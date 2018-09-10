Tesla's Bonds Tell A Perilous Story

The bond market has lost its faith in Elon Musk and his venture. The stock price is bound to follow suit eventually.

If Tesla attempts to raise debt capital in the future, it will be on far harsher terms than it enjoyed in its 2017 offering.

The company seems to be attempting to engineer a one-off profit. The bond market is unlikely to be convinced by unsustainable stunts.

Tesla’s (TSLA) shares jumped on Monday, September 10, recovering most of the losses from the Friday beat-down precipitated by the departure of the company’s chief accounting officer after just one month in the job, as well as by CEO Elon Musk’s ill-judged decision to smoke marijuana on camera during a Thursday night appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

But even as the share price recovers a bit of lost ground, Tesla’s bonds continue to tell a story of misery. Bond traders and investors tend to be considered more sophisticated than average, everyday market actors. While bond market players are hardly super geniuses by comparison, their game still tends to require a higher level of knowledge and understanding in general. It's thus unsurprising that bond markets act as a barometer of what the really “smart money” thinks of a company.

In the case of Tesla, the answer is clear: They do not like what they see.

Admittedly, Tesla’s high-yield bonds did tick up a wee bit from the dismal Friday close of 82.77 cents on the dollar, but they continue to languish overall. That puts Tesla’s bonds in the same league as struggling retailer J.C. Penney (JCP) and Bausch Health (BHC), the embattled pharmaceutical company formerly known as Valeant.

That said, Tesla’s yield of 8.3% is lower than that of these other ailing firms. But that's indicative more of the extreme over-optimism that informed the company’s bond issuance than of a particularly healthier outlook. Indeed, just over a year ago, the bond market was betting that Tesla could deliver on its promise. This article published the time of the August 2017 bond issuance tells it all:

“Tesla announced on Friday that its proposed $1.5 billion senior note offering ended up generating $1.8 billion in aggregate principal notes, or 20% more than Tesla was initially looking for…The electric-car company's ability to generate so much interest in its bond offering highlights how heavily the market is betting on Tesla's recently launched Model 3. Not only were Tesla's bonds oversubscribed, but the yield Tesla secured was a record low for junk-rated bonds. The notes Tesla agreed to sell, which are due by 2025, were secured at a yield of 5.3%. The average yield on junk-rated bonds by the end of last week was 5.72%.”

Tesla thus enjoyed an unusually low starting yield thanks to that seemingly insatiable demand. But the tide has turned in the bond market since then and bond yields have been climbing for some time as it became increasingly clear that Tesla would fail to meet its lofty production goals.

Even as bond yields crept upward as bad news mounted, they have held between fairly tight bands for the past few months. As Twitter user Arun Chopra of Fusion Point Capital pointed out recently, yields rising toward – and past – 8% marked a significant breakout from those bands:

What this means is that Tesla’s bonds have hit yet another nasty patch of ice. The bond market is clearly increasingly concerned about the prospect that the company can meet its profit goals in Q3 and beyond. Last weekend’s blowout sale bears echoes of Q3 2016, the last time Tesla engineered a profitable quarter. Selling inventory, employing discounts, and selling as many ZEV credits as the market could bear helped tip the automaker into the black in a one-off move. It seems that is what's planned for this quarter as well. Yet, while that might fool the equity market for a while, it's unlikely to impact the increasingly negative outlook in the bond market.

One-off profitable quarters can help a short-term view. But in the long run, such maneuvers are unsustainable. The disconnect between stock and bond prices reveals the clear unmooring of expectations in this company.

As Tesla continues to struggle financially, it's likely to face a further credit downgrade. That will likely have some negative impact on the share price as well as further darken the bond market’s view. More importantly, it's increasingly apparent that Tesla will not be able to raise further capital through the debt market without accepting far harsher terms than it has enjoyed to date.

Last year, the bond market believed in Elon’s promises. Now, it only believes in what he can deliver.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.