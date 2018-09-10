Illinois Tool Works: An Optimistic Drop

A dent in revenue might just be the signal to pull the trigger on ITW.

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) has been around for over a century. This manufacturing company is one of the few that is diversified throughout 7 different segments. ITW is a dividend king, now on its 54th year of consecutive dividend increase (that title is also a rare thing in the field!). Up to this day, ITW showed strong numbers and a stable performance. 2018 is kind of a downer at the moment. Missed revenue estimates, lower earnings, and Goldman Sachs downgrade from a "buy" to a "neutral". A whole 15% drop since 2018's beginning was recorded on their stock price. But this might actually be the time to get onboard.

Understanding the Business

ITW manufactures a wide range of products. Its 7 segments of business include: automotive OEM, test & measurement and electronics, food equipment, polymers & fluids, welding, construction products, and specialty products. In 2017, the company operated 85 divisions in 56 countries, employing an approximate 50,000 to run all of its operations.

Source: Illinois Tool Works website

On a geographic scale, their $14.3B sales from 2017 were reasonably distributed around the globe. Those sales greatly benefit the company with operating margins higher than those of its competitors. ITW's 2017 annual report showed a range of 4% to 16% higher operating margins depending on the segments. Competitive advantages are meant to be preserved in an industry where competition is only getting bigger.

Growth Vectors

Source: YCharts

Its latest quarter was disappointing for some investors. Lower than expected numbers had a hold on ITW's stock on its Q2 release. On a brighter note, the management seemed optimistic on its overall figures.

ITW's business model is based on quality rather than quantity. This is a key aspect of its popularity through all of its segments. Keeping this in mind, the management also ensures to deliver on its previous year plan of annual performance.

Although its segments are doing well, ITW does not have precise growth plans to reach a high single-digit organic growth. Acquisitions might be the way to go in order to push growth further up to this point.

Latest quarter in a flash

On July 23rd, the company reported the following results:

EPS of $1.97, in-line with estimates, a 17% increase compared to prior year.

Revenue of $3.83B, missing by $10M expectations.

Declared dividend of $1, a 28% increase from latest quarter.

Scott Santi, ITW'S CEO, put in some good words on their performance:

The company's ability to overcome near-term inflationary and currency challenges and generate 4% organic revenue growth, core operating earnings growth of 9%, core EPS growth of 19 percent, and continue to expand margins is a direct result of the strength and resilience of the ITW Business Model […].

Dividend Growth Perspective

ITW's dividend history is impressive. Having earned the dividend king title and on its 54th consecutive year of dividend increase, the company pleases its investors with such numbers. Its latest declared dividend of $1 showed a 28% increase from last quarter, which will bring the year-total to $2.56.

Source: YCharts

On a yield basis, ITW offers a low, but comparable dividend yield. I wouldn't expect this yield to go skyrocket in the upcoming quarters either.

Stock price took a hit since 2018 started. As mentioned earlier, disappointing figures brought the company to be downgraded by Goldman Sachs and, unfortunately, by their market standing, investors generally listen to them. But this dip might just be the event that will tip the balance at the end of a valuation.

Source: YCharts

Its payout ratio of 44% shows that the company doesn't have a lot of big plans in the near term. ITW does have the FCF to back its dividend increases, but that also means that overall future growth might be limited. Its 2018-2022 goals included a ~50% dividend payout ratio, meaning at the same time that dividend increase might still be on the way.

Potential Downsides

As mentioned briefly earlier, ITW doesn't show a lot of organic growth. The last decade recorded about 1-2% organic growth, while the remaining relies on acquisitions. The lack of revenue growth is also a worrying factor as investors see how ITW struggles to expand their various segments' sales.

Added to those factors, let's not forget that ITW is doing business through 56 different countries. A lot of thoughts and efforts needs to be given to hedging their positions in order to suffer the least impact from currency exchange rates. To keep track of all those figures must be time consuming.

Valuation

Diversified businesses show a trailing PE of nearly 26. I would say ITW is in-line with its industry. But a single metric doesn't say much, let's try with its intrinsic value.

Source: YCharts

Using a DDM, which includes a 9% discounting rate, a shorter run 7% dividend growth, and a 6% for longer run. As you probably guessed, a 28% dividend increase isn't sustainable; hence, a 7% average over the short run.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $4.00 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 7.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $277.42 $184.34 $137.83 10% Premium $254.31 $168.98 $126.34 Intrinsic Value $231.19 $153.62 $114.86 10% Discount $208.07 $138.26 $103.37 20% Discount $184.95 $122.89 $91.89

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Intrinsic value found with the model gives us a near $154 value. With a stock price of $140, ITW would be undervalued. While I'm not totally sure this is the case, at the moment, ITW's stock seems like a buy. For income-seeking investors, this stock might just be on their next lineup!

Final Thought

ITW is a well-diversified company. Its 7 segments are doing great and operating margins are one of the key aspects of its business model. Although its figures might not please everyone, I don't think its situation deserves to trigger any alerts.

On a valuation-base, at $140 a share, ITW's stock could easily please investors that are on the lookout for a good income-earning business. The recent price drop makes it a bit easier to get onboard in my opinion. If the company gets their revenue back up to expectations, investors could be pleasingly surprised by this stock!

Disclosure: We do not hold ITW in our DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

