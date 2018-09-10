Hibbett Sports: The Sky Isn't Falling, And Shares Look Compelling Under $21

With an enterprise value of $275 million (based on $21 per share), I have no idea why 38.8% of Hibbett's float is sold short.

The company is still solidly profitable, has no debt, $120 million of cash, and plans to buy back $30 million worth of stock during the 2nd half of FY 2019.

On August 24, 2018, after modestly lowering full year FY 2019 earnings guidance, shares of Hibbett Sports (HIBB) were taken to the woodshed (down 30% on the day and with 6.8 million shares changing hands). I write to share why the sell-off looks like a buying opportunity and explain why I am recommending shares at $21. And of course, as usual, I eat my own cooking and bought shares in my Tactical Value portfolio at $20.71.

Executive Summary

My thesis is pretty simple. During Q1 and Q2 2018 (calendar ending 4/29/17 and 7/29/17), after posting a few rocky quarters, including some pretty nasty negative comps, Hibbett's stock got taken to the woodshed. Making matters worse, this isolated pocket of weakness coincided with the time period when the proverbial death of brick and mortar short selling mobs was out in force, fully intoxicated, bellicose, and armed with pitchforks and torches.

As you can see, from the Q4 2016 highs (shares then trading in the low $40s per share) to the lows in the Q3 2017 lows (shares then trading in the high $10s per share), the shorts punished the company for declining metrics. And prior to the August 24th big leg down after the company modestly reduced guidance, Hibbett's fortune, at least measured solely by its stock prices, was on the upswing. However, similar to most micro/small cap companies, wild stock prices swings driven by sentiment and trading momentum can lead to large price diverges relative to fair value, in both directions I might add.



If you take a step back and try not to miss the forest for the trees, Hibbett Sports is a perfectly good company that is fairly well managed, has a great balance sheet, is buying back lots of stock, has been selling sporting goods since 1960, and trades at an attractive valuation. And, did I mention the cherry on top?

Short Interest: As of August 15, 2018, 7.3 million Hibbett shares have been sold short. This is 38.8% as the total float (18.8 million shares).

Well, the cherry on top is the fact that 38.8% of its total float was sold short (as of 8/15/18), and the company has committed to buying back at least another $30 million worth of stock over the next six months (that is 1.5 million shares at $20 per share)! By the way, the company has no debt and $119 million of cash.

Here is the Q&A exchange from the Q2 2018 conference call (see here).

In terms of the business, the company was incorporated in Alabama in 1945 and pivoted to sporting goods in 1960. They went public in 1996 and operate 1,079 stores as of fiscal year ending February 3, 2018.



In terms of mix, Hibbett Sports focuses more on footwear and apparel, whereas Dick's (NYSE:DKS) is bigger on the hardline categories. Hibbett's average store is 5,000 square feet. Hibbett's was very late to the e-commerce party but righted the ship and launched its website in July 2017. This has led to higher spending but was an essential business move, albeit better late than never. On a pro forma basis, web sales were about 7% on a TTM basis and were 8% in Q2 2019 (ending August 4, 2018).

Without getting lost in the weeds, after I read the Q1 and Q2 2019 conference call, twice, the two drivers for higher than expected Q2 2019 SG&A were higher marketing spend and higher healthcare costs.

Here are excerpts from the Q2 2019 call. Scott Bowman explained the SG&A context to Credit Suisse analyst, Seth Sigman.

In terms of guidance, driven by higher SG&A and a slightly weaker Q2 2019, they reduced full year FY 2019 guidance.

Other than this Q&A exchange, enclosed below, I'm not going to get into the minutia of comps for each category or over analyze other parts of the conference call.

As you can see, Hibbett's management feels good about the product pipeline for second half FY 2019. The e-commerce site has helped the company improve gross margins and manage inventory, as discounted items can be sold on the website, and management believes the buy online and pick up in store option will help increase in store traffic.

To save readers the trouble of scrolling back up, here is another look at the numbers. I invested the few hours required to dig through the reports and slice and dice them for your benefit. As I think you might agree, the sky isn't falling. There is seasonality to this business, and Q2 is always the weakest revenue quarter.

Here the numbers graphed consecutively.

Here the numbers graphed for quarterly comparison.

Takeaway

The sky isn't falling. Hibbett has a nice niche and a strong name brand presence in its key home markets of the Southern United States. Companies that stick around and figure out how to make money for 58 years (as the sporting goods pivoted started in 1960) shouldn't be so easily written off because the threats of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are based on some other first-level thought process. The numbers prove out that this business generates operating cash flow, and with an enterprise value of only $275 million (at $21 per share), you can't recreate this business for scratch for that enterprise value. And as I mentioned, the crazy short interest is the cherry on top. Hibbett looks compelling at $21 per share.

