Where Food Comes From: A High Growth Stock With Really Great Potential

The company apart from being cheap at current valuations offers its investors an opportunity to exponential gains if food verification processes and animal tracking become widely adopted across the US.

The company's business is growing fast year after year and the trends supporting the growth are secular in nature and are here to stay.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCQB:WFCF) is a company with a very compelling story. In an age where consumers are more and more conscious about the quality of their food and how it affects their health, WFCF has certainly a big role to play.

Business, Competition, & Growth Opportunities

Where Food Comes From provides certification services for food practices in North America. Essentially, it verifies producer claims about their products so that consumers are reassured that they buy what the label says. This is enforced both by the USDA and big retailers like Whole Foods (AMZN) and Costco (COST). The "enforcement" part is that they require certain claims to be backed by certifications. For example, the USDA demands that producers that claim their products as organic to be certified in a certain way. And the retailers have WFCF as a provider of choice for this and other claims. In addition, a lot of producers see this verification as an additional differentiation tool.

Either WFCF verifies that the steak you buy is indeed from Mr. Miller's farm, or that the Tyson chicken you buy is truly antibiotics-free, both certified producers and consumers benefit from WFCF's services.

Generally, the key market drivers behind the food certification & verification market are the following three (edited excerpts from WFCF's 2017 10-K):

Market Driver #1 - Consumer awareness and expectations [...] Shoppers' spending on health products has seen steady growth in the past several years, driven by the desire of shoppers to feel good about the foods they are eating. [...] According to research dated March 2016 from Sullivan Higdon & Sink FoodThink, only one-third of consumers believe that the agriculture community and food companies are transparent. [...] These numbers are an improvement from 2012, when only 22% and 19% agreed that the agricultural community and food companies, respectively, are transparent. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (the "USDA") website, the U.S. market for certified organic products continues to grow in double digits with 24,650 operations at the end of 2016, which reflects a 13% growth rate between the end of 2015 and 2016. Increasing consumer demand for healthy, better-for-you products produced with sustainable agricultural practices is driving growth in the organic market. Market Driver #2 - Global competitiveness among retailers Restaurant chains and retailers with dominant market shares and large buying power, like McDonald's ) (MCD) and Walmart (WMT), are leading the way in prioritizing sustainable food supply initiatives in response to consumer demands. [...] Producers, packers, distributors and retailers understand that verification, identification and traceability are key competitive differentiators. Oftentimes, it is necessary for export into international markets, including Korea, Russia, China and the European Union. Market Driver #3 - Government regulation In January 2013, the Food Safety Modernization Act (the "FSMA") issued two major proposed rules regarding preventive controls in human/animal food and produce safety. Compliance dates for some businesses began in September 2016. Under the new rules, the Food Safety Plan defined by the regulation differs from traditional hazard analysis and critical control points ("HACCP") plans. [...] We continue to see companies requesting our consulting expertise to develop programs designed to assist them in maintaining compliance with the new rules. The Animal Disease Traceability Rule promulgated by the USDA primarily covers beef cattle 18 months of age or older. Under the final rule, unless specifically exempted, livestock moved interstate must be officially identified and accompanied by an interstate certificate of veterinary inspection or other documentation, such as owner-shipper statements or brand certificates. The Saudi Arabia market closed to U.S. beef in 2012. Since that time, the beef industry has been working with the U.S. government to re-open that market, which officially happened in early August 2016. In order to be approved to meet the export requirements, a company must have or must be approved by a USDA process verified plan and meet the Saudi Arabia export verification requirements. [...] On June 12, 2017, officials announced the technical requirements for beef exports to the People's Republic of China. Export verification ("EV") requirements include source and age verification with the use of a program compliant tag. In addition, China bans the use of synthetic growth promotants, including ractopamine. So, although there is not a formal non-hormone component to the EV requirements for the supply chain, due to China's residue testing, packers will be seeking non-hormone treated cattle and/or verified natural cattle to ensure continued market access. China is the world's second largest buyer of beef, but beef imports from the U.S. to China have been banned since the 2003 Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy outbreak, also known as "Mad Cow Disease."

The story is pretty compelling, as it is a trend we all see around us. And WFCF has been growing in all the right ways. Apart from having major producers as customers and being selected as the approved certification provider by big retailers, they are also expanding horizontally by expanding their service portfolio mostly through acquisitions.

And this is a very important piece of their success, as this is the most effective way of building a sustainable competitive advantage. The competitive landscape in this industry is pretty fragmented despite that there are some big players involved.

From the company's Q1 2018 earnings call: John Saunders - CEO [...] So we have got some traditional competitors which are based in Europe that are more established, they audit to a much more broad set of standards meaning beyond food. So when we compete with those and see they are much larger, they have much larger resources but they don't have the domain expertise of the lingo and what it means to compete here in the United States. So what we're competing with is a very fragmented industry that as I mentioned we began an acquisition strategy about 10 years ago that was targeted to take this fragmented segmented at certification industry and to create a platform which at the time we dubbed Where Food Comes From and that has been the foundation of this model since that point. So today we have very, very specific competitors and some very specific more markets but our real secret recipe is our ability to bundle audits across different certifications. So within the organic market we have some large non-profits that exist and some large companies that provide certification regionally mostly in California and Oregon and then we have in other areas some very targeted specific competitors but no competitors that cross the range of certifications that we do and that's the typical reason for our customer wins when we are able to bundle organic in a non-GMO with a GAAP audit potentially that that makes us very, very appealing to customers. Unidentified Analyst Okay. Where do you think your size relative to your next nearest competitor at this point in the U.S. I guess? John Saunders The non-profits that that we compete with were much larger then. The European companies that I mentioned SCS those are 80,000 employee company so that are a $1 billion so they are much larger than us so we're kind of -- I would call us a relatively big fish in a small pond that is verification in the United States today but the pond is growing quickly. [...] [...] Where Food Comes From has the most diversified and complete solutions offering in the industry. We now audit to approximately 40 different standards. We view our diversity as a key strengths in a differential competitive advantage and that we almost certainly pop up on the radar of any producer and any food group looking for an independent third party verifier. As I've said many times our ability to bundle multiple services gives us an advantage in pricing and convenience and represents a great value for our customers.

From the above excerpts, keep these quotes in mind:

"our real secret recipe is our ability to bundle audits across different certifications."

"I would call us a relatively big fish in a small pond that is verification in the United States today but the pond is growing quickly."

The first describes the company's core competitive edge in this industry and the second describes nicely the overall growth opportunity. First, there is plenty of room to grow through acquisitions since the company has bought only a third of its potential M&A targets. This is from the company's Q4 2017 earnings call outlining the acquisition opportunity size and process:

John Saunders - CEO [...] I think the way we have looked at it thus far is that these opportunities present themselves when they present themselves. [...] we did an analysis about 5 years ago. And the results of that amounts was potential M&A targets was three dozen companies, so today we have only done less than a third of that. [...] Every customer, the majority of larger customers that we work with we continue to see opportunities to bundle audits for them. So, when we identify a target, it's most likely because they are conducting audits for one of our large customers in a different area. So, as we continue to look at customers, two of them that I mentioned Costco and DanoneWave there is a wide range of audits that are being done on their suppliers and they are not just a specific commodity, they are multiple levels. So everyday we are continuing to look at what entities are conducting those audits, do they represent a market for us or a potential acquisition.

And I really like the fact that this isn't a money-losing enterprise that rolls-up money-losing businesses hoping to achieve profits at scale.

John Saunders - CEO Yes, all of our operating units we managed profitability, so yes that is accurate. We are managing those operating units to be profitable, so independently by themselves.

Consolidating a fragmented industry and getting more business from existing customers is just one side of the story though, and it is the "more conservative" one. Things get pretty exciting when one gets to think about the long-term prospects of the food certification market. Here are some real-time examples that show how the market drivers we saw above create growth.

From the company's Q1 2018 earnings call: John Saunders - CEO You may recall that the United States is the only developed country and the only major beef producer that does not mandate source named verifications for cattle ranchers. It is strictly voluntary and our customers for this service are those ranchers who want to qualify their been for higher value export market such as the European Union and China. If Source and Age ever does become mandatory, our IMI Global unit which dominates cattle industry verifications in the United States will be in a prime position to benefit because currently only a small fraction of domestic cattle are Source and Age verified. From the company's Q2 2018 earnings call: John Saunders - CEO Mid-way through our second quarter, we took another step in the process with the acquisition of Sow Organic, which is a leading SaaS offering in the organic industry. [...] Sow's SaaS offering allows organic certification bodies to automate and accelerate new customer on-boarding by converting cumbersome paper based processes to a digital format. Sow offers producers and handlers a more efficient way to become certified and to digitally manage their records on an ongoing basis, including completing the annual certification requirements fully online. The benefits from certification bodies and customers alike include lower costs, improve workflow and increase productivity. Let me give you a little flavor for the business opportunity. Under USDA regulations, any food producer doing more than $5,000 in annual organic sales must be certified under the National Organic Program. There are an estimate of 25,000 of these organic producers and 48 certification bodies in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. At present, only about 5% of them use the Sow products. [...]

And I'd like to close the conversation about the company's growth prospects with this tidbit about customer retention rates:

From the company's Q2 2018 earnings call: John Saunders - CEO [...] Our business has been extremely sticky over the years and barring any major swings in export markets. We typically retain the majority of our customers somewhere around 90%. With China, yes we're experiencing mostly new on-boardings from those customers that we started with last year I would say close to 100% of them have renewed.

Valuation and Why The Opportunity Exists

First, let me give you some reasons why the opportunity exists in the first place. For starters, the stock is an OTC (over-the-counter) stock and is not listed in the usual exchanges. Furthermore, it currently trades at a $52million market cap which is too small for most institutional investors. Finally, there was one other event that probably affected the stock and cut short its late 2017 run towards the $100mil mark.

From the company's Q1 2018 earnings call: Terry Thompson What is probably an enduring question for most of the other investors but since I'm fairly new, I'm just curious if you have any idea what's caused the stock to fall to around $2 from $3.50 just a few months ago. I'm curious if you have any ideas on what generated that? Jay Pfeiffer - IR [...] ultimately nobody has any idea for sure why stocks go up and down but I will tell you that we have had a lot of or several regional investors who were involved in the private placement 10 or 12 years ago who we are where they have sold stock recently and we had some may be getting too -- little deep in the weeds here but we've had some investors who have passed away and the stock went on to their heirs and their heirs were not up to speed on what it was etcetera so. I just think just some general selling that was not met by volume.

Now let's talk valuation. For the last 8 years, the company has grown at an impressive rate without significant shareholder dilution and no significant debt. The company has an enterprise value of $49million and has already generated about $950K of adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2018. If the company achieves $2million of adjusted EBITDA for the year that is a 25x multiple for 2018 and a 19x multiple for 2019 if it grows at a 30% pace.

In this context, it is an undervalued high-growth company with a very long runway since trends like "organic", "grass-fed", "antibiotics-free", animal welfare", "gluten-free" and others are here to stay and are adopted by more and more people. And on top of these trends, WFCF includes an "option" on widespread adoption (due to government regulation or consumer preference) of food verification and animal tracking systems. One example is the National Animal Identification System the USDA tried to make mandatory on a Federal level several years ago.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Source: August 2018 company presentation

Due to strong backlash for mandatory adoption, the system is voluntary on the federal level and it is up to each state how much of it will be implemented. However, in due time either due to another major food scandal or a shift to the public opinion, such a system or something similar could become mandatory across the US. In a case like that WFCF's addressable market would expand multiple times overnight.

Management & Insider Ownership

The company is managed by John and Leann Saunders (husband and wife) with Mr. Saunders being the CEO while Ms. Saunders is the company's President. John Saunders is the founder of the company that was initially formed in 1996. They own almost 29% of the company's shares and along with the rest of the board, they control 50.7% as of the latest proxy.

Source: the company's latest proxy statement

One interesting fact to consider is that the Saunders had a pre-arranged stock selling plan for 0.5million shares. However, they are apparently so excited about the prospects of WFCF that they decided to cancel it on January 5, 2018.

Source: Where Food Comes From, Inc. 8-K filing

From the company's Q4 2017 earnings call: Paul Johnson Yes. Good afternoon, I have a few questions, first of all, particular order you filed - made a filing in early January where you decided to terminate your prearranged stock trading plan to sell 0.5 million shares which is great, are you able to offer us any kind of color information on that? John Saunders Sure. I think it's just what - I think you are implying there and that is that we personally felt that the value of the stock and our future was too great. And we have had the plan is place for about 3 years and I think we have sold about 12,000 shares. So, it was kind of a no-brainer for us, but based on the positive things that we are seeing in the business that we were going to hold on to as much stock as we could.

Another interesting fact is that Rein Graeme one of the company's board members, CIO of Yorkmont Capital Partners LP and multi-year shareholder, increased his stake at the company more than 50% just a few days ago.

Source: openinsider.com

Risks

The company has a pretty clean balance sheet with no material debt. The only big commitments is a $1.5 million commitment to buy the 40% of SureHarvest from the company's owner if and when he elects to exercise it and a lease for the company's headquarters.

I don't see WFCF facing significant technological risk and even if a technology emerges that simplifies animal tracking or some other aspect of the verification processes, a third-party auditor will still be needed to use them. And WFCF is the dominant player in this market.

Given the long-term trends regarding food safety regulation will most likely be a positive in the long-term but short-term shocks may occur from time to time. However, WFCF is very diversified and most likely will be able to absorb these shocks and adapt accordingly.

From the company's 2017 10-K: Regulations and standards are continually evolving and present a challenging risk. For example, in January 2013, the Japanese government announced a change to its import requirements on U.S. beef. Because the change enabled a significant increase in the amount of product qualifying for export to Japan, it negatively impacted the premiums typically seen in the marketplace for source and age verified cattle. As a result, it negatively impacted our source and age verification business by approximately 68% from 2012 to 2013. Due to the diversification of our product offerings and our strategy of managing to profitability, we were able to quickly minimize the impact of these adverse changes.

Before moving on to my take I would like to let you know that the company's auditing firm, EKS&H, LLLP declined to continue being the company's auditor. EKS&H had being affirmed as an auditor in WFCF's shareholder meeting and they issued no adverse opinion (or made other adverse comments) about the company. The company had hired EKS&H at the end of 2016 after it dismissed the previous auditor it had for more than 6 years. On July 2, 2018, the company hired Crowe LLP as its new auditor.

This is probably business as usual but I wanted to bring it to your attention for future reference. For example, if the new auditor leaves next year, this will be somewhat alarming.

Wrapping it up

WFCF is an undervalued high-growth company that has the potential to grow exponentially if certain conditions are met. It has no significant risks and I believe that its value will become even more obvious after it crosses above the $100 market cap level and enters in the radar of bigger institutional investors.

Although it is unclear if widespread adoption of the verification practices will ever happen in the US, the company is growing at such a fast pace that it will probably offer good value to its investors either way. I plan to build a position in the stock and I will size it to about 10-15% of my portfolio with a long-term horizon in mind.

Cheers!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WFCF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.