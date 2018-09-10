AB InBev: Bottom Must Be Close

We wrote on AB InBev (BUD) back in May just before it announced its quarterly numbers. We discussed the possibility of an explosive move up in the share price considering the stock's perceived cheap valuation but only if the management announced a big earnings beat. Well, it did not happen in the 1st quarter, as the reported EPS of $0.73 came in well behind consensus of around $0.79. The Brazilian and US markets were the culprits in Q1, as the 11% volume drop in Brazil really took investors by surprise.

AB InBev was probably too aggressive with pricing in that market and bore the brunt of the fact that customers decided to look elsewhere. The US market also was a headwind in the first quarter as craft continues to make inroads. ABI is continuing to have success with its premium brands in this market, but these increases are not enough to drive the whole portfolio northwards.

In the second quarter, the downward trend in US volumes fell off even more by slumping to 5.1%. Management knows there is a need to invest here by wrapping its brand around more expensive options like Bud Light Orange and other variants of the famous brand. Furthermore, with younger people drinking less than their predecessors, management wants to double down on drinks with little or no alcohol to ensure all potential customers are being facilitated.

The South African market also stumbled in the second quarter as price increases seemed to keep customers at bay. This problem has since been exacerbated by the continued weakness of foreign currencies against the US dollar. Irrespective of organic sales growth, ABI's top-line growth has to stall a nice bit here, especially if the current trends continue. Remember, ABI must transact in the likes of the Rand, the Peso, the Lira, and the Brazilian Real, which are well down versus the dollar since the start of the year. When weakened foreign currencies come back to the US, they result in less US dollars, which is why we have been seeing these numbers of late.

Nevertheless, as discussed in previous commentary, ABI's margins remain elevated, and the company has a lot of diversification across a multitude of markets. The dividend will continue to be well supported by strong future earnings growth, growing equity on the balance sheet and a rising interest coverage ratio.

Due to the clear absence of a weekly swing and due to the implied volatility being high at present, we can use options to express a bullish view whilst also keeping strict risk management intact. We still believe that US equity markets in September will give us some weakness due to an intermediate degree low being due plus the fact that shares have formed a weekly swing. We do not want to get caught in a downdraft here with a sizable position. Here is how we would go about an options trade.

ABI is scheduled to announce its third quarter number around the 25th of next month. AB InBev's regular monthly options chain, though, expires on the 19th of October or 38 days' time. This means that we can trade in a cycle that doesn't overlap with the stock's earnings. When one is selling options, one is looking for a volatility contraction. The binary nature of earnings means that volatility will not contract but expand going into the announcement. Yes, one will have the contraction in volatility post earnings, but expected moves are much higher at binary events, so the risk is greater.

As the IV chart shows below, ABI's implied volatility is well above 20%, meaning the implied volatility is well above the average range it has been trading in over the past 12 months.

Source: Interactive Brokers

With shares trading just above the $90 mark as I write, the regular October $85 puts are selling for $0.81 per contract. Now, if the stock goes up, these puts (assuming having being sold) would be in profit. Let's discuss the downside, though. If we were to be assigned on this put, our cost basis would be around the $84.19 level, excluding any commissions. That's a 6.5% discount on the share price as I write. However, what if we didn't want to take possession of the shares because of some change in our initial assumption, etc.? Then, we could close or roll this option and keep collecting credit on every roll. What does this do? This buys us time by decreasing our cost basis through rolling those sold options out in time. As long as rolling is done early and effectively, it can be a great strategy when one does not want to take possession of a stock at any given particular time.

Source: Interactive Brokers

To sum up, Anheuser-Busch InBev's current forward earnings multiple is under 17. Meaningful synergies from the SABMiller acquisition have still to come due. We expect the company to be able to iron out its present difficulties but may have some volatility over the near term, which is why we may prefer an options trade here in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BUD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.