Short The U.S. Dollar

The monthly US trade deficit is averaging $ 45 billion according to recent figures.

What this means is that the difference between imports and exports in goods and services is negative. The value of exports is less than the value of imports. The result is that approximately 45 billion US dollars end up outside the US every month. Physical persons and companies outside the US have these dollars in their accounts. Logically, this should lead to a weak dollar vis-à-vis other currencies.

Another reason for dollar weakness is the huge federal debt of the US government that is now over US $ 21.4 trillion (US Debt clock). This means that the federal government spends more than it receives in income from taxes. In order to pay for expenses, the Treasury borrows money because it does not have enough from revenue sources. The Treasury has to pay interest on the debt, and this contributes to the annual budget deficit that is going to be over US $ one trillion in 2019. Given the lack of restraint in the federal budget, it is logical that the currency should weaken as the government does not have its expenses under control.

These two basic factors, a large negative trade balance and annual budget deficits adding up to a debt of more than $21 trillion, should lead to the US dollar losing value in Forex markets. It would therefore be logical to short the US dollar long term. However, there are other factors that contribute to the US dollar continuing to maintain its value and make shorting the US dollar relatively risky.

The main factors favoring the US dollar are that it is the principal global reserve currency and also the currency most used in commercial transactions world-wide. Thus, demand for US dollars is constant despite the negative trade balance and financially unhealthy federal government spending. Central banks hold US dollars as reserves, and 80% of the global Forex transactions are in US dollars (five trillion). There has also been demand for US dollars on the part of foreign governments and companies that want to borrow money and have these loans denominated in US dollars.

US banks and companies can make loans in US dollars and thus help to satisfy this demand for credit. As noted above, the US trade deficit means that currently about $45 billion monthly are made available outside the US to satisfy the demand for US dollars on the Forex market.

This leads to the paradoxical situation that while the US dollar should be cheaper because of the trade deficit and government spending, the devaluation of the US dollar proceeds only slowly and at times even stops or reverses. In this context, the weaponisation of the currency has led several countries to try and avoid the US dollar in international transactions, including Russia, China, Iran, Iraq, and Venezuela among others. This should eventually lead to less demand for US dollars. The establishment of the Shanghai oil futures exchange is an example of how China is trying to promote the renminbi in place of the US dollar as a medium of international commercial exchange.

It should be clear that in the long run, shorting the dollar will be a profitable trade. The problem is that the special status of the US dollar as the principal global reserve currency and its predominance in commercial transactions on the Forex markets contribute to the US dollar maintaining its value. The long-term trend for the US dollar is heading southwards (down).

Traders need to follow current events closely since basic dollar weakness will appear when there are events that are not favourable to the US. As foreign countries succeed in freeing themselves from US dollar domination, the greenback is going to suffer. Investors would do well to move from US dollar investments while the dollar is still high rather than sit on US dollars and watch them lose value over time.

