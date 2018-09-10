Escalade Still Needs To Get Cheaper

A sale of a JV stake cleans up the balance sheet and gives Escalade some options; meanwhile, short-term disruption should let up at some point.

But the business is going in the wrong direction from a profit and margin standpoint, even with some help from acquisitions over the past few years.

The story at Escalade (ESCA) still can work. The micro-cap ($195 million at Friday's close of $13.60) manufacturer of sporting and fitness equipment including crossbows, basketball hoops, and darts just cleaned up its balance sheet. Recent performance both for the company and the stock has been choppy, but retailer bankruptcies (most notably that of The Sports Authority) and aggressive inventory management have provided headwinds of late.

Meanwhile, by my numbers, ESCA trades at about 17x normalized free cash flow (on an enterprise value) - and adds a healthy 3.7% dividend yield. A recent influx of cash paid down debt - and the remaining funds can be used for more M&A - or to ramp shareholder returns. Growth at Amazon.com (AMZN) appears torrid of late, and a strong consumer economy should help demand going forward.

But I still don't think ESCA is quite cheap enough to see that story as attractive, let alone compelling. Organic revenue growth has been relatively light. Margins still are going in the wrong direction, and pressure on input costs like steel and aluminum won't help. End market demand seems soft, particularly at this point in the cycle.

Admittedly, I made a similar argument about 17 months ago, and ESCA has returned right about 20% since then, including dividends. But other than tax reform, I'm not sure all that much has changed in the interim - and that still seems to be a problem.

Escalade Grinds Along

Save for a brief spike in June to $15+ and some occasional volatility in 2016, ESCA has been relatively range-bound for almost three years now. That seems about right in the context of recent results.

EPS hasn't really moved the last few years, with Escalade generating $0.85 in 2014 and $0.77 in 2017 (excluding a one-time, $3.0 million benefit from tax reform). Sales actually have risen 25% over that period, but margin pressure has offset those benefits. And at least some of the revenue growth has come from acquisitions, with the company spending roughly $10 million apiece on games maker Triumph Sports in 2016, basketball manufacturer Goalsetter the year before, and billiard accessories leader Cue & Case in October 2014. Escalade didn't break out pro forma numbers for either deal, and disclosures here are thin, but it's likely the $30 million in spend drove at least a material portion of the $40 million in sales growth from 2014 to 2017.

While organic top-line growth seems likely muted, margins appear to be weakening. By my calculations (with only modest adjustments, including a gain on sale in 2016), adjusted EBITDA has dropped about 6% over that period. Input costs do appear to be an issue, but filings repeatedly point to weakness in the archery category as impacting gross margin, including in the 2017 10-K. A cut in SG&A excluding a year-prior gain on sale of $1.5 million did improve EBIT margins, and that gain aside operating income rose about 10%. But those gains came almost solely from a reduction in D&A - and the company also saw a nearly $1 million reduction in bad debt expense. On an underlying basis, the margin pressure seemed to continue into 2017, with my calculations suggesting a ~125 bps compression in EBITDA margins, and a ~460 bps reduction from 2013 levels (15.06%+ vs 10.44%)

In the context of the performance leading into 2018, first-half performance looks mixed. Revenue has unquestionably disappointed, falling 5.8%. Q1 sales rose 0.9%, which didn't seem a terribly bad performance in context. The first quarter release pointed to unfavorable weather hitting basketball and playground sales, along with continued aggressive inventory management at retailers. But Q2 revenue dropped a concerning 9.7%, with CEO Dave Fetherman again citing weather as a factor. A total first half decline near 6% looks concerning, even with weather no doubt providing some sort of headwind in the outdoor categories.

The news on the margin front has been a bit better. Gross margins rose 200 bps y/y in Q1, before falling back in Q2. Of course, given the lower top-line performance, the 70 bps compression seems relatively unsurprising. SG&A spiked in Q1 - rising 17.2%, and deleveraging 300 bps - with the 10-Q citing expenses related to a small acquisition, start-up costs from a new trampoline distribution agreement, and e-commerce investments. Those costs do appear to have had a one-time component - because opex actually declined on an absolute basis in Q2, albeit with 150 bps of deleverage. The sale of the Stiga JV (more on that in a moment) added some one-time expense in the quarter as well, per the Q2 release.

Overall, though, it's been a difficult first half. EBIT has declined 31%. EBITDA is down about 23%. GAAP EPS is up huge ($0.92 vs $0.24) but all of the growth, and then some, comes from a gain on the Stiga sale. Certainly, weather has been a factor, and there could be some pent-up demand to boost Q3 results in outdoor products. Still, there's not much in the way of organic growth here, and some clear concerns on the margin front, even with some improvement in first-half gross margins.

This Can Get Better

That said, it's probably unfair to assume that this simply is a declining business for the long term. The last few years have not been particularly kind from a channel standpoint. The Sports Authority is only one of several bankruptcies in the sporting goods vertical. Remaining retailers - most notably Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), Escalade's second-largest customer at 17% of revenue - have instituted inventory management policies that, as noted, have impacted revenue of late per ESCA filings.

There's probably some level of normalization on the way - and note that recent disruptions follow a long-running effort to diversify away from Sears (SHLD), which accounted for one-third of sporting goods revenue back in 2005. (Escalade had an office and graphic arts business at the time which has since been divested.) And Escalade also has a clear opportunity in e-commerce. Amazon.com (AMZN) now is the company's largest customer, with its proportion rising from under 10% of total sales in 2015 to 13% in 2016 to 18% last year. Put another way, sales to Amazon have more than doubled in two years, including a likely 40%+ increase in last year.

Meanwhile, the long-troublesome archery business stabilized in Q1, per management commentary, potentially removing another source of top-line and margin pressure. The bull case here from a qualitative standpoint is that better weather and stable channels will cease being headwinds - while e-commerce could help drive organic growth.

Escalade also has an inorganic opportunity as well. The company sold its 50% stake in table tennis company Stiga for $33.7 million in May. Escalade paid off its debt balance with the proceeds - and ended Q2 with another $15.6 million in cash. Per the Q2 release, Escalade is considering its options, including M&A, a share buyback, or "cash dividends".

With some potential help from housing starts, the new trampoline efforts, and e-commerce, growth could improve. And M&A could add some fuel to that fire. With a lower tax rate as well, there's a path for EPS to get to $1 from a trailing twelve-month $0.66 (my calculations at a 26% tax rate). That probably gets ESCA into the high-teens with no multiple expansion, and 30%+ upside plus the near-4% dividend yield.

The Concerns and Valuation

But there are reasons to think that the headwinds haven't ended. This year, Escalade started disclosing revenue by channel, and the first-half numbers look somewhat worrisome (note the table excludes a small amount of 'other' revenue, under 1% of total gross sales):

Channel % of Sales YTD Change Mass Merchants 36.3% -14.6% Specialty Dealers 35.5% +2.0% E-Commerce 22.5% -5.8% International 5.1% +55.6%

There is some good news here - but real concerns as well. The mass merchant space heavily includes Dick's, which probably is 40% of that channel. And Dick's is significantly cutting back on the hunt category, per its Q2 conference call - which no doubt includes Escalade's archery brands like Bear Archery and Cajun Bowfishing. Notably, CEO Ed Stack in the Q&A made clear that the decision wasn't just due to Dick's changed firearms policy, but that the industry as a whole is "challenged".

E-commerce growth is surprisingly weak given Amazon's recent performance. But the channel also suggests that Escalade's online presence is running primarily through that giant - which might not be good news from a margin standpoint. Specialty dealer performance looks solid, and international growth potentially provides a growth driver, albeit a small one given its size (and another possible source of margin pressure).

Meanwhile, from a broad standpoint, there's likely little sizzle in Escalade's key end markets. Archery and hunt, billiards, and table tennis hardly seem like growing end markets. Even basketball hoop demand seems potentially impacted by changing demographics and the millennial preference for urban living.

Margin pressure in areas like delivery (particularly for a company that ships large and often heavy items) and labor isn't necessarily abating. And the problem is that even a seemingly cheap valuation incorporates a reasonably large change in trajectory. 17x P/FCF and ~10x TTM EBITDA (by my numbers) aren't really that cheap for a business whose organic profits appear to be in reasonably steady decline. Even a turnaround that stabilizes the bottom line, or drives 'some' growth, seems only to support those types of multiples - even ignoring a possible discount due to relatively thin liquidity (30-day average daily volume of about $110K).

Again, there is a path to improvements - but it's not necessarily an easy one, or a clear one. And at anything over ~zero-growth multiples - 12-14x FCF or 7-8x EV/EBITDA, both of which support an entry price in the high-single-digits - it's hard to see a bet on those improvements as all that compelling. ESCA has done a nice job grinding out gains the last couple of years - but it will have to do much better to continue to rise from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.