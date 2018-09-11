Tobacco Investing - Today's Editors' Picks

Sep. 11, 2018 7:22 AM ET46 Comments3 Likes
SA Editors' Picks profile picture
SA Editors' Picks
4.73M Followers

Are tobacco companies still a worthy investment?

Uncertainty again is plaguing a business that often finds itself in the crosshairs of regulators, but also recently, facing investor scrutiny as its traditional "combustible" products face new competition. That said, these companies also pay dividends.

Deep Value Ideas takes a look at the tobacco business today.

Other Editors' Picks come from John Lawlor, Fluidsdoc, and Scott Kennedy.

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Chart of the day: Forward annual dividends for top tobacco companies.

Comment of the day, from IndyD.

Tobacco companies continue to raise prices at a faster pace than ever before to offset the drop off in consumption, and adoption of "new age" alternatives such as Juul. IQOS is not the answer unless the FDA allows MO to market it as safer, and simultaneously regulate new age to death with taxes, etc.

In no way am I saying this is the demise of big tobacco as they will be able to farm their existing customers to death (literally), but make no mistake this is not the same environment it was in the previous 20 years.

Image of the day: Tobacco plants.

Fun fact of the day:

Sir Walter Raleigh is credited for popularizing the use of tobacco in England. The city of Raleigh, N.C., is named after the English explorer.

Thanks for reading. Please share your "Editor's Pick" with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Michael

This article was written by

SA Editors' Picks profile picture
SA Editors' Picks
4.73M Followers
We're the folks who pick the best articles on SA every day and share them with you. Follow us to get a daily email with the day's best articles.
Follow
46 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.