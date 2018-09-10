Sangamo: It Worked, Didn't It?

The safety committee is meeting later this year with investigators to determine when to take individual patients off enzyme replacement treatment.

Sangamo (SGMO) presented preliminary results from their first genome editing trial SB-913. The stock market reaction to these data amounted to a complete reversal of the rally leading up to the presentation. The early results clearly show the desired reduction in glycosaminoglycans or GAG levels, the waste molecules that build up rather than recycle as nature intended. Overall, this represented great early results for people with mucopolysaccharidosis type II or MPS II.

Sangamo was unable to measure any of the enzyme or IDS responsible for this reduction in circulating plasma. This fell short of achieving one of the secondary endpoints, begging the question of how and where this GAG reduction occurred.

Champions Study Program Summary

This clinical program was designed to use a genome editing technique called gene transfer to insert a functional gene in the liver to compensate for the defective gene responsible for deficient IDS enzyme production. The objective is to continuously increase production of IDS above what can be absorbed in the liver. This excess IDS is transported out of the liver in the blood to reduce GAG accumulation throughout the body.

This open label phase I/II study will treat up to 9 patients in 3 dose cohorts. Sangamo has treated all 6 patients in the cohorts, but those in cohort 3 were treated too recently for data to be included in this presentation.

The study objectives are clearly weighted first toward safety and then efficacy. While not unusual, this emphasis is important to remember when reviewing preliminary results from any ground-breaking study.

This safety-first approach explains why the first cohort was dosed at a minimal level, establishing a baseline while monitoring safety and tolerability. The third dose cohort represents a five-fold increase over the cohort two which was twice that of cohort one.

Champions Dose Dependent GAG Levels Reduced

GAG buildup is the primary pathophysiology of MPS II. Reduction of GAG accumulation in tissues requires a continuous supply of IDS enzyme to reach tissues cells and be absorbed by lysosomes. This continuous supply need is why periodic enzyme replacement therapy or ERT is inadequate - infused IDS doesn't remain after a few hours. The following charts from Sangamo's presentation show compelling signs that there was meaningful, persistent, and dose-dependent GAG reduction in this biomarker. Note that the charts include measurements for two specific GAGs and combined.

When reviewing the above data, it's important to note that there is a baseline measurement of total urine GAGs 20 days prior to treatment with subsequent reductions reported as a percentage.

we measure urine GAGs at least twice before patients are enrolled and that's typically separated by four weeks. There are some times, as we've been enrolling on track of MPS II, we've had gaps where patients have had to rescreen just to ensure that nothing has changed them and the values that we're seeing for the urine GAGs are similar whether it's measured a month apart or whether it's measured three months apart. - Edward Connor M.D. Sangamo conference call

The charts for heparan and dermatan sulfates, the GAGs most responsible for the underlying disease pathology, are interesting both for their similarities and differences. These data show much more evidence of efficacy than was anticipated at these low and mid dose levels.

Champions IDS Not Measurable

Reduction of GAG accumulation in tissues requires a continuous supply of IDS enzyme to reach those tissues. The requirement of IDS absorption in tissue cells is why measurement in plasma is critical. Sangamo was unable to measure IDS activity. They explain the lack of measurable plasma IDS as follows:

IDS must have left the liver to achieve the urinary GAG levels reported.

The tissues outside the liver are so starved for this enzyme that they must have quickly absorbed what was produced, leaving only minuscule amounts in the plasma samples measured.

IDS was in the blood, but their assay was not sensitive enough to measure it.

I wish we had developed an assay that was able to detect lower levels, and I'm pleased that my assay group is developing this as we speak. It takes several months to get an assay that's validated.

- Sandy Macrae M.B., Ch.B., PhD, Sangamo conference call if you look at this historical assay, it was really meant to be diagnostic, basically rules in the disease or rules out the disease. The challenge with it is that it's not quantitative. And so, we early on realized that we need to develop a quantitative assay that would allow us to detect changes in IDS and we've done that and we have great confidence in our assays. But the limit of detection is actually above the disease range. -Edward Connor M.D. Sangamo conference call

What About the Price Reaction?

Sangamo took a beating after these results were published, dropping from around $19 to close the week at $13.70. It's interesting to note that this drop completely retraced the rally into the presentation, which started in early August. Now, consider the short interest reported for several related companies.

During the first half of August, there was a 19% reduction of Sangamo short interest. The 2.8 million shares that were purchased to cover short interest contributed to the rally and I expect to see a similar drop in the second half of August when the information is disseminated. I suspect the inverse occurred after the data was presented and the confusion of no IDS activity was known.

Summary

All study drug-related adverse effects (n=5) were mild, resolved without intervention and not dose-dependent.

Urinary GAG is a biomarker for MPS II that is used to aid in the evaluation of and as a means to objectively measure therapeutic response in individual patients.

Glycan-based biomarkers for mucopolysaccharidoses

These GAG reductions show both relevant reduction and signs it was dose-dependent. Given the fact that GAG accumulation is the cause of MPS II, this reduction is strong evidence of the clinical utility of this procedure.

More importantly the GAG reduction appears to provide compelling evidence that the gene transfer was effective. Without the edit, there isn't sufficient IDS to reduce GAG over multiple measurements with 2 different GAGs. Unfortunately, without measurable IDS activity this falls short of providing the requisite evidence that IDS was not only produced, but was sufficient to exceed liver absorption and move elsewhere in the body. Even if the IDS is found to have been fully absorbed in the liver, this should still be viewed as a success given the mid-level dosage.

Sangamo reported better than expected early results from the first-ever in vivo genome editing trial, but fell tantalizingly short of completely answering the question - Did it work? That shouldn't be a surprise considering the small sample size (n=4) and short data-monitoring duration window (16 weeks). Sangamo should have had an assay ready to measure minimal plasma IDS but these data are compelling nonetheless.

Sangamo's in vivo protein replacement platform or IVPRP is validated by safety and proof of gene transfer. Once this validation is complete, it incrementally derisks Sangamo by opening the door to using this same platform for hundreds of diseases that can be treated similarly. The next data update is expected in February at WORLDSymposium 2019. Be sure to mark early February on your calendar.

