Broadcom Beats, But Rebuilding Confidence Takes Time

The rationale for the CA deal remains a tough sell with many on the Street and management will have to prove itself on this one.

Short of repudiating the CA (CA) acquisition and announcing a huge buyback, there’s really not much Broadcom (AVGO) could have done with its fiscal third quarter results that would restore enthusiasm for the shares back to its pre-deal announcement levels. And frankly, I’m not sure that would have done it either, as the shares had been trending down since late November anyway.

There are still a lot of positives to the Broadcom story, including a very strong market position in switch silicon, underrated (still) capabilities in heavy-duty AI ASICs, and cash-generating businesses in areas like networking ASICs and enterprise storage. Add in a possibly improving Wireless business and an undemanding valuation, and I believe Broadcom shares still have a lot of appeal. Set against that appeal are the concerns about Broadcom going too far out of its area of expertise with the CA deal and a wider slowdown in the chip space.

Better Than Expected, But Not Thesis-Changing, Results

Broadcom’s fiscal third quarter results were better than expected by not by a wide enough margin to really change the story all that much, nor quiet concerns about the impending CA acquisition and what it means for the company’s long-term capital allocation plans.

Revenue rose 13% year-over-year and 1% on a sequential basis, good for a roughly 1% beat relative to expectations. The biggest business, Wired, saw 4% revenue growth as 10% growth in networking was pulled back by weakness in broadband and drove a slight miss. Wireless was basically flat and in-line with expectations, while Enterprise Storage was up 70% yoy (boosted by M&A) and 8% qoq, driving a strong beat. Industrial/Other rose 10% yoy and fell 14% sequentially, coming in well short of expectations on a percentage basis but not really moving the needle much as this is a very small part of the overall company.

With a better mix, gross margin exceeded expectations and rose four points from last year (and 70bp sequentially). That fed through to operating income, with adjusted (non-GAAP) income rising 23% yoy and 3% sequentially, with four points of year-over-year improvement and over a point of sequential improvement.

Management did also boost guidance for the next quarter, with the mid-point of the revenue range about 1% above the prior average sell-side estimate and the midpoint of the gross margin range about a point higher than expected, as Wired and Enterprise Storage should remain healthy, while Wireless should pick up on the next Apple (AAPL) iPhone cycle.

The Core Business Seems To Be Doing Okay

I’m not a big fan of the quarter-to-quarter panic/relief/mania cycle of Wall Street, and not all that much has changed all that significantly regarding Broadcom’s business over the last few months.

In Wired, the acceleration of the adoption of 100G in data centers should be a meaningful driver, even as Mellanox (MLNX), Marvell (MRVL), and others try to fight for their piece. Broadcom still has more than half the market for switch silicon and can still generate good growth and margins here even if it does cede some market share to rivals. I also believe the market is still at least somewhat overlooking the company’s strength in custom ASICs, particularly for next-gen AI applications.

On the Wireless side, Broadcom has lost some share to Qorvo (QRVO) in the FBAR filer market, but management sounded a little more confident about winning back some share here. Although this is still a large business for Broadcom, I do wonder about the long-term strategy and whether management might consider selling the business at some point in the not-so-distant future. Not only have consumers started holding on to their phones longer, OEM customers have continued to push hard on pricing and encouraging competition (as with Apple and Qorvo). That suggests to me an outlook of lower growth and tighter margins that may argue for a sale while Broadcom could still capture significant value.

Enterprise Storage is doing well, not only with the inclusion of Brocade, but healthier spending in the enterprise storage space overall. What’s more, most of the sub-segments of this business are basically duopolies between Broadcom and Marvell or Maxim (MXIM), so I don’t expect much in the way of disruptive competition. Although the Industrial business isn’t as strong, and I see long-term competitive threats to optocouplers from Silicon Labs’ (SLAB) digital isolators, this isn’t a particularly significant segment today and that’s not likely to change given the implied limitations of Broadcom’s ability to acquire other semiconductor companies.

CA Sentiment Won’t Turn For A While

Broadcom’s decision to not hold a conference call at the time of its CA acquisition was questionable, but I don’t believe there was much management could have accomplished by a further detailing of its motivations and strategy. The comments Broadcom management made on the CA deal in conjunction with the earnings report referred to a vision/goal of increased engagements with large enterprise customers, particularly those looking to build their own data centers, and basically leveraging relationships with/through CA to get a seat at the table in those discussions (providing custom ASICs, switching silicon, storage products, and so on).

That argument isn’t going to convince skeptics, even if the cash flow from CA is robust and stable. Moreover, it doesn’t answer the concerns that Broadcom is taking a more private equity-like stance toward future M&A and looking more at financial considerations (buying undervalued free cash flow and/or driving cost-saving consolidation in infrastructure software) than strategic.

The Opportunity

My basic assumptions with Broadcom haven’t changed, and I still believe fair value is in the high $200’s on the basis of both free cash flow (with low-to-mid single-digit organic revenue growth, mid-to-high single-digit reported revenue growth, and very high single-digit FCF growth) and margin-driven EV/revenue. While I’m not concerned about the company’s positioning in the networking part of Wired or Enterprise Storage, there still are longer-term risks in the Wireless business (a rejuvenated Qorvo and other would-be competitors) and in some parts of Wired (namely Broadband/STBs).

The Bottom Line

Broadcom made a bold choice in deciding to acquire CA instead of returning cash to shareholders (assuming that additional semiconductor deals would be rejected by regulatory bodies). I believe this decision will prove to be a savvy one a few years from now, but I’ll openly acknowledge that there are a lot of risks and uncertainties right now and the pro/con argument basically boils down to “uh huh vs. nuh uh” on some level. I’m happy to remain a shareholder of one of the best-run semiconductor companies out there (and one of the best-run companies overall), and I continue to believe that the valuation offers attractive long-term upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.