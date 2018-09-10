Value Stocks Episode 5 - The Coca-Cola Company (Podcast)

Introduction
Value Stocks is a podcast that is unique in that it is one of the few shows that actually focuses on valuing a single stock, each episode, rather than focusing on big investing themes that don't provide that much value to more intense investors. While both myself and my co-host Felix consider ourselves value investors, we tend to look at different companies and have different perspectives on stocks from time to time. In this episode we discuss The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO). This is a stock that almost every investor is familiar with and has been invested in at one point or another during their career. Currently KO is trading at $45 USD on the NYSE and has released some optimistic full year guidance for 2018 after a period of difficulties in the past 10 years. We hope you enjoy the episode.
Podcast Summary Notes
0:00 - Company Introduction
- What do they do?
- What is their market cap?
- Do you own the stock?
2:40 - Why did you want to talk about this company?
- A company that most people can relate to
- A great business
4:40 - What do you like about the company?
- Inflation protection
- Shielded from technology disruption
- Logistics and distribution moat
- Brand Moat
- Margins
11:30 - What do you dislike about the company?
- Price
- Management
- Health conscious consumer trend
15:05 - Thoughts on management?
- Frequency of deal making
- Management compensation
23:00 - What are your thoughts on moat?
- Brand moat
- Logistics and distribution moat
24:15 - What are your thoughts on growth, cash flow, and capital allocation?
- Limited opportunity for buybacks due to stock valuation
32:30 - Valuation/Intrinsic Value of the business
- How did you calculate the intrinsic value?
- Is it an above average business?
40:40 - Final thoughts on the business
