Hurco Keeps Delivering, But The Cycle Appears To Be Slowing

Hurco could still have some upside from here, but investors are likely to be unforgiving to the sector when orders start to weaken.

There are some signs of slowing order growth and it's getting a little late in the cycle, but manufacturers are still adding production capacity and Hurco's orders are still growing.

If fiscal third quarter results are a fair indication, it looks like my concerns about a slowdown in business at Hurco (HURC) ahead of a major fall tradeshow were misplaced. Although Hurco did see some sequential slowdown in orders, that’s not uncommon in the summer and the business overall seems to be in good shape, while industrial customers continue to look to add production capacity.

Experienced investors know that the good times for Hurco, DMG Mori (OTCPK:MRSKY), Milacron (MCRN) and other industrial equipment manufacturers won’t last forever, but this latest earnings cycle has offered more positive commentary compared to earlier this year and many manufacturers are bumping into capacity constraints. While global trade tensions are a threat, and I wouldn’t go too far out on a limb to chase Hurco, I don’t think the cycle is over just yet.

A Surprisingly Strong Third Quarter

Between slightly sluggish orders for the fiscal second quarter and an upcoming trade show that has, in the past, weighed on demand ahead of the show, I had expected a less impressive third quarter relative to what Hurco actually delivered. As a long-time shareholder of Hurco, I’m happy to be wrong in this case.



Revenue rose 27% year-over-year in constant currency, and more than 10% on a sequential basis, as all of the geographic segments saw double-digit growth. The North American business saw 13% yoy growth (versus 20% growth in the second quarter), while Europe was up 27% (versus 7% in the second quarter). Asia also accelerated significantly, growing 52% in the quarter (versus 16% in the prior quarter) and making up close to 20% of revenue versus around 16% a year ago. While it looks as though the North American business is a little sluggish ahead of the trade show, better results in Europe and Asia are filling the gap.

With the stronger sales in Europe, where Hurco sells the majority of its high-end machines, came stronger gross margins. Gross margin improved more than two points from the year-ago level and almost four points from the prior quarter, but the improvement in margin was disproportionate to the improvement in mix, leading me to wonder if the company is having more success selling higher-priced machinery in North America and Asia. While SG&A spending does remain somewhat elevated, operating income jumped more than 80%, with a nearly three and a half point improvement in operating margin both annually and sequentially.

Orders Are Still Growing, But There Are Some Signs Of Slowing Demand Growth

Hurco reported 18% overall order growth for the quarter, with strong 20% growth in Europe, 41% growth in Asia, and 9% growth in North America. As was the case with sales, I’m not so surprised that the North American figure was somewhat weak ahead of the trade show (though there was sequential improvement). I also found it interesting that while Hurco management cited China as a good driver of growth for Asian sales, the 41% order growth was driven more by stronger demand in India and Southeast Asia. Inventory levels were basically stable on a sequential basis, which I find reassuring after the jump in the prior quarter.

Looking at the markets, the U.S. remains quite healthy. Machine tool orders rose 20% in July, with the year-to-date yoy growth rate still above 20% (22%). Hurco’s North American orders and North American revenue don’t have as strong a correlation as you might expect relative to other industrial companies, but underlying demand is still broadly healthy.

In Europe, German domestic machine tool orders rose 22%, a slowdown from the 39% growth in the first quarter, and Hurco’s order growth rate decelerated to 20% (from 26% in the prior quarter). With German manufacturing is running close to capacity (around 90%), companies are still actively adding machinery, but the growth rate is slowing as the market matures.

While DMG Mori Seki is of limited use as a comparable (there are vast differences in size, market reach, target markets and so on), results there for the first half confirm a generally positive scenario. First half revenue was up 19% for DMG Mori, while orders rose 24%, and management lifted its guidance for the full year and strong end-market demand.

Interestingly, both Hurco and DMG Mori seem to be doing alright in China. Many Japanese automation vendors, including Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) and Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY), have reported slowing demand in China on rising trade tensions. Likewise, IPG Photonics (IPGP), a leading provider of fiber lasers used in cutting and welding (including machine tools) saw a slowdown. In the case of Hurco I believe this could be a byproduct of serving different markets (Hurco’s equipment isn’t especially well-suited to high-volume applications like consumer electronics manufacturing), but this is an interesting divergence to watch.

The Opportunity

I don’t want to overcorrect on the basis of stronger third quarter results than I expected, but I do think Hurco is doing better this year than I had expected. What’s more, most industrial machinery companies seem to think there’s at least another 12 months left in this growth phase of the cycle. I find that encouraging relative to Hurco’s near-term prospects, and I think the company stands to gain from ongoing production capacity expansion in both North America and Europe, as well as market share inroads and increasing factory automation in Asia.

I’ve boosted my FY 2018 assumptions for Hurco, but my long-term outlook hasn’t changed much. I’m still looking for long-term revenue and free cash flow growth in the mid-single-digits, and that includes an expected cyclical downturn within the next few years. My discounted cash flow model suggests these shares are priced to deliver a double-digit annualized long-term return, which I continue to find attractive. I’d also note that the shares trade at a relatively low forward EBITDA compared to what you’d otherwise expect given the company’s margins and returns (ROA, ROIC, etc.). On the other hand, the shares trade more or less at parity with DMG Mori in EV/EBITDA terms (and above Okuma).

The Bottom Line

In the past, trough-to-peak cycles in machine tools have lasted about four to six years, and we’re now in year five, so I don’t think it makes me an alarmist to think that we’re closer to the end of the good times than the beginning. I also know that peak-to-trough cycles can last two to four years and take a lot out of the share price. With that in mind, I still see upside potential in the shares, but I’d buy/hold these shares while keeping an eye on the door – as has been seen with Japanese automation and machinery companies, the markets are not going to react well when orders start to weaken.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HURC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.