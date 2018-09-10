Omeros' Deck Full Of Aces

Omeros' lead molecule, OMS721, plays in an impressive suite of late stage clinical trials with key designations from the FDA and EC.

Omeros (OMER) was founded in 1994. In its 2+ decade existence, it has accumulated an enticing suite of therapeutic assets. What's more, it is on the verge of achieving cash flows which would allow it to finance its ambitious therapies without diluting its shareholders.

In this posting, I will provide an overview of Omeros' pipeline. Hopefully, in doing so, I will effectively communicate why Omeros is one of the top three candidates in my speculative biotech portfolio.

Omeros stock has been on a tear despite lagging sales of its one approved therapy Omidria.

Management has assigned Omeros' one FDA approved therapy, Omidria, the unexciting but critical role of financing development of Omeros' pipeline. For the last two quarters, Omidria has failed miserably in fulfilling this role as I document in: "Omeros Gets Serious About Omidria".

I submit that is good news to those who are late to the Omeros story. Omidria's troubles have slowed the growth of Omeros' share price well below what it would otherwise be. That said, Omeros is trading at the high end of its five-year trading range as illustrated by the share price chart below:

OMER data by YCharts

I am thinking a pullback is in order. At least I am hoping for one so I can add to my position, something I am loathe to do at its current price.

Omeros' lead molecule, OMS721, plays in an impressive suite of late-stage clinical trials with key designations from the FDA and EC.

Omeros' lead therapy, OMS721, is in a variety of late-stage clinical trials. These include three:

...Phase 3 clinical programs in hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, or stem cell TMA, in immunoglobulin A or IgA nephropathy and in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome or aHUS... [and] two ongoing... Phase 2 clinical trials, one in stem cell TMA and the other in renal diseases currently focused on patients with IgA nephropathy

The FDA has a grab bag of special designations that it can award promising therapies. Omeros has scored a handful of such special designation for its OMS721, including breakthrough therapy and orphan drug designations for:

(4/26/18) the treatment of patients with high-risk hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); and

(6/13/17) the treatment of Immunoglobulin A (IGA) nephropathy.

It has also netted fast track designation (7/23/15) for: treatment of patients with atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); Omeros also has an orphan drug designation for aHUS.

The FDA summarizes eligibility requirements and benefits of its breakthrough therapy designation as follows:

Breakthrough therapy designation is intended to expedite the development and review of drugs for serious or life-threatening conditions. The criteria for breakthrough therapy designation require preliminary clinical evidence that demonstrates the drug may have substantial improvement on at least one clinically significant endpoint over available therapy.

FDA orphan drug program provides incentives (exclusivity, tax breaks, fee waivers) for drugs which are:

...intended for the safe and effective treatment, diagnosis or prevention of rare diseases/disorders that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S., or that affect more than 200,000 persons but are not expected to recover the costs of developing and marketing a treatment drug.

As is true for so many aspects of the FDA under Chairman Gottlieb, the orphan drug program is under evaluation.

The EC has a somewhat different but analogous program and has granted Omeros orphan drug designations (1/22/18) for the treatment of primary IgA nephropathy and (8/28/18) for treatment in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).

CEO Demopulos routinely emphasizes his ongoing OMS721 regulatory dialogs during his earnings CC's. In his recent Q2 2018 earnings CC, he emphasized the TMA program. Here Omeros is encouraging the market to expect that a filing is imminent. He stated:

...we continue preparations for submission of a U.S. Biologic License Application or BLA and a European Marketing Authorization Application or MAA.

He promised an update on or before next quarter's earnings call.

As is the case with TMA, Omeros also has breakthrough designation for its IgA OMS721 program. This program looks to have a somewhat longer time to filing. Its phase 3 trial is currently enrolling patients.

Its status is summarized in the slide below:

Omeros' addiction therapies offer significant long-term potential.

The graphic below presents Omeros' pipeline, ex Omidria and ex its preclinical therapy candidates which I will discuss in the following section.

In Omeros' Q2 2018 earnings call CEO Demopulos seemingly disses OMS824 and OMS405 by excluding them from his list of therapies meriting the majority of its R&D spend. OMS527 makes the cut.

The following from Omeros' Q2 2018 10-Q (p.15) is consistent with a waning role for OMS824:

In our OMS824 program, we continue to advance our phosphodiesterase 10, or PDE10, inhibitors for treatment of neurological disorders. The FDA has approved our conducting clinical trials with our lead candidate subject to dosing limitations. Given the dosing limitations, we are currently focused on assessing the relative advantages of a number of our back-up compounds.

The omission of OMS405 from funding offers less of a tell insofar as the National Institute on Drug Abuse has been funding this program (p. 12). OMS405 shows promise in curbing a variety of compulsive behaviors.

Omeros Q2 2018 10-Q (p. 15) describes the OMS405 program as follows:

Phase 2 clinical trials have been conducted by our collaborators to evaluate a PPARγ agonist, alone or in combination with other agents, and have yielded positive data in the treatment of addiction to heroin and to nicotine. We have also reported positive results ( i.e., decreased craving and protection of brain white matter) from a Phase 2 clinical trial conducted by an independent investigator evaluating the effects of a PPARγ agonist in patients with cocaine use disorder.

This program addresses a problem wreaking havoc in communities across America and elsewhere in the world. As such, I rank it as a therapy which stands to play a powerful role in Omeros' future.

OMS527, Omeros' candidate currently in phase 1 trials, pairs with OMS405 to supplement Omeros' addiction pipeline. These two candidate therapies position Omeros as a potential player in a growing market for substance abuse prevention medications.

CEO Demopulos gives the following rundown on OMS527 during the Q2 2018 earnings CC:

A Phase 1 single-ascending and multiple-ascending-dose clinical trial is underway and designed to assess safety and pharmacokinetics in healthy subjects. We have completed dosing in the first two cohorts of subjects. OMS527 has been well tolerated and pharmacokinetic data collected to date indicates that the drug should be able to be dosed once daily. Completion of the Phase 1 trial is expected in the first half of 2019.

Accordingly, good things will take time to develop for Omeros' addiction therapies. Later during the call, in response to a question, CEO Demopulos expands on Omeros' strategies as regards OMS527:

...OMS527, the core of that mechanism for PDE7 inhibition is dopamine, PDE7 inhibitors in general. And in that I include OMS527. But in general, what we have elucidated in the mechanism for PDE7 inhibitors is that they make the parts of the br[ain] responsible for addiction or compulsion U dopamine dopaminergic. So, in the acute addictive phase where the brain is -- the VTA and the nucleus accumbens are hyperdopaminergic, you really bring those levels down largely through the VTA to U dopaminergic or normal dopamine levels in the chronic addictive phase. You're working largely postsynaptically in the nucleus accumbens to elevate those dopamine levels back to again normal. That should apply across the board in addictions and in compulsive disorders.

Omeros' therapy development engine is highly productive.

The graphic below shows the bottom of Omeros pipeline graphic from its Wedbush Conference:

This grouping shows a broad and deep bench promising that Omeros has staying power over the long term. This is a group that particularly excites CEO Demopulos.

Two additional entries that drew attention during the earnings CC were OMS906 and Omeros' GPCR discoveries. OMS906 is a so-called MASP-3 inhibitor which Omeros was the first to identify:

...as the key activator of the complement systems alternative pathway. MASP-3 is responsible for the conversion of pro-factor D to factor D and systemic administration of our MASP-3 antibody is capable of achieving a long duration of alternative pathway inhibition and therapeutic benefit, even in compartments that are often not able to be accessed by antibody therapeutics.

CEO Demopulos goes on to explain the practical application for which Omeros is developing this therapy:

...unlike a number of other complement inhibitors on the market or in development, one advantage of OMS906 is the ability to treat local inflammatory diseases with the systemic mechanism of action. Another advantage is that OMS906 shuts down the alternative pathway without affecting the functioning of the classical or lectin pathways. Therefore, we don't anticipate OMS906 carrying the infection risks seen in inhibitors that block all three pathways.

Slide 24 from Omeros' Wedbush August 14, 2018 presentation gives an overview of OMS906:

In summary, OMS906 is very much a future program. However, its developing safety profile along with its wide sweep of therapeutic benefit make it one that attracts favorable attention.

Omeros' GPCR platform references its program dealing with:

G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) [which] are the largest and most diverse group of membrane receptors in eukaryotes. These cell surface receptors act like an inbox for messages in the form of light energy, peptides, lipids, sugars, and proteins.

This is an area which Omeros finds hugely significant in connection with discovery of new therapies and as to which it claims wide provenance. In its Wedbush presentation it presented the following slides 30 and 31 to show significance:

Then it moves to its slides 32, 33 and 34 demonstrating Omeros' successful "deorphanization" of GPCR targets:

From this cornucopia of targets, Omeros has made an initial selection of two, GPR161 and GPR174, to advance to the clinic. Its thinking on GPR161 is that it is a receptor responsible for tumors and sarcomas in triple negative breast cancer. It plans to develop modulators that block the growth of such tumors.

As for GPR174, CEO Demopulos made the following compelling pitch in Omeros' Q2 2018 earnings CC:

...GPR174 appears to be a unique target for cancer immunotherapy. Inhibition of GPR174 in human tissue increases tumor killing cytokine levels while both suppressing tumor-protecting regulatory T cells and blocking tumor-promoting checkpoint inhibitors or molecules. To our knowledge, GPR174 and no other target singly affects this constellation of cancer-related functions and no entity other than Omeros has GPR174 inhibitors.

In connection with both GPR161 and GPR174, he noted that Omeros was expanding its medicinal chemistry teams in preparation for having therapies to take to clinical trials.

Conclusion

I am expecting that Omeros will get its Omidria house in order per: "Omeros Gets Serious About Omidria". Assuming it succeeds in that task any risks associated with OMS721, howsoever you measure them, become much less concerning.

A resuscitated Omidria with a rising sales trajectory allows Omeros to develop its pipeline in an orderly fashion without serial shareholder dilutions. If one or more of its OMS721 programs hit unexpected speed bumps it will seriously damage Omeros' stock price, but the company will be well situated for recovery.

With Omidria keeping Omeros' cash situation under control, Omeros' deep bench of attractive wholly owned therapies under development preserve Omeros as a particularly attractive holding. Although I recognize its rejection risks, I am optimistic that OMS721 will indeed follow its FDA special designations on to actual FDA approval in one or more indications.

Once this occurs, Omeros will still have the issue of marketing the drug. While it might seem that marketing an orphan drug would be a slam dunk, experience has shown that it presents its own special set of challenges.

I mention this as a cautionary note to contextualize Omeros' future price movements. This is an issue I am looking forward to Omeros surmounting over the next few years.

In the background, while Omidria and OMS721 are at center stage, Omeros is working on programs whose potential is nearly unlimited. Over time it shows a potential to generate income streams from a long string of licensing or partnership deals based on its highly proliferative preclinical programs.

In this respect, it reminds me of Ionis (IONS), a corporation that boasts lucrative deals with most of the world's top pharma companies. Geron (GERN), which makes up for its lack of a pipeline with an imminent catalyst, forms a triad with Ionis and Omeros of the top candidates in my speculative biotech portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMER, ION, GERN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in OMER, IONS and GERN over the next 72 hours.