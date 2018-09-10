Is Dollarization On The Horizon For EM Countries And What Might This Mean For The Federal Reserve?

What would dollarization mean for the Federal Reserve System and for the place of the United States in world trade and world financial markets?

Things are in such bad shape in countries like Argentina that the thought of dollarization is now being raised as a way these nations could "restore confidence" for other reforms.

A new possibility has been introduced into the current disruption occurring within the emerging market nations and that is the dollarization of their currencies.

“Argentina Needs to Dollarize” reads the headline to the opinion piece by Mary Anastasia O’Grady in the Wall Street Journal.

“Dollarization is the term for when a foreign currency is used in addition to or instead of the domestic currency as legal tender. This process can also be called currency substitution.”

This is the definition given by Investopedia, the on-line site that “helps you understand complex financial concepts.”

Argentina, economically, is having a very difficult time. It’s economy is expected to contract by ore than 2 percent this year, while inflation is seen as topping 40 percent. The central bank has raised it overnight lending rate to above 60 percent.

The value of the Argentina peso has taken a major dive and is expected to remain very weak.

Argentina is in talks with the International Monetary Fund.

Turkey is also facing problems and its lira has also tanked.

Other emerging market nations are also on the edge and are facing similar difficulties.

This turmoil has raised issues about where the Federal Reserve stands in all of this?

It became very clear during the Great Recession that the Federal Reserve worked with many central banks around the world, helping them to keep their banking systems is sufficient liquidity so that they could continue to function.

With the economic recovery, the Federal Reserve continued to “liquefy” the world through its three rounds of quantitative easing and the maintenance of historically low interest rates.

Dollar liquidity in the world became so predominant that many now cite the Fed’s policy as the primary reason why many of these emerging market nations were able to conduct undisciplined budget policies and issue a lot of dollar-denominated debt.

It was this expansion of the government debt of these emerging market nations that served as the foundation for the current financial crisis facing many of these countries.

And, because of the connection between Federal Reserve policy and the issuance of so much debt and the current decline in the currencies of these nations, that a question is raised about the responsibility the Federal Reserve has for the currency disruptions throughout the world.

This has further raised question about whether or not the Federal Reserve has become the “de facto,” central bank of the world?

Jerome Powell, the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, has tried to play down this role…although it keeps coming up, more and more.

By raising the concept of “dollarization,” Ms. O’Grady has raised the issue of world central bank to another level.

Ms. O’Grady writes:

“The question that seems to be on everyone’s lips: Why is this happening again, under a president who is supposed to embody change?”

To Ms. O’Grady the answer is that “Argentina still has a central bank. To fix the problem once and for all, it should dollarize.”

Why dollarize? Ms, O’Grady responds, that “The fastest way to restore confidence would be to put an end to the misery caused by the peso and to adopt the dollar.”

This seems to be one of the problems facing the United States and the Federal Reserve System.

The US dollar has become so prominent in the world that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy comes to dominant what goes on globally.

In the case of the emerging market nations, the easy availability of the dollar made the dollar’s use very tempting. Issuing dollar denominated debt seemed to be the easy way to go…and, with interest rates so low, how could anyone refuse to temptation?

Now, interest rates are rising and the Federal Reserve is attempting to reduce the size of its balance sheet. World markets have reacted and now the emerging market nations are on their heels. They are in deep, deep trouble.

Tie the value of the peso to the US dollar, Ms. O’Grady says, and then Argentina can proceed with the additional reforms that are needed. This assumes that the United States and the Federal Reserve System will continue to conduct its economic and monetary policies prudently. Thus, the “printing of pesos” will come to an end.

But, the conduct of US monetary policy now becomes directly tied to the peso and what is going on in Argentina. Whether or not the Fed likes it, the focus of the Federal Reserve becomes larger than what it once was. The economy of Argentina is not just some other backward, tiny nation.

Once one nation, like Argentina, dollarizes, will other nations dollarize?

Could be. Given the troubles now being experienced in emerging market nations, it would not be out of the question to have other countries move to dollarization…if Argentina makes such a move.

The dollar, for sure, becomes the world’s currency and the Federal Reserve becomes the world’s central bank.

What would this mean for the world? For world financial markets? For world trade?

Ms. O’Grady has introduced a completely new idea into the picture and we need to take a look at the possibility and what difference it would make in the world.

The new era I have been writing about over the past year or so could turn out even more different than I have ever guessed before. Stay tuned.

