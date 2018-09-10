Value Stocks Episode 5 - The Coca-Cola Company (Podcast)

The stock price is significantly overvalued even when you consider the high quality of the underlying business.

Margins will improve now that they have refranchised their North American bottling operations.

Organic growth will be very modest going forward, but company still produces attractive cash flows.

Introduction

Value Stocks is a podcast that is unique in that it is one of the few shows that actually focuses on valuing a single stock, each episode, rather than focusing on big investing themes that don't provide that much value to more intense investors. While both myself and my co-host Felix consider ourselves value investors, we tend to look at different companies and have different perspectives on stocks from time to time. In this episode we discuss The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO). This is a stock that almost every investor is familiar with and has been invested in at one point or another during their career. Currently KO is trading at $45 USD on the NYSE and has released some optimistic full year guidance for 2018 after a period of difficulties in the past 10 years. We hope you enjoy the episode.

Podcast Summary Notes

0:00 - Company Introduction

What do they do?

What is their market cap?

Do you own the stock?

2:40 - Why did you want to talk about this company?

A company that most people can relate to

A great business

4:40 - What do you like about the company?

Inflation protection

Shielded from technology disruption

Logistics and distribution moat

Brand Moat

Margins

11:30 - What do you dislike about the company?

Price

Management

Health conscious consumer trend

15:05 - Thoughts on management?

Frequency of deal making

Management compensation

23:00 - What are your thoughts on moat?

Brand moat

Logistics and distribution moat

24:15 - What are your thoughts on growth, cash flow, and capital allocation?

Limited opportunity for buybacks due to stock valuation

32:30 - Valuation/Intrinsic Value of the business

How did you calculate the intrinsic value?

Is it an above average business?

40:40 - Final thoughts on the business

