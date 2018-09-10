Eastgroup Properties: Raising The Roof

When I first wrote about Eastgroup Properties (EGP), I offered it as an alternative to STAG Industrial (STAG) for those who wanted to invest in secondary industrial markets.

Since that article, EGP has had a higher total return, while STAG continues to pay a higher dividend yield. At the time I wrote the article, EGP was yielding 3.2%, while STAG was yielding 5.3%. I argued that over the long term, EGP would grow FFO/share faster than STAG and that growth would result in greater dividend growth.

In April, I predicted that EGP would raise their dividend by more than the $0.02/quarter they had raised the prior year.

Traditionally, EGP raises their dividend for the September payout. That increase is very likely, and I believe will be higher than the $0.02/quarter seen in 2016 and 2017. If the fundamentals remain strong, EGP could see an increase to $0.67-0.68/quarter.

It turns out I was too pessimistic as EGP recently announced they are raising the dividend 12.5% to $0.72/quarter.

For an investor considering an investment when I wrote my first article, this raise would bring their yield on capital up to 3.7% after only five quarters. Meanwhile, an investment in STAG would have a YOC of 5.4%.

EGP's dividend raises are closing the gap, but STAG retains the advantage of a higher yield.

Dividend Policy

When evaluating a surprisingly high dividend raise, one of the first things I want to know is whether the company is materially increasing their payout ratio. Is the raise directly linked to rising FFO, or is the company changing their risk profile and paying out a larger portion of their cash?

From the latest investor presentation, we can see that the payout ratio has been dropping since the recession and is at multi-decade lows. This suggests that their dividend raises for the last several years have been less than FFO growth.

Looking at what the payout ratio will be going forward, EGP raised their guidance at Q2 earnings to be $4.57-$4.65 for the year. With the raise, EGP will pay $2.72 in dividends this year, resulting in a payout ratio of 58.5%-59.5%.

Despite such a significant raise, EGP's payout ratio will remain around 60%. On a quarterly basis, guidance is for an average of $1.16/quarter for the last half, putting the H2 payout ratio at 62%.

My conclusion is that this dividend raise is not a case of EGP fundamentally changing their dividend policy and risk profile. The payout ratio will continue to be under 65% and the raise is primarily driven by FFO growth.

Growth

In the Q2 Supplement, we can see where the growth is coming from. EGP raised their investment guidance for the year to $140 million, a 28% increase over 2017. Approximately half of those are acquisitions of operating properties which start contributing immediately.

EGP's strength comes from their developments, which they maintain a consistent pipeline.

YTD, EGP transferred eight properties, representing $87.3 million in investments to their real estate portfolio at a weighted average yield of 8.1%. They have another nine projects expected to be completed in the next nine months and another nine already under construction to be completed the end of 2019 and early 2020. A substantial portion of that development already has been funded.

Looking forward, EGP has another 373 acres of land that could be developed, providing them a reliable development pipeline for the foreseeable future. The pace will be determined by EGP's ability to access capital and tenant demand.

While not as dramatic, same-property NOI growth is expected to be up year-over-year at the mid-point. Last year, I had discussed EGP's ongoing issues with declines in their Houston portfolio.

The Houston market has been recovering and in recent quarters EGP has benefited from faster than average rental growth. Same-property NOI in Houston is up 10% GAAP and 12.9% on a cash basis.

Going forward, it's likely that same-property NOI growth will slow down a little and return to numbers closer to 3%.

Conclusion

EGP's larger than usual dividend increase is tied to better than expected FFO growth. That growth is due to healthy demand for their development properties and strong same-property NOI numbers.

EGP's development pipeline remains healthy and their common shares have provided them easy access to affordable capital. Their increased investment guidance for 2018 should provide for continued FFO growth into late 2019 and early 2020.

EGP's same-property NOI numbers are significantly influenced by the rebound of industrial demand in Houston. As that market stabilizes, it's reasonable to expect EGP's SPNOI growth to return to more normal numbers.

EGP's future dividend growth will likely continue to be tied to their FFO growth. While EGP has the foundation in place to continue consistent growth, the double-digit growth this year is the exception. Long term, it's reasonable to expect the dividend to grow at an average of 4%-6%.

