Platinum Fundamentals Improve, But The Price Is Not Following

In the world of commodities, bull and bear markets can last a lot longer than supply and demand fundamentals dictate. Raw material prices tend to rise to levels where production increases because of the profit margin between output costs and market prices. At the same time, at higher prices demand typically declines leading to an increase in inventories. Eventually, the impact of rising stockpiles and lower demand act like gravity for the price of the commodity which then moved lower.

Conversely, raw material prices tend to fall to price levels where the economics of production deteriorates as the market price falls below the cost of output. Additionally, lower prices typically increase demand for a commodity as many consumers step up purchases when a product is on sale. At lower price levels, the impact of falling output and increase demand eats away at inventories leading to a price floor and eventual rise in value. In the platinum market, the bear market that began with the high of over $2300 per ounce in 2008 is now a decade old. The price of the rare metal has declined to a price level on both a nominal basis and compared to other precious metals prices that is looking overdone and prime for a corrective move to the upside.

Platinum trades to the lowest price in a decade and a half

The summer of 2018 has not been a bullish period for most commodities prices. The stronger dollar, the prospects for rising US interest rates, and trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partners around the world have put raw materials on the center stage as they are on the front lines when it comes to international commerce. The price of metals, energy, and agricultural commodities have all experienced selling over the recent weeks and months, but the bearish price action has hit few markets as hard as platinum which already limped into the recent period of price weakness in the asset class.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart highlights, the price of NYMEX platinum futures has been making lower highs and lower lows since 2011. The latest bout of selling in the precious metals sector and all raw material markets took the price of nearby platinum futures to a low of $755.70 per ounce on August 16 which was the lowest price for the rare precious metal since the fourth quarter of 2003. The low in the platinum market coincided with the most recent high in the dollar index. However, the new and lower low in the price of the metal to a decade and a half bottom could be having a significant impact on the fundamentals for the precious and industrial metal.

A report says the supply picture is tightening

In a recent report, the World Platinum Investment Council noted that global platinum supply would contract by 2 percent in 2018. While overall demand will likely recede by 2 percent compared to 2017 this year, industrial demand for platinum will increase by 5 percent to the highest level in six years. The most notable declines in supplies will come from mines in South African, Zimbabwe and Russia. Automotive demand for this year is likely to fall because of lower diesel production in Western Europe, but demand for platinum could increase slightly in North American and Index.

Meanwhile, platinum remains at a historically low price when compared to gold, as well as in contrast to the other platinum group metals.

Platinum is too cheap, or gold is too expensive

The price differential between platinum and gold remains near its all-time low when it comes to a discount for platinum below the price of the yellow metal.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the price of NYMEX platinum futures minus COMEX gold futures dating back to 1974 highlights, platinum has traded at a premium to the yellow metal for the majority of the time over the past forty-four years. However, in 2014 the price of platinum slipped under gold and has not returned to a premium. The most recent $408 discount for platinum under gold is close to the modern-day low for the pride relationship. Platinum is a rarer metal than gold with only 250 tons of annual production with over 2800 tons of yearly gold output each year. Platinum has a higher production cost because platinum ores reside deeper in the crust of the earth than gold. While gold production is ubiquitous, platinum output comes primarily from two countries, South Africa and Russia. In South Africa most production is primary, but in Russia, it is a byproduct of nickel production. Finally, when it comes to industrial applications, there are many more uses for platinum on a per ounce basis than gold. All of these reasons add up to an explanation of why platinum has a long history of trading at a premium to the price of gold. However, since 2014, it has slipped to a significant discount meaning that on a historical basis either platinum is too cheap or gold is too expensive at their respective current prices.

Palladium and rhodium price action is bullish for platinum

Platinum is one of three platinum group metals in the palladium group with the others being palladium and rhodium. Interestingly, the price action in both of the other metals has been bullish while platinum continues to decline in value.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of NYMEX palladium futures illustrates, the price of the metal rose to a new all-time high at $1133 per ounce in January of this year. After falling to a low of $815.20 when platinum was on its low, the price has rebounded to almost the $1000 level over recent sessions. While palladium has bounced by around $150 per ounce from its mid-August low, platinum was trading at just over the $780 level on September 7, less than$25 below its mid-August bottom.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of the price of platinum minus palladium shows that the price differential has moved to the most extreme level since 2001 with platinum trading at around a $200 discount to palladium over recent sessions. Platinum is a rarer metal with higher density and a higher melting and boiling point than palladium. However, gasoline-powered vehicles have used palladium as the metal of choice in their catalytic converters for many years. Palladium had been the less expensive choice compared to platinum over past years, in 2008 platinum traded to a $1600 per ounce premium to palladium. Therefore, automobile manufacturers became addicted to using palladium because of its lower price. These days, the addiction and long-term supply contracts may be the only reasons why they continue to consume the more expensive option as opposed to switching to platinum. Like with gold. On a historical basis, either palladium is too expensive, platinum too cheap, or a bit of both at their current price levels.

Rhodium is a rare metal that is a byproduct of South African platinum output. While platinum continues to move lower, the price of rhodium has more than doubled in value over the past year.

Source: Kitco

As the chart shows, the price of rhodium that only trades in the physical market moved from a low of $575 per ounce in 2016 to its current level at a midpoint of just over $2300 per ounce. Last year at this time, rhodium was trading at just over $1000, and the price has doubled over the past twelve months. One of the main reasons why the price of rhodium has been moving appreciably higher is that platinum production in South Africa is falling. The price action in the rhodium market could wind up being a harbinger of the future for platinum.

One day this metal will rally, and the correction could be fast and furious

Platinum seems to have a lot going for it these days, except for its price action. With supplies falling, it is likely that platinum is close to the bottom end of its pricing cycle. Since platinum can serve as a highly effective substitute for both palladium and rhodium, the price of the two metals are highly supportive of platinum if industrial users decide to switch to platinum which offers a better value proposition based on its long-term trading pattern and relationship with the other platinum group metals. Finally, platinum has a history as an investment metal, but since 2014 there has been virtually no demand for platinum as an investment vehicle.

Platinum has been nothing short of a dog with fleas in the precious metals sector which has not exactly been attracting buying over recent months. With gold falling to its lowest level since 2017 and silver to its lowest since early 2016 it is not surprising that platinum has been an afterthought in the sector. However, the rise of palladium and rhodium, and value proposition when compared to palladium and gold over the long-term presents a compelling case for an eventual price recovery for the rare metal. Platinum futures trade on the NYMEX division of the CME, but for those who do not trade or invest in the volatile and leveraged futures markets, there is an ETF product that does an excellent job replicating price action in the platinum market.

Source: Barchart

The ETFS Physical Platinum ETF (PPLT) has net assets of $488.7 million and trades an average of 87,523 shares each day. The range since 2010 has been from $71.92 to $189.20 per share. At $74.70 on September 10, PPLT is just above the lowest level in eight years.

The fundamentals in the platinum market have been improving, but the price has yet to follow. At the bottom end of its pricing cycle, platinum is taking its time and could finally begin to reflect the supply and demand equation over the coming weeks and months. After falling steadily since 2011, the downside prospects for the price of platinum are limited while the upside could be explosive.

