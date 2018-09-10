Atlassian To Acquire OpsGenie For DevOps Response Tech

TEAM is acquiring OpsGenie to build out its offerings to the IT downtime response market it views as costing North American firms $700 billion annually.

OpsGenie provides IT DevOps teams with advanced system outage planning and response technologies.

Atlassian said it would acquire OpsGenie for $295 million in total consideration.

Quick Take

Atlassian (TEAM) announced it has аgreed to acquire OpsGenie for $295 million.

OpsGenie operates a modern incident management platform to assist DevOps teams in more efficiently managing and responding to planned and unplanned service disruptions.

TEAM is making a strategic acquisition to broaden its offerings to IT departments overwhelmed by system outages and downtime.

I’m very positive on the acquisition which should have little integration risk and will provide another significant touch point for Atlassian’s selling efforts.

Target Company

Boston, Massachusetts,-based OpsGenie was founded in 2012 to develop and operate a cloud-based DevOps management platform.

The service enables operations teams to manage service disruption alerts generated by monitoring tools to ensure the right people are notified, and the problems are addressed in a timely manner.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Berkay Mollamustafaoglu, who was previously CTO at iFountain.

Below is an overview video of OpsGenie:

(Source: OpsGenie)

OpsGenie’s primary offerings feature:

Multiple Alert Channels

On-Call Management and Escalation

Service Aware Incident Management

Communication and Collaboration Tools

Advanced Reporting

Incoming Call Routing

Company partners or integrations include:

New Relic

Slack

Jira

Amazon CloudWatch

ZenDesk

Solarwinds

Battery Ventures is listed as the sole institutional investor in OpsGenie, having invested $10 million in disclosed funding. (Source: CrunchBase) This is unusual for a venture-backed company, which typically would have a syndicate of investors.

Market and Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Markets and Markets, the global incident management market is projected to grow from $13.4 billion in 2018 to $33.8 billion by 2023.

This represents a very strong CAGR of 20.3% between 2018 and 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the heavy financial losses post incident occurrence, a rise in security breaches targeting enterprises, and need to adhere to compliance requirements.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of incident management spend due to advanced technology and infrastructure adoption.

Major competitive vendors that provide incident management platforms include:

IBM (IBM)

Symantec (SYMC)

Verizon (VZ)

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY)

NTT Security

TrustWave

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Atlassian disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $295 million, comprised of $259 million in cash and the remainder in Atlassian restricted shares, subject to continued vesting provisions.

TEAM didn’t file a 6-K but said the deal will "add approximately one percentage point of revenue to the target revenue range of $1,146 to $1,154 million" to TEAM’s FYE 2019, which ends June 30, 2019.

Given the deal is expected to close in October, this comes out to OpsGenie producing approximately $11.5 million in revenues for nine months of the new fiscal year, or an annual revenue run rate of about $15 million.

If I have that right, then Atlassian is paying a forward revenue multiple of $295 million divided by $15 million, or about 19.7x. If correct, that's quite a healthy price and indicative of how much Atlassian wants OpsGenie’s technologies.

TEAM said the deal will be dilutive to IFRS operating margin in FYE 2019.

A review of the firm’s most recent annual filing indicates that Atlassian had $1.7 million in cash and short-term investments and total liabilities of $1.5 billion.

Free cash flow during the 12 months ended June 30, 2018, was $281.2 million.

Atlassian is acquiring OpsGenie for access to a major market: IT downtime. Management cites an IHS Markit report that says downtime costs North American enterprises $700 billion per year.

As Scott Farquhar, Atlassian’s co-CEO stated in the deal announcement,

We view the IT market as a major opportunity for Atlassian. We're committed to supporting the needs of IT teams across companies of all sizes, and helping them quickly address service issues is critical. OpsGenie helps companies react to the flood of alerts they’re receiving in a much smarter way.

In the past 12 months, TEAM’s stock price has risen 144% vs. the S&P 500 Index 13%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Atlassian's stock has been on a veritable rocket ride in the past year but analysts have continued to warn of overvaluation.

Management continues to execute and deliver results that investors want, with its most recent earnings beating estimates slightly on several major metrics.

The deal for OpsGenie, while not cheap, gives TEAM a credible platform addition to move more forcefully into the DevOps space. With OpsGenie’s alerting and processing functionalities, the addition to Atlassian’s suite of offerings of these capabilities should be compelling to clients and prospects.

Integration risk should be minimal, as the two companies already worked together through OpsGenie’s integration with Atlassian’s Jira product.

I’m bullish on the long-term value of this deal. Investors should start seeing results from the combination in early- to mid-2019.

