they were to have $42.2 million less of net increase in net assets, then clearly the total dividend payout including the special will no longer be covered.

My opinion is that management is only human and it is unrealistic to expect their outperformance to continue indefinitely. I would consider buying shares at a 20% premium to NAV, or about $29 per share. This would represent a 8% yield based on their regular distribution. While this is a price point over 27% lower than current prices, I should note that this is not my price target. In spite of a stock price which I feel does not compensate for the risks, I want to stress that MAIN should still continue to just fine moving forward. I believe that should MAIN find financial struggles, they have enough leeway on their balance sheet to give them time to find their way again. At 2.4 times asset coverage, they have a significant amount of leverage that they can utilize before reaching the 1.5 times limit. So while I have doubts that MAIN will be able to continue its dramatic outperformance long term, its financials do not appear to be in immediate short term danger. I however anticipate the share price to see a compression in multiples quickly should the party come to an end - which is the justification for my “strong sell” rating. In such an event I would anticipate shares to fall even lower than my entry point of $29. This would make for an ideal buying opportunity - price is very important.

Conclusion

While MAIN has indeed earned its reputation as the best BDC, I want to warn readers to not get carried away with labeling it “super safe” or a “SWAN.” In order to be a true SWAN, a company must have a competitive edge and business model which allows for consistently repeatable results in the future. I do not believe that any level of skill can make 19% equity returns “easily” repeatable. While I may be proven wrong, the current share price does not price the risk of future reversion to the mean. Shares are priced as if MAIN can continue this kind of performance forever which, despite the “safe and consistent” results that management has been churning out, makes shares a risky bet anyway you cut it.

