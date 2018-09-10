American Software: Beware Of The Headlines, The Opportunity Is In The Cloud

The sharp drop in the price of the stock price following the earnings report is not entirely surprising; the market reacts to surface headline news. This is a secular cloud growth story.

Headline news on aggregate on-premise and cloud sales and net profits do not tell the story.

You can find company background information regarding product acceptance, market demand, and a discussion of comparative valuation in previous articles, here and here. This article focuses on the matters outlined in the summary.

A Prescient Quote

In the days following the earnings announcement on September 4th, the price of the stock dropped 25%. The drop is more drastic than any substantive news contained in the earnings report and more drastic than I had expected.

AMSWA data by YCharts

When I wrote my previous article on July 13, 2018, the stock was $15.71/share. Stock appreciation had been 60% over the preceding 12-month period. At the end of a positive story underlying me holding the stock, I wrote the following:

Evidently the market likes the growth prospects of SCM (Supply Chain Management) and favors cloud stories. At current levels of performance, the valuation of AMSWA seems to be fair. Realistically, we should not expect the appreciation in AMSWA's stock price to continue at the recent steep rate, particularly short term. Medium term, the story favors AMSWA's stock. I am prepared to hold the stock in the expectation that there may be mixed revenue headline news in future quarterly earnings reports, with the consequent negative impact on the stock. This should be only temporary and be resolved as the SaaS transition continues to play out. Meanwhile, I continue to enjoy the dividends ($0.44/yr, or 2.8%).

From my perspective, current performance is reasonably within expectations and in line with the transition into the cloud.

Two Aspects in the Transition: Business & Accounting

The company's transition from on-premise software to software as a service (SaaS) requires understanding of the broader context particularly important especially when analyzing the earnings report.

Earnings are driven by the business. The causal linkage in performance begins with the environment (product quality, market demand), operating processes, performance indicators triggered, and management responses (such as allocation of resources and other activities), which drive financial results. Management of business processes and activity drives the financials, not the other way around. In time, as the strategy crystallizes, the fruit is shown in the financials and stock valuation.

GAAP financials represent the superficial layer and intermediate cause in the assessment of performance. Digging into the fundamental layer gets us closer to performance at the root. GAAP figures conflate two different activities, on-premise and SaaS. Such aggregate figures are only partially helpful. Growth in the cloud business and related measures, such as Cloud Services Annual Contract Value (ACV) reveal continuing business progress.

Let's take a step back to discuss context. The transition of software providers, from on-premise to SaaS in the Cloud is a global and secular trend driven by customer demand, which is continuing. Some observations regarding the transition are the following.

Customers of all sizes demand SaaS and are driving the transition to the cloud. This trend is reported by software providers in general, such as Manhattan Associates (MANH), Pegasystems (PEGA), QAD (QADA), and many others. AMSWA is transitioning in line with such a trend.

SaaS sales are easier to make than sales on-premise product sales, due to lower initiation costs, easier service set-up, and easier innovation upgrades.

The earnings reports of software providers, large and small, are impacted by the transition. High-growth SaaS businesses are unprofitable, or with profits at or below those printed in early years when the cloud was in its infancy and on-premise was prevalent. Higher growth generally means higher losses or lower profits.

GAAP reported sales growth and net profits of software providers that have fully transitioned into SaaS, or that are well-advanced in the process of transition, are comparatively higher than those of software companies that are early in the transition process. Likewise, market valuation of fully-transitioned SaaS companies is generally higher than those in the process of transition - witness Kinaxis (OTCPK:KXSCF), in the previous article.

Fast SaaS growth delays revenue and current period profits. SaaS subscription revenue is additive and cumulative. It builds on existing SaaS contracts. In contrast, on-premise revenues are one-shot events. In other words, $1 new SaaS revenue this period builds on $1 SaaS previous period revenue for $2 total revenue this period. The same sales on-premise only results in $1 revenue this period. Thus, revenue predictability is enhanced in SaaS, which growth is self-sustaining.

On-premise product revenues are more volatile than SaaS. SaaS revenues rest on the total number of customers. On-premise revenue rests on new customers gained in the accounting period.

Performance Update

The latest earnings report shows continued progress in growing business in the cloud. You will recognize certain similarities between AMSWA's condition and the transition experience of software providers as a whole.

Cloud Services ACV:

SaaS growing momentum is apparent in the growth of Cloud Services ACV (Annualized Contract Value) in absolute terms and a percentage of (annualized) revenues. In Q2 10/31/16, Cloud Services ACV was $4.4 million (4% of revenues). Fast forward to Q1 7/31/17, it grew to $7.7 million (7% of revenues) and to $13.2 million (12% of revenues) in Q1 7/30/18.

Maintenance and Cloud Services as a percentage of revenue is progressively growing to reach 90% in Q1 7/31/18 vs. 69% a year ago. This represents greater forward visibility and greater future revenue repeatability.

Revenues:

Revenues for Q1 7/31/18 increased marginally (1.9% y-o-y) to $27.4 million. Included in revenues is the following:

(A) $3.2 million in Subscription Fees (SaaS) or 96% growth y-o-y, from $1.6 million (this is the first time AMSWA discloses these fees separately).

(B) $1.7 million in License Fees (on-premise) vs. $4.0 million a year ago, major drop.

These figures underscore the shift into SaaS and cloud service as the preferred customer choice and the relatively large impact (of changes in on-premise revenues) on the overall P&L performance. Only a few on-premise deals done (or not done) in the quarter significantly impact the P&L. On-premise transactions add volatility to revenue and earnings, particularly at this relatively early stage of the transition into the cloud. Sharp variations in sales and profits, quarter-to-quarter, due to the outsized impact of unpredictable on-premise deals should surprise no one.

Unpredictable quarter to quarter changes in License Fees' revenues and gross profit margins are shown for the last four quarters in the chart below.

Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin:

In Q1 7/31/18, gross profit decreased $1.4 million (9.7% y-o-y) to $13.8 million. Included in the gross profit is the following:

(A) $2.1 million in Subscription Fees (SaaS) gross profit, 124% increase over $938 thousand a year ago.

(B) License Fees (in-premise) gross profit was essentially zero vs. positive $2.5 million a year ago.

The decrease in license fees contributed heavily in driving overall gross profits lower. Lower license fees reflect lower revenues and the unpredictability of in-premise sales from quarter to quarter. Going forward, the magnitude of such variations and their impact on overall gross profits and overall gross margins will diminish as the transition runs its course and cloud revenues grow in size.

Q1 7/31/18 gross profit margin decreased to 50% from 57% y-o-y. Included in the overall figures is the following:

(A) Improvement in Subscription Fees (SaaS) gross profit margin, 66% vs. 58% a year ago.

(B) Volatility in License Fees (on-premise) gross profit margin, -1% vs. +62% a year ago.

Forward Expectations

We can reasonably expect continued rapid growth in cloud revenues to increase earnings and stock valuations.

License Fees are anticipated to behave unpredictably (depending on the number of new on-premise customers gained, or not gained, in the specific reporting period), particularly over the immediate term. Thus, they will impact the P&L significantly by the nature of revenue recognition.

Over the medium and long term, License Fees are expected to diminish in importance relative to growing Subscription Fees and cloud revenues.

Overall revenues ought to increase at an accelerating pace as the transition runs its course and the total number of SaaS customers grow and their subscription revenue layers in an additive, cumulative, and predictable fashion.

Conclusion

AMSWA is a long-term holding for me. Nothing in the last earnings report is surprising or negative. In fact, the information discussed presents a positive picture regarding management's transition to the cloud.

My ownership of the stock is not a quarter-to-quarter play. This is a secular cloud growth story, as the company continues to ramp up its predictable SaaS business.

As in the past, I fully expect revenue volatility in future earnings reports and that headline revenue news will cause drops in the price of the stock. In my opinion, these should be temporary. In the meanwhile, I will continue to collect dividends and practice patience. Patience is a virtue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMSWA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The material presented here is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell securities. Views and opinions in this article may be wrong. Presentation and computations entail a probability of error, which is entirely possible. I am not an investment management professional. Please do not rely on this material, do your own due diligence.