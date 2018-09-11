Tobacco Investing - Today's Editors' Picks

Are tobacco companies still a worthy investment?

Uncertainty again is plaguing a business that often finds itself in the crosshairs of regulators, but also recently, facing investor scrutiny as its traditional "combustible" products face new competition. That said, these companies also pay dividends.

Deep Value Ideas takes a look at the tobacco business today.

Chart of the day: Forward annual dividends for top tobacco companies.

Tobacco companies continue to raise prices at a faster pace than ever before to offset the drop off in consumption, and adoption of "new age" alternatives such as Juul. IQOS is not the answer unless the FDA allows MO to market it as safer, and simultaneously regulate new age to death with taxes, etc. In no way am I saying this is the demise of big tobacco as they will be able to farm their existing customers to death (literally), but make no mistake this is not the same environment it was in the previous 20 years.

Sir Walter Raleigh is credited for popularizing the use of tobacco in England. The city of Raleigh, N.C., is named after the English explorer.

