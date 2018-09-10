JD.Com: Unreasonable Price Tag

Investment Thesis

Many investors had written to me asking me for my views on JD.com (JD) and this is what I found: It is way too expensive. In spite of Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) strategic investment as well as the fact that its shares sold off by more than 35% from its highs, there's simply no margin of safety in JD.com at a $40 billion market cap.

Is It Actually Worth It?

If you are not familiar with my investment style I'll make it clear for you: I do not focus on noise and soundbites. However, I do focus on my ability to make an investment and not lose invested capital. Thus, all my work goes into the preparation. To put it another way, investing is difficult at the best of time, so you need as much of the odds as possible on your side of the table, if you have any hope of making it out in of this game with any significant profits.

Moving on, in the fallout of anti-Chinese stocks, there will be some great bargain opportunities. In fact, one such opportunity which I have recently highlighted includes Alibaba (BABA). Moreover, in a market panic, there always will be some great opportunities available to discerning investors. However, I consider JD.com both risky and unworthy of investment at close to a $40 billion market cap.

Recent Results - Lack Of Clarity

JD.com released its Q2 2018 results a few weeks ago, in mid August. Its results pointed to JD.com's top line jumping 31.2% YoY to RMB122.3 billion. In more detail, JD.com's sales of electronics and home appliances made up 69% of its total net product revenues in H1 2018, and was responsible for much of JD.com's total revenue. More specifically, sales of electronics and home appliances were up approximately 24% in H1 2018 compared with the same period a year ago.

Moreover, even more exciting, was the jump of nearly 55% seen in JD.com's net service revenues. This business line now accounts for nearly 10% of JD.com's top line. Alas, the good news stops here.

One of the problems of investing in JD.com is that the company is not big on disclosures, thus making interpreting the profitability of its different business lines close to an impossible affair. Further, ironically my concerns come on the back of CFO Huang's own comments during JD.com's earnings call, where he stated,

For investors to better track the progress of our business [...] [we] increase[d] the disclosure we'll give investors, additional insights into the strengths of our core business, as well as our strategic initiatives.

Thus, while JD.com's 6-K form does indeed now contain a section which discloses its half-year supplemental information, its reporting manner offers analysts minimal visibility into its actual financial performance.

Additionally, according to CFO Huang's comments on the call, JD.com leads investors to believe that net margins could hit 1%-2% for FY 2018. However, when analysts on the call grilled management for clarity on how JD.com would reach this level of guidance, management was consistently evasive.

In fact, given its progress in the first six months of 2018, with its net margin of 0.7% compared with 1.4% in the same period a year ago, investors have legitimate reasons to turn cautious, and that JD.com will possibly struggle to hit the midpoint of this 1%-2% net margin guidance.

Valuation

All in all, I started this article by highlighting how I'm not averse to investing in Chinese stocks. At the correct price, if the company's financials are not too risky and the company's performance is relatively stable, an investment could make sense. But at JD.com there's simply nothing to anchor an investor and provide an investor with a margin of safety.

Moreover, it is worth highlighting that many investors are paying $40 billion market cap for JD.com and they are most likely seeking to invest with growth in mind. And here is yet another problem once again highlighted. Slide 6 of JD.com's Q2 2018 investor presentation shows how revenue continues to slow down. Starting with fiscal 2013 all the way up H1 2018, its rate of growth continues to slow down. While I have my issues with Amazon (AMZN) and its lack of profitability, at least with Amazon, its "reinvestment for growth" rhetoric continues to deliver strong growth. While JD.com on the other hand operates with razor-thin and highly volatile profit margins, while its heavy investments are not translating into meaningful sustainable growth.

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

Finally, one further problem which is not fully reflected in the above table is that JD.com's superficial cash flows are somewhat "dirty." Allow me to clarify, for example, the amount of cash being used for investments in equity investees not only appears to be a necessary and recurring use of capital to support its slowing growth, but it actually closely matches its capex requirements. In other words, just how much free cash flow is JD.com actually generating when investors pay approximately $40 billion market cap for JD.com?

Takeaway

With so many great investments available, I do not believe that JD.com is trading cheaply enough to offset potential corporate governance risks which investing in a Chinese company might bring. Investors are better off investing elsewhere.

Note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential At Deep Value Returns, I'm laser-focused on two things: free cash flow and unloved businesses. Companies that are going through troubled times, but that are otherwise stable and cash-flow generative can be bought on the cheap, providing investors with an opportunity for exceptional returns once those names come back in favor - as they often do. If you're looking for a deep value investing approach inspired by Buffett, Icahn, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.