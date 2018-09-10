Technically Speaking For September 10

Volvo has scrapped its IPO for now, which plays into the bigger them of a lower number of IPOs over the last 10 years.

Volvo has scrapped its IPO plans (for now). They cited the uncertainty caused by the global trade situation as a primary reason for this change in plans. This is a very unfortunate yet understandable development. The auto industry has built its entire supply chain around cross-border trade. Easy movement between countries is built-into their economic model. Trump's trade wars are throwing a monkey wrench into that entire process.

This leads to a deeper and more concerning issue: the dearth of IPOs. Consider the following two charts.

The top chart is from the NY Fed while the bottom is from Top Down charts. The 1990s saw a boom in IPOs, largely fueled by the tech boom. Since then, the pace of new IPOs has declined sharply. On one hand, slower IPO activity could be seen as nothing more than an ebb compared to the heavy flow of the 1990s. Most economic data, after all, comes in waves (the same could be said of the recently weak readings in overall productivity). But the more negative connotation is that this is a symptom of an underlying secular stagnation trend caused by a labor force that is slowly being depleted.

Boston Fed President Rosengren is on board for more rate hikes. While Rosengren is not a voting member this year, I'm sure his colleagues listen to his thinking. He's arguing the neutral rate of interest is actually much higher than the current level [emphasis added]:

“We don’t know with any kind of precision” where a neutral interest-rate setting is, “but it’s certainly higher than where we are now, and is likely to be maybe a percentage point higher than we are now,” Mr. Rosengren said. “So the path for the next three or four hikes, unless something happens in the economy that we’re not anticipating—there’s no reason we couldn’t gradually get up to that point.”

I don't think he's right on this. Here's a chart from the Richmond Fed depicting the Lubik-Matthes Natural Rate of Interest:

Right now, the effective federal funds rate is 1.75-2%, which is slightly above the median rate (in red) above. Rosengren is arguing that the rate is nearly 3%, which just doesn't make sense in a low-inflation, slower growth, higher safe asset demand environment.

When we last left the markets, they were moving lower in a disciplined way.

Let's look at today's overall performance:

The transport average was the big winner; it was up 1.75%. But all the other averages were up modestly; the QQQs rose .3%, the SPYs were up .17%. From an analytical perspective, today's price action was really statistical noise.

Let's turn to the charts, starting with today's SPY action:

There really isn't much here, save for the rounding formation at the end of trading. Prices couldn't maintain the momentum that started after lunch. Because this is a one-minute daily chart, we shouldn't read too much into the lack of forward progress. But we also shouldn't overlook it.

In contrast, the QQQs closed a bit higher than their close on Friday. This chart is a touch better; it contains more bullish momentum.

The 30-day chart places the 1-minute action in a better context. Prices rallied from mid to the end of August. They moved lower at the beginning of September but did so in a disciplined way, trading in a downward sloping channel. Now they are fluctuating around the 200-minute EMA, a standard technical support area. The momentum indicator implies an upward bias for the next few days.

The QQQs are trading right around the 38.2% Fibonacci level. They fell harder thanks to the Tesla induced tech sell-off. Like the SPYs, the momentum indicator is also rising, implying a positive bias over the next few days.

Both the QQQs and SPYs daily charts (top and bottom, respectfully) show that prices are right at technical support levels. Also, note the recent candles have been very weak on very quiet volume.

Ultimately, we're treading water right now. We've between earnings season, so there isn't much good or bad corporate news to move trading in either direction. The market is already at/near highs, which implies traders have already baked a very strong economy into prices. And with the Fed dead-set on raising rates, they should be understandably concerned about the economic brakes getting tapped.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.