Micron's Declines May Have Only Begun

Micron's (MU) stock has risen by more than 38% over the past year. But shares are almost 28% off their 2018 highs. Now the stock appears it may go even lower in the weeks ahead, falling by as much as 20%.

The stock has delivered blow out results in the past, with earnings topping analysts’ estimates for eight quarters in a row. But still, the market has not given the stock significant multiple expansion. Shares currently trade at 4.4 times fiscal 2019 earnings estimates.

Stocks Performance

Micron can attribute much of its recent stock performance to its ability to improve its gross margins since 2016. The company has seen significant margin expansion, rising to more than 60% from 17 percent. That's a big reason why the earnings have seen such a large level of growth over the past two years. But those margins may be due to contract. That could be a significant problem for the stock.

Falling Earnings

Analysts’ consensus estimates currently forecast Micron's earnings to decline in 2019 by 1% to $11.62 per share from estimates of $11.73 in 2018. Followed by a further decline in the year 2020 to $10.22, a drop of 12 percent.

The problem becomes glaring when looking at the company’s revenue, which is forecast to show some growth. Current forecast suggests revenue will rise by 8%in 2019 to $32.65 billion, from $30.21 billion in 2018. Followed by a decline in revenue of 3% to $31.56 billion in 2020.

Falling Margins

The decline in earnings and steady revenue growth tells of rising cost. Rising cost can mean only one thing, and that's margin erosion. Should margins erode, it will be a significant weight on the stock. One can see in the chart below how correlated the gross margins and the stock price has been over time.

Low Multiple

Additionally, the market's unwillingness to assign a higher earnings multiple to the stock suggests it does not believe the recent margin expansion can last. The cyclical nature of the memory chip market may not allow for it. Hence, the low earnings multiple, despite the significant earnings growth over the past couple of years.

Bearish Charts

But that's not all, because the technical charts also suggest that shares of Micron are nearing a tipping point. The stock is currently at technical support around $45. Should shares drop below the next level of support at $39.50, a decline of 12 percent. Should that level not hold then the stock could fall even further, to $36, a drop of 20 percent.

Bearish Bets

Open interest levels also suggest there are plenty of bets the stock falls. With the number of puts outweighing the calls by a ratio of more than 2 to 1, with 36,500 open put contracts at the $45 strike price for expiration on October 19. That's one month after the company reports its fiscal fourth quarter results. A buyer of those puts would need the stock to fall to roughly $42 to break even, a drop of almost 7%if holding the puts until expiration.

Micron's stock has had its day in the sun. If analyst estimates prove to be correct then Micron may have seen peak gross margins. That means the recent stock decline may only be the start.

