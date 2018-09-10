Destination Maternity Corporation (DEST) CEO Marla Ryan on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call September 10, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to Destination Maternity's second quarter fiscal 2018 earnings call. The earnings release that was disseminated this morning is available on the Investors section of our website. The earnings release contains definitions of various financial terms, as well as reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures we will be discussing in today's call. If non-GAAP financial information is provided on this call, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP information to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is available in our press release.

This call will include certain forward-looking statements within the meanings of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, trends and other matters that are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties that might affect future events or results. Descriptions of these risks are set forth in the company’s SEC filings.

Joining me on the call today is Marla Ryan, our Chief Executive Officer. Marla will open with some remarks followed by additional commentary by me on our financial results. Afterward, Marla and I will be available to take your questions.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Marla.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Marla.

Thank you, Tom. And good morning, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter earnings calls. Over the past 3.5 months I’ve been at Destination Maternity, we have been busy implementing a comprehensive business plan aimed at accelerating revenue growth, rationalizing expenses and improving profitability across the organization. Since my arrival in late May, we have made a concerted effort to be as open and transparent with our shareholders regarding our objectives and priorities around these initiatives. I’m pleased with our execution to-date and I want to thank the entire Destination Maternity team, which remains as passionate and committed as I am to the company’s enterprise-wide transformation.

The hard work of the entire team helped to drive our six quarter in a row of double-digit sales increases in our e-commerce business, while continuing to drive reductions in SG&A and reduce negative comparable store sales in our brick and mortar business. With this momentum and our year-to-date results, we are reaffirming our full year guidance of 30% to 45% growth in adjusted EBITDA before other charges. We expect adjusted EBITDA before other charges will more than double over last year’s second half. There is, of course, more work to be done.

Over the past 15 weeks, we have been executing a deep dive across all areas and functions of the enterprise. I continue to stand by my original assessment that this is not a broken company, but one that has been misdirected. Our business has multiple revenue streams, including e-commerce, retail stores, and wholesale to name a few, making it quite complex. Every effort is being made to simplify our business model and to take -- and to make it more dynamic and efficient. Destination Maternity remains a powerful and strong brand whose awareness has not diminished in recent years, continuing to prove we have a solid runway to drive growth for the future.

To give you a better sense of our efforts over the last few weeks, let me provide more color on each specific segment, starting with e-commerce. In the second quarter our e-commerce channel increased 18.4% in total, and 30.7% for our own site versus last year. This is the 11th quarter in a row of online sales growth and over the past three years we have increased our online sales by almost 75%. Online revenue growth for our flagship Motherhood brand was up 25% year-over-year.

With these results, a top priority moving forward is our online site being a digital flagship, serving the needs of the millennial mom. Our mom-to-be is digitally savvy, leads a busy life and demands convenience.

Over the next 90 days we are rolling out enhanced site capabilities, faster shipping solutions to increase transactions and improve conversion. We have retained RJK Project, a marketing advisory firm that specializes in site analytics, CRM evaluation, email optimization, and improved paid search and paid social results to consult us in driving online conversion, revenue growth and how best to maximize our marketing spend.

We are bringing additional payment solutions to the checkout page with the launch of Apple Pay, and Venmo giving our mom-to-be multiple payment options at checkout.

Additionally, as we strive to provide more convenience, we are excited to announce same-day delivery in Manhattan will be available by mid-October.

Our brick and mortar business comparable sales in the quarter were down 3.3% over last year in total, with a decrease of 2.5% in our owned stores, which was a modest improvement in trends from the first quarter and a major improvement from the trend over the last few years. As we move forward, we are realigning our product offering and shifting more of our inventory towards evergreen or basic styles that our mom-to-be continues to purchase from us and away from lower-converting lower-turnover fashion styles.

Supporting our continued efforts to increase same-store sales, we kicked off a comprehensive test in 15 local stores across all formats coinciding with our fall floor set. This testing encompasses an edited product offer, increased depth of inventory, new product pricing, a value-driven -- and a value driven promotional strategy.

We reconfigured the in-store shopping layout, conducted product training for all of our sales associates, tightened our focus on customer service levels and introduced iPad technology to drive customer engagement around value and quality versus promotions.

While in the early stages, we are pleased with the initial results so far. We are confident of solution-oriented product offer with value pricing and content messaging on quality will drive profitable sales.

To address our high markdown inventory levels in-store, we launched a simplified clearance pricing strategy based on a successful test we executed during the month of August. This effort will enable us to turn our current and future markdown faster, reducing stagnant inventory levels and freeing up valuable cost of inventory dollars.

We have several updates regarding our third-party distribution channels. During the second quarter, many of our leased locations benefited from the shuttering of Babies "R" Us. As a result, we are testing an expanded space and product concept in 30 of our top leased locations at the end of October to capitalize on the increased traffic and demand. Pending the results we will evaluate if additional locations should be added as we move into next year.

Our Amazon retail strategy is launching at the end of September with the goal of providing the mom-to-be higher visibility to our Motherhood products during her maternity apparel search and allowing our products to be eligible for Prime shipping. We believe this launch will drive incremental sales of 57% of our existing customers already have an Amazon Prime account.

To continue driving greater engagement and distribution points with the mom-to-be throughout her 40 weeks of pregnancy and afterwards, we are actively in discussions on several new leased and wholesale opportunities to expand domestically and internationally. We look forward to sharing more details on these opportunities when they've been finalized.

Over the past few months, our product teams have been finalizing our spring 2019 product assortment. They have made numerous adjustments across product mix, inventory depth, pricing and promotional cadence.

As we look forward into next year, our product offer and mix will have a greater focus on solution products such as our extensive nursing collection with the clip-down function, Secret Fit belly denim and essential knit. We're increasing the historical depth behind these key solution products to drive consistent conversion and sales throughout the season.

As we begin to shift our inventories, we expect to see an increase in our productivity and a decrease in our dependency around margin-draining promotion. We are proactively working with our vendor base to reduce lead times, create fabric and trim platforms for faster production and reduce costs. Communicating to our customers that we have amazing maternity solutions for them and not just great discounts is a critical component of our future success. To this end, we are coordinating our marketing efforts through targeted campaigns around our product with content to drive full-price sales and profitability. As we head into the back half of the year, we are building out several comprehensive marketing campaigns for our Motherhood and Pea in the Pod brands.

These coordinated marketing efforts will drive product messaging around value, quality and price through in-store signage email, search and social media posts. We continue to assess all of our sales channels and revenue streams focusing on opportunities for profitable growth. I have consistently communicated to the organization the critical need for us to have an owner-led mentality, focusing on driving productivity and profitability. With this in mind, we have several key initiative updates on optimizing our real-estate portfolio, reducing our aged inventory levels and improving our SG&A.

Our goal to optimize and drive profitable sales across our brick and mortar footprint remains a key priority. To that end, we are in [Audio Gap] advisory firm to assist us in conducting an in-depth assessment of all of our locations over the next 60 days as we begin to reshape the portfolio for future profitability.

With regards to our aged inventory, we have retained Great American Group to immediately assess and determine profitable solutions for the liquidation of our significantly aged inventory levels. We remain committed to aggressively managing our expenses and finding efficiencies to reduce our SG&A for the balance of this year. Year-to-date, we have reduced SG&A by $6.5 million compared to the first half of 2017, and we are well on track to meet or exceed our full year guidance for a $10 million reduction in absolute dollar level of SG&A spend.

As we build our financial forecast for 2019 and beyond, we plan to continue optimizing our SG&A levels to provide a better balance as a percent of revenue. As we begin to finalize our plans for next year, we will provide more color and detail around this initiative.

Lastly, we announced the appointment of Andrea Funk to the Board of Directors last month. Ms. Funk brings over 20 years of public and private company leadership experience, with a focus on financial expertise, strategic operations, corporate governance and manufacturing. She has also led successful turnarounds and restructurings for multiple companies. The Board and the management team are both very pleased to have Andrea joining us with her key governance experience and diverse skillset.

Overall, I'm pleased with the progress we've made so far around our strategic initiatives and priorities including the handful of tests we've executed during the past three months. Our focus remains on these critical initiatives, ensuring that we take the right steps and make data-driven decisions to position our iconic brand for future growth and profitability. Our brands have incredible strength and a vast potential for profitable growth. The entire Destination Maternity team remains committed to our transformation into a nimble and profitable organization that generates long-term shareholder value.

And with that, I will turn it back over to Tom.

Thank you, Marla. This morning I'll review our fiscal 2018 second quarter and year-to-date performance and key items on our balance sheet and cash flow. Sales for the second quarter were $96.4 million, a decrease of $1.9 million or 1.9% from the comparable quarter last year. Comparable retail sales were up 1.2% which reflect the net effect of 19.4% increase in e-commerce sales, partially offset by a 3.3% decrease in comparable brick and mortar sales. Additionally, sales were impacted by the net closure of 27 retail stores and a decline in sales to wholesale and franchise partners. E-commerce sales represented 24% of retail sales, compared to 20% last year.

Gross margin for the second quarter was 51.7% a decrease of 120 basis points from the same quarter last year. This decrease was primarily driven by increased markdown and promotional activity to more aggressively manage inventory in addition to the growth of our e-commerce business as a percent of retail sales. Gross profit for the second quarter was $49.9 million, a decrease of $2.2 million or 4.2% from the comparable quarter last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter were $50.1 million a decrease of $2.7 million or 5.1% from the comparable quarter last year. The decrease in expense for the quarter primarily reflects reductions in employee costs and occupancy expenses resulting from the closure of underperforming stores and ongoing expense reduction initiatives. As a percentage of sales, SG&A was 52% a decrease of a 180 basis points from the second quarter of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA before other charges for the second quarter was $4.0 million a slight decrease of $0.1 million from the comparable quarter last year. The net loss for the second quarter was $4.0 million or $0.29 per share compared to a net loss of $2.8 million or $0.20 per share for the prior year. Adjusted net loss was $1.6 million or $0.11 per share compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.8 million or $0.13 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2017.

I will now turn to our year-to-date results. Sales for the first six months ended August 4, 2018, were $199.6 million a decline of $5.1 million or 2.5% from comparable period last year. Comparable retail sales were up 0.5% which reflects the net effect of 28.7% increase in e-commerce sales partially offset by a 6.4% decrease in comparable brick and mortar sales. Additionally sales were impacted by the previously mentioned decrease in store counts and the decline in sales for wholesale and franchise partners. E-commerce sales for the first six months were 23% of retail sales compared to 17% last year. Gross margin for the first six months of 2018 was 52.7% a decrease of a 100 basis points from the comparable period last year. This decrease was primarily driven by the previously mentioned growth of our e-commerce business as a percent of retail sales. Gross profit for the first six months was a $105.3 million a decrease of $4.7 million or 4.3% from last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first two quarters of 2018 were a $102.0 million a decrease of 6.5 million or 6% from the comparable period last year. The decline in expense primarily reflects reductions in employee cost and occupancy expenses resulting from the closure of underperforming stores and ongoing expense reduction initiatives I mentioned previously.

As a percentage of sales, SG&A decreased a 190 basis points from last year to 51.1%. Adjusted EBITDA before other charges and change in accounting principle for the first six months was $11.8 million an increase of $1.4 million or 13.4% from the comparable period last year. Net loss for the first six months of fiscal 2018 was $3.8 million or $0.28 per share. For the comparable period last year the net loss was $3.9 million or $0.28 per share. Adjusted net loss was $0.6 million or $0.04 per share compared to an adjusted net loss of $2.5 million or $0.18 per share for the first six months ended July 29, 2017.

Turning now to the balance sheet. At quarter end, inventory was $67.8 million a decrease from last year of $2.0 million or 2.9% and debt net of cash was $34.7 million a decrease of $2.5 million from last year. Through the second quarter of 2018 we opened two stores and closed nine stores for a net reduction of seven retail stores. We ended the quarter with 480 retail stores. Capital expenditures for the first six months of 2018 were $2.6 million a reduction of $1.0 million from last year.

Jeff Cutshall

Hi. Good morning. So a couple of questions. First, on the gross margins. They have been sliding on a year-over-year basis for the last four quarters. I’m wondering how much of that is due to some of your internal initiatives as far as reducing inventory or rationalizing what you guys have in the stores. And when we should expect that trend to reverse?

Marla Ryan

So, I think Jeff there has definitely been a focus over the last four quarters to reduce the aged inventory that builds up.From my time arriving here we began to attack next year, so our orders for Q1 went into the queue in August and we’ve reduced our overall inventory buys. The other thing that we did to line up with that was also to reduce the amount of assortment choices. So, we’re building inventory behind our key items in higher depth than we’ve had in the past so that we have consisting conversion in sales on these top 10 and 20 items that the customer consistently comes to us for. We’re cutting the tail-off so to speak on the fashion or the items that are a little bit riskier in terms of margin and performance. And you will see overall inventories come down. We’ve only, first bought Q1 and queue comes up in the next 60 days. But the goal overall is to reduce total inventory going forward, but to continue to support the items that drive the business. In addition to that we’re working with our vendor base to continue to reduce costs. We believe there’s buying power now that we’re building certain key items up and we’ll be able to reduce overall costs there as well.

Jeff Cutshall

Okay. The EBITDA guidance of 30% to 45%. That -- if I’m correct, I think that was the guidance that was put out by the previous management, is that correct?

Marla Ryan

Yes.

Jeff Cutshall

So how do we reconcile guidance associated with their plan with your own internal initiatives, but no subsequent increase over the last two quarters since you and your new team has been there?

Marla Ryan

So I think right now we’ve reaffirmed the guidance for the year. We are continuing to look at every opportunity and initiative that we can absolutely drive more. As we noted, we see the back half of the year will be more than double over last year. And the goal is for us to continue to keep finding items, initiatives and efficiencies in the business, so that we can continue to keep driving that higher.

Jeff Cutshall

Have you -- maybe if we could try to quantify it a little bit here. The only real playbook that we have and I’m not sure the previous management had one that really, really delineated for us. But the only real playbook we have is what the Miller Group had published leading up to the Board vote. So I’m curious, when you compare what you have internally with what they have, when you look at these SG&A cuts that you’ve identified and targeted, can you put a number on what that number looks like? Maybe you can give us a sense as to what the potential savings are over the next 12 to 18 months?

Marla Ryan

So what I can tell you is that we are in the throes of figuring that all out. We’ve identified additional savings as we look at the rest of this year. We’re building out our 2019 plan. The initial guidance that we’ve been working with, between myself and the finance team and all of our functional leaders, is that we will have lower SG&A next year. We will be more profitable, our gross margins will increase. And those are the three things that are informing our plan as we build that plan out and get it to a much more finalized state, we’ll be sharing that. And we will going forward share the ‘19 targets and expectations as we have actual results for 2018. But the goal is obviously to be in a far better position than we’ve been in the past and to find those efficiencies to do that. I think when you look at the Miller plan as a whole, there are many, many similarities to what we are working on. We’ve adjusted some and rounded them out, and we’ve built on some of the other ones. But the goal is for us to be far more profitable than we’ve been in the past.

Jeff Cutshall

And then just one follow-up and then I’ll let someone else jump on. Is it fair to assume that most of the SG&A cuts to come are associated with store rationalization?

Marla Ryan

It’s a combination of things. So store rationalization is one; inventory optimization is two; and when we say inventory optimization, it’s not only buying less and buying more of the right items that drive the business that we have better sell-throughs and better margins, it’s also working with our vendor base to make sure that we have the right costs and the right pricing and promotional structure to drive those. Additionally, we’ve hired RJK Project on the marketing side. They’re a leading marketing advisory firm, to give us guidance in our marketing spend so that we can get the most ROI out of that and drive sales and conversion. So it’s really three things that inform that.

Doug Parker

I did want to just touch on one item for now with respect to the third-party distribution channels comments that you made? I think, you said something around the Amazon the end of September actively in discussions. Can you just provide some level of magnitude around this opportunity, so that we can better frame the opportunity just from a high level, I know you said, you’d update us in a couple of months, but I’m trying to get a better ballpark of how we think about this?

Marla Ryan

Sure. I think if you go back to the actual 2016 financial and reporting, you would see that there was roughly $30 million in revenue that came through both international and then licensed businesses, those have eroded over time. And the goal really is to get back that as fast and as quickly as we can in a profitable and efficient way. And that's really -- we're looking at a lot of different things, we're looking at wholesale, we're looking at partnerships, we're looking at new international franchise partners, so that we can build back that $30 million and hopefully more so. We're also taking a very deep dive into our Canadian business, we feel that there's a lot more opportunity out there. And we also have a partner in Mexico that we're looking at the business has eroded over time, there's just not been a focus on that. It wasn't a focus of previous leadership, they were very good focused on just what was going on within our own business. But as we know, there's a cap on how many pregnant women we have each year. And, we have a good portion of the market today. So we've got to look beyond just our own stores domestically. And then we've got to look beyond just being a domestic retailer.

Operator

So just a question on the credit agreement with Pathlight. I'm just curious to what extent you guys have dug into the credit markets, what kind of an opportunity there exists to potentially do something on that front to reduce what appears to be a fairly onerous liability going forward?

Thomas McCracken

Jeff, at this point, I don't think we have anything specific to share. But I can share that we absolutely are continuing to look at ways to improve our interest costs -- reduce our interest costs, and improve availability to the business borrowing capacity.

Jeff Cutshall

Okay. Thank you. When we think about the EBITDA guidance of 30% to 45% growth, is there -- what kind of a conversion of free cash should we be thinking about?

Thomas McCracken

Can you repeat that, Jeff?

Jeff Cutshall

Sure. I'm -- basically I'm trying to get a sense -- a feel for what free cash could look like this year. You guys are tackling inventory. So presumably there's some improvement you can make in working capital, there's more cost cutting ….

Thomas McCracken

Sure. Yes, in terms of free cash flow we expect it to be positive. If we take our EBITDA guidance and then in terms of thinking about capital expenditures, we expect capital expenditures to be in line with where they've been in last year. So …

Jeff Cutshall

$6 million to $7 million this year?

Thomas McCracken

Exactly, probably closer to $6 million.

Jeff Cutshall

Okay.

Thomas McCracken

So that'll give you a good idea where we expect free cash flow.

Julian Cash

I want to know if there's any additional kind of background information about Andrea Funk, and kind of what specifically does she bring to the company overall, maybe what committees would you foresee her serving on? And then also if we could get a kind of update on the status of the CFO search would be great? Thanks.

Marla Ryan

Sure. So as we said, Andrea brings over 20 years of public and private company leadership. She has a extensive background financially, strategic operations, corporate governance, and she is on our Audit Nominating Committee and the chair of our Corporate Governance Committee.

Julian Cash

And the CFO search?

Marla Ryan

CFO search, we are actively -- we have retained a leading recruiter for that and we have vetted over -- almost two dozen names. And we are continuing to narrow down, if you will, a top 5 and we are trying to fill that as quickly as possible.

Doug Parker

Just a quick thought kind of question follow-up on with respect to -- the turnaround seems to be tracking well, the guidance to me feels pretty conservative given the numbers that you're talking about. And I realized that this stuff takes time. Have you all considered kind of getting out on the road, meeting with investors, attending conferences that type of thing. Is that something you think about or is that not, can you just address that?

Marla Ryan

Sure. No, we're absolutely committed to doing that. We really wanted to be able to get third quarter under our belt. We felt like there would be more to share with the initiatives really in place. As I had said, most of August and a very large portion of September, we have several tests going on that are really important that will frame up and confirm some of the initial thoughts that we had as to our path forward. And as we can see those materialize, I think we feel much better sitting in front of investors in Q3 and having real hard dialogue about what we think '19 will look like. So as we get into November, we absolutely would get together with either investors, institutional or private, and then we are looking at conferences as we go forward.

Julian Cash

I just want to follow-up. The mixed shelf, when you guys filed that, based on the share price reaction or what would seem to be the share price reaction to that news, it would indicate to me at least that the average person thought that there might be a secondary coming. Can you address that?

Thomas McCracken

Jeff, we -- no -- we filed the S-3 to just provide flexibility moving forward should we decide that raising additional capital be in the best strategic interest of the company and shareholders. And that's the company's -- that was the reason why we did it.

Julian Cash

And it wouldn't necessarily have to come in the form of equity if you guys ever chose to come down that road, is that accurate?

Thomas McCracken

Correct. That’s correct. We're just creating flexibility for us with no specific plans to -- in place today to do anything.

Paul Edwards

Can you discuss in anymore detail the results of the testing that you've done late summer?

Marla Ryan

Sure. So we have one test that was completed in August that we ran for the month. And we're using this particular test to inform our simplified markdown strategies. We saw a 200 unit -- a 200% unit increase in the tests that we ran that essentially took our previous promotions but broke it down into price points versus percents off. Much easier for the customer to understand margin rate was the same, the out-the-door was actually slightly higher. And we got the benefit of the unit increase. So we're taking that to our chain as we execute our second fall floor set at the end of September. And then we're continuing to work on another tests around aged inventory. And we'll be partnering with Great American Group on that. And then lastly, we have our comprehensive 15 store test which is literally 10 days old. So too early to share results on that, but we are encouraged that we're seeing conversion and a simplified shopping pattern that is -- customers are responding well too.

Paul Edwards

And the completion on this first test, do you expect that to be the largest driver at the store level of improved margin and sell-through? Or do you think the follow-on tests in the other areas you've cited could be equally as powerful in terms of traffic and conversion?

Marla Ryan

I think traffic aside I think from a conversion perspective, we do see the markdown test will be very helpful. I believe it's going to be the smaller of the two tests that comprehensive 15 store test is really us putting in a much more edited assortment that really focuses on the solution products, the top drivers. And kind of clearing up some of the noise we have been very overassorted to-date, not leading a very clear path for her. This customer very different than the customers of previous generations is sort of looking for the playbook from us. She wants to be told what she should be buying. And she's also buying less fashion in general. She's buying more need-based items. So, we’re focusing on our nursing and our solution-oriented products in this test with some different pricing architecture and promotional strategies and then we’re incorporating the simplified markdown. So, I think all of that together should really help us from a conversion perspective.

Traffic, we are working on some marketing tests with RJK Project, those will start to go into the water later this month, but that’s really around how we use our email file and identify customers who are purchasing online versus in-store and then directing our emails as such. So, to-date we haven’t really seeded our file but going forward that’s what we’re doing as we’re seeding our list so that store drivers are going to folks who want to shop in-store and online drivers are going to folks that want to shop online, I realize that sounds that pretty simplified and sort of a 1-0-1 but it was not being done here in the past. So that is what we’re architecting and executing this month.

Marla Ryan

So, thank you everyone for joining us today. As you can we’re highly committed to our transformation into a nimble and profitable organization. Our recent results and progress encourages us the appropriate steps and decisions are being made to create long-term shareholder value and return our kind of company to profitability. From all of us at Destination Maternity, we thank you for your ongoing support and we look forward to updating on our progress at the next quarterly earnings call. Thank you.

