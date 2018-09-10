Cardinal Health: Technical Analysis And Valuation

I have covered Cardinal Health (CAH) recently and have written one article which you can check out here and another article regarding the state of the company is in the works. It is finally time to discuss its numerical fair value. First, this piece will use my personal discounted cash flow model that I use on all companies I recommend researching. Afterwards, we will look at FastGraphs to take a look at some technical aspects of the business.

Valuation - DCF Approach

In order to determine a company's equity value, the most standard methodology is a discounted cash flow (DCF) model. Many modelers will base their assumptions on what they expect the company will do, however, here at DocShah Economics, we apply what the company has historically done.

Many investors ask why would we use the past to forecast the future? The answer to this question is because that is what separates guesses from hypotheses. A guess is what most analysts do - they try and predict the future revenue growth or cost of goods sold growth years in advance based off of what they see trending in the future. The problem with this method is that it requires tremendous insight into the future, which needless to say is completely unpredictable. Instead, we hypothesize by extrapolating past performance into the future. Yes, the future may not hold the same, but that is why we qualitatively assess the business and landscape (such as the article I linked). By doing this, we essentially say the company has proved it can achieve this amount of revenue growth - it is factual and rooted in history not imaginative and rooted in fantasy. By using a discounted cash flow, we essentially treat the entire company like one big project and forecast what we believe cash production will be going forward. We are buying the future, but we want to base assumptions off of past performance (because that is the only proof we have), near-term company forward guidance, and our own insight. This gives us the best recipe to value a business as accurately as we can.

I want to note that this method does not necessarily apply to growth companies. Discounted cash flow models are most effective when using them for blue chips companies who have long, consistent track records. Of course, if one was to use a DCF for a growth company, then future expectations would almost entirely drive the valuation, not past performance.

Now, back to Cardinal Health. Starting at revenue, if we go back to 2009, average revenue growth has been 3.23% (I could have gone back even further to 2004 and average revenue growth would be 5.1%, but if you follow my work, you know my valuations always take the conservative approach and I wanted to avoid some of the robust growth CAH had in the early 2000s). CAH's weighted average cost of capital (WACC) comes in at 8.63%.

Many analysts don't realize that operating leases, while an "off balance sheet activity" is still debt and thus, must be accounted for (pun intended) in calculating cost of debt, and subsequently WACC. Our conservative terminal growth rate is set at 2%, simply to keep up with inflation (for an interesting read on that subject matter, take a look at this piece I wrote on my blog).

The summation of their discounted future free cash flow amounts to $32,556 million. From there we must subtract out debt, which is comprised of $8,012 million (long-term debt), $1,001 million (short-term debt), and $398 million (debt value of operating leases). We add back the cash on hand, $1,793 million to arrive at an equity value of $24,939 million. Then, we finally divide by the outstanding shares to arrive at a fair share price of $80.75.

Holding all other things constant, to justify the current price of $52, Cardinal Health would have to actually have a few years of slightly negative revenue growth. Even if CAH grew sales at 0%, it would be worth more than its current price (the fair value would be about $62).

If you are wondering why I held all other things constant, it is simply for comparison sake and no more. I am merely portraying current circumstances... if things were to remain just as is in the present state, what would revenue (the driving force behind the cash flow) have to be in order to justify the current price.

Valuation - FastGraphs Approach

Source

If we look at adjusted operating earnings (with the assistance of some helpful arrows I have layered on), it becomes clear Cardinal Health has been a company of wonderful growth. The only big decline we can see in the stock was during The Great Recession. However, I want to point out, despite the earnings decline during that time period, dividends were never suspended, lowered, or cut - they were raised each year! That is a sign of a strong, cash producing business.

In fact, back in the Great Depression, businesses placed a huge emphasis to pay dividends to investors as that was a clear sign that the company was still producing cash. It was a way to comfort shareholders that their investment was still tangibly profitable amidst the numerous bankruptcies and loss of capital during that time period. The cash was the proof.

Source

Speaking of Dividends, I want to point out that Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio (the white dotted line) is 37%, which indicates that there is further room for the dividend to grow. Second, in regards to assessing the company's dividend, take a look at the red dotted line. The dividend yield has never been higher in the history of the company.

Source

Third, in regards to the dividend, free cash flow more than sufficiently covers the dividend, so it is safe. Even during The Great Recession and 2017, when FCF fell dramatically, the dividend was still covered. All three things considered, this presents a wonderful buying opportunity for dividend investors who are seeking safe, consistent, increasing, and high dividend returns.

Source

Moving forward, we can see that this stock has a normal PE of 18.3. This is a company that has typically commanded higher prices and higher PEs in the past. It is only due to the recent headwinds has Cardinal Health's PE fallen over 43%. If we extrapolate the normal PE to the graph, we can see that Cardinal Health would be trading at about $92. If we simply rely on earnings growth, we can see that Cardinal Health should be trading about $75.

Source

Now, I want to turn your attention to the forecasted earnings growth. The first thing to note is point A to point B. This represents one fiscal year from 2017 to 2018. Looking at the bold orange line, we can see a slight decline in earnings. I did a rough trace of the slope (m - Earnings), as you can see on the far right of the picture. Compared to the same time period, the slope of the market price (the volatile black line) is significantly steeper. This rough sketch allows us to see that the market has overreacted to the slight decline in earnings and presents an opportunity for investors to purchase this misalignment. In fact, if we look ahead at the projected forecasts up to 2020 (follow the 'Right Now' and black dotted line to the right), there is potential for total annualized ROR of over 30%.

Takeaway

Cardinal Health is an attractive investment at a time where many assets are overpriced. Investors have an opportunity to buy a dividend aristocrat at a cheap 10.5 PE with the highest dividend yield in its entire history. My target price for CAH is just above $80 - of course, we don't know when it will reach there, but I am a long-term investor and if you follow my writing, you probably are as well. Thanks for taking the time to read my work. Hit the follow button if you so wish.

Disclaimer: Neither this article nor any comment associated with it is taken as financial advice. Investors should always do their own research before executing any financial transaction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.