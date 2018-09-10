Micron: Correcting False Headlines And Misconceptions

Micron Technology (Nasdaq:MU) investors got whip sawed last week, as Morgan Stanley’s Asia desk gave a downbeat note on the memory industry, with his primary research indicating that demand was weakening as supply was growing. While it has been known that NAND market spot prices are declining due to increased supply (albeit amid elastic, robust demand), this general statement also pertained to DRAM, which has been thought to be more resilient.

The very next day was the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference, where Micron, along with a slew of other memory, chip, and chip equipment-makers, spoke. Since virtually all of the memory stocks continued falling that day, so many thought that the commentary delivered by Micron and others such as equipment maker KLA-Tencor (Nasdaq:KLAC) also contributed.

While I’m uncertain about the quarter-to-quarter dynamics, as a long-term Micron bull, I’ve heard various explanations for the drop and noticed quite a bit of either misleading headlines or misinterpretations. In the interest of clarity amidst all of panicky or misinformed comments I’ve heard, I’d thought I’d roll through each of them.

Misconception 1: CFO David Zisner said that NAND prices fell in the current quarter:

The implication is that Micron’s NAND business will be deteriorating when the company reports on the 20.

What he really said:

“So, in general, NAND pricing did decline in the third quarter. And I think we said it was - I can't remember the exact adjective we used, but it was something kind of reasonable number decline. As you looked at kind of, without adjusting it for mix, as you looked at ASPs from the second quarter to the third quarter, you saw ASPs actually go up. And one component of our business is these multichip products. They actually have NAND and DRAM in them. And as a result, the ASPs are actually higher in that space. On top of that, they actually have better gross margins or higher gross margins than the average of NAND. And so that did two things. It increased ASPs sequentially because they have higher ASPs. Now they have a higher cost for sure, too, but the margins are better and so it also lifted the margins. I want to say we were kind of - we had 47% gross margins in the second quarter in NAND, but it was like slightly below 47%. It kind of rounded up to 47%. And we posted 47% gross margins again in the third quarter, but it was slightly higher. So, I want to say we've got somewhere like a 50 basis point lift in gross margins all driven off this kind of high value solution kind of mix improvement.”

Zisner wasn’t talking about the calendar year third quarter, he was discussing Micron’s fiscal third quarter, which ended May 31. In other words, he was discussing a phenomenon that had already happened. Actually, he was describing how Micron also is more resilient to drops in headline NAND spot prices outlined by DRAMeXchange and other sell-side sources due to the company's recent focus on making integrated non-commodity products with a controller with higher margins.

Misconception 2: Zisner said that the buyback had been delayed.

This also is not true. What Zisner was discussing was the delay between the announcement (in May) and the start of the buyback, which starts in the first fiscal quarter – which is the quarter that started September 1.

Here is the quote:

“So, as you correctly pointed out, we announced that we would have a $10 billion buyback. We would begin that buyback at the beginning of fiscal 2019, which we're actually in. And the reason to delay it was, as you pointed out, partly due to the fact that there were a number of convert conversions we expected to happen. And so we almost didn't really need to do a buyback for a couple of quarters because we'd get kind of that naturally through reductions of converts, which would reduce dilution.”

While Zisner declined to say if the company has retired the remaining converts as of the end of last quarter (because the earnings call is only two weeks away and he couldn't), he seemed pretty optimistic:

“the second part of it was we wanted to get our cash - net cash position to be at place from a liquidity perspective to be in the right place, which we anticipated we'd get by the end of the fiscal year. So, that - I'll give more color on how we did for the quarter and so forth, but we were pretty committed to returning at least 50% of cash flow beginning - annual cash flow beginning in the fiscal year, so I think you can expect that to happen. We'll give you some color around exactly what kind of levels we'll be doing when we do our earnings call. But it's 50% of cash flow if you just extrapolate out what we did last year or in 2018, roughly free cash flow. I don't know what that consensus number is. It's probably in the $8 billion range, just easy math. I would say that at least you do $4 billion of free cash flow if you had the same year repeated again in fiscal 2019.”

While there’s a chance Micron might not have reached its liquidity/ convertible purchase goals exactly at the end of the quarter (though I think it probably did), it should happen soon. He basically said that 50% of free cash flow for the upcoming year would be returned (at least), so if they aren’t buying already, the buyback should start soon.

Misconception #3: KLA-Tencor gave a downbeat view of the industry.

A lot of Micron’s troubles have come with fears about the general industry and not Micron specifically (which has been executing extremely well). So, Micron’s stock also is affected by the comments of other players in the industry. To that point, the news last week was that KLA-Tencor said that demand for DRAM equipment was faltering. The real picture is much more murky, however. Here’s what was actually said (I transcribed this as I couldn’t find a written transcript):

(from minute 1:45) “...we had said the September quarter would be the trough of this current digestions phase, that we are seeing now. Mostly in the second half, you know, driven by adjustments to capacity mostly in the DRAM space and also some logic pushouts into next year. We thought the December quarter would snap back pretty strongly, and if you look at it today, you see that September still is the trough, and December would be – be up sequentially. It will be up a little less than what we thought. And we had indicated that the second half vs. the first half — and this is shipments – from a shipments perspective, would be flat to up in the low single digits and I think right now, given what I see today I think it’s probably flat to down a few single digits or so. So… the adjustments are around DRAM, and we think that shifts into next year… ( 2:42).

The questioner then asked about the DRAM pushout, whether it was a response to weakness in the market and a correction by DRAM, to which management said,

(minute 4:30) yeah, no it’s a good question, and we have seen some churn but it’s mostly puts and takes. We saw one large project push out to next year, and so that’s what drove the change. If it weren’t for that or it was just minor I probably wouldn’t have said anything. We aren’t guiding the December quarter but since I gave second half commentary on the earnings call I thought it was prudent to update it. But I still expect September to be the trough….it’s down about 10% at the midpoint and that was the guidance we gave, and I still expect shipments to grow into the December quarter, and basically today with the shift into the first half, that first half looks pretty good – of calendar ’19.”

So, it looks like all the fuss is about one particular large project that's being pushed from December to the first half of the year. While this could be a sign of deteriorating demand, it also may be a sign of the newfound discipline on the part of the three large DRAM makers. It has been known already that Samsung (OTC:OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:OTC:HXSCF) were pushing out their capex to later this year, so this may be a continuation of that same pushout.

The large project that was pushed out to 2019 is likely this Samsung fab expansion, which was supposed to add 30,000 wafer starts per month. That was the subject of this August 20 article (you have to use Google Translate in order to read it), but here's an except (excuse the translation is a bit crude in parts):

“Samsung, the global memory leader, originally scheduled to increase its monthly production of 30,000 DRAM plans this quarter, and decided to extend the DRAM price to the end of the year. With the expansion of Samsung's new capacity expansion and supply control, it is generally expected that DRAM prices will remain stable until November of this year…Samsung did not disclose the reasons for delaying the expansion. According to industry analysis, in Samsung's financial report, memory is the largest source of profit for the group, accounting for 78% of the total profit of the group, of which more than 70% comes from DRAM. In the DRAM supply and demand structure, the original supply gap is in various bottlenecks. Filling down and gradually shrinking, the recent market conditions began to loosen.”

So, is this merely an adjustment that should keep DRAM prices at high levels. This would be fine for the bulls, DRAM has been at record highs, and cost-downs should be 20% next year. Samsung has a lot of other products such as phones and TVs, and the company has numerous other issues that it has to work out, such as the recent implementation of the 52-hour work week and other corporate governance issues. As the largest memory producer, Samsung also controls pricing to some extent in DRAM and doesn't want to upset its most profitable business.

Open question: Are DRAM prices set to decline in Q4, and if so, how much?

This is a valid question and it certainly seems as though this year’s supply additions have caught up to the voracious demands of OEMs - at least in the near term.

There seems to be some controversy around the degree of supply-demand balance this among sell-side analysts. Last week, Shawn Kim of Morgan Stanley’s (NYSE:MS) Asia team said that,

"Memory markets have worsened in recent weeks. For DRAM (memory chip), demand is weakening, inventory and pricing pressures are building, and vendors are struggling to move bits… All your three big drivers (PC, mobile, data center) for demand has worsened actually quite substantially in the last two weeks and will drive lower pricing into the third quarter … Because of this lower demand, inventories are actually piling up (at Samsung and Hynix)” See: Chip stocks including Micron plunge after warnings on demand from Wall Street and a key industry player.

And yet the very next day, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) analyst Simon Woo said pretty much the opposite, (Notice: I got this from a message board as I haven’t read the original note, still the gist is the same as what has been published publicly):

“Disagree on downturn; upcycle continues, reiterate Buy We believe the recent share-price correction is mostly based on concerns of a downturn. Our research indicates record-high revenue/profit. True, memory chip prices are no longer rising, but this does not mean a downturn as cost cuts and sales volume increase. We still model FY19-20 EPS at $10-11, which implies only 4-5x P/E and 3x EV/EBITDA. Our $100 PO is derived from a 2.5x P/B (historical average 1-2x) due to high ROE (fair P/E only 10x), and supported by DCF (8% WACC, FCF yield over 10% for the long term). Street’s bearish view not related to fundamentals We do not concur with bearish investors’ five main concerns: (1) a large impact from memory chip spot-market price weakness; (2) abnormally high chip inventories among OEMs and internet companies; (3) new chip demand weakness or order cuts; (4) Samsung and other chipmakers’ aggressive capex increases; and (5) trade war impact. Favorable business environment; tight supply vs demand Our recent channel checks indicated several positives for Micron: (1) Samsung’s limited chip production growth (slow migration for new 1ynm DRAM and 92-layer 3D NAND – 2019 bit growth likely lower than consensus or demand); (2) Toshiba’s potential capex cut under Bain Capital’s control (profit focused); and (3) solid chip demand led by server DRAM, enterprise SSD, and smartphone memory content (512GB NAND for new iPhone, 6-12GB DRAM for new China phones) – likely to exceed Samsung’s chip supply. Good results, positive guidance on 4Q FY18 call We expect good/in-line 4Q FY18 results (20 Sep; sales $8bn, GM 60%, EPS $3); new guidance will also likely confirm limited downside to 1Q FY19 due to DRAM (about 87% of total OP; only low single-digit ASP decline; low impact from NAND price weakness). Our revisions will likely be small as DRAM upcycle offsets NAND risk and capex burden.”

So how are we supposed to parse these two statements? Basically, someone is wrong. Or, perhaps DRAM prices are starting to plateau or even decline, but bits should grow and costs should come down, which means that Morgan Stanley may be right broadly on the industry, but Micron will be able to make profits and still do well due to cost downs and its much-improved balance sheet.

This morning, Susquehanna similarly lowered its price target on Micron from $80 to $75, and updated his model projecting a 15-20% decrease in DRAM ASPs. By memory industry standards, this is a notable yet relatively muted decline. Given that Zisner also said that DRAM cost-downs would be in the 20% range, this could even potentially be positive for Micron's overall gross profit if bit shipments remain robust. $75 also happens to be a 67% gain over today's stock price.

Conclusion

Investing in Micron is not for the faint of heart. If you have a view that the industry has structurally changed on a long-term basis, the week-to-week volatility shouldn't matter - especially with the buyback kicking in. In addition, it's important that one doesn't trust headlines or one-line summaries (unfortunately these happen to be occurring in prominent financial publications) as they've been shown to be misleading/and/or just wrong. One needs to take the time to read the primary sources.... (or ask me via my marketplace service).

In addition, the market seems to trade Micron and other memory stocks based upon the outlook for spot prices in the next 1-2 quarters, reacting harshly to every single sell-side note that comes out. So, an investment requires investors to understand the game they are playing and to have the courage of one's convictions - as well as understanding the profit drivers of the company that are related to but not solely defined by general spot price movements.

We will wait and see how the quarter and Micron's guidance on pricing shakes out on September 20.

