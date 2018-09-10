Yamana Gold Reaches Strong Support Levels

The negative downside trend in gold miners is strong, but I think it's time to inspect potential rebound candidates, and Yamana is one of them.

I inspect the fundamentals. The company is on path to finally improving its results, but history of underperformance will weigh on shares until Yamana finally delivers a good quarter.

Back in February 2018, I wrote an article on Yamana Gold (AUY) titled “Yamana Gold: Back To $2.50 Again?” I could have borrowed this title for this work as Yamana’s stock seems glued to this level, although each time the shares return to $2.50 for different reasons. Back at the beginning of this year, the rationale for Yamana's shares plunging to $2.50 was the company’s constant earnings underperformance. Here’s what I wrote at that time: “[…] I see $2.50 as a comfortable long entry level for a range play in Yamana’s shares. To get above $3.50, the company will either need gold at $1400+ or will have to deliver on its objectives, something that it had repeatedly failed in recent years.” Fast forward 7 months and the stock is back to about the same levels it was in December 2017 or March 2018:

Technically, it almost guarantees an interesting opportunity on the long side. However, is it supported by fundamentals? In the second quarter, Yamana Gold reported revenues of $431.5 million and earnings of $0.02 per share. Earnings have been around zero for quite some time but are projected to finally increase (gold price permitting) next year as the company enters a phase of higher production and lower capital spending. However, the history of underperformance has put a significant pressure on Yamana’s valuation, and the stock is trading at a rather conservative 15 forward P/E and just 0.56 P/B.

Operationally, the last quarter was good, and the company stated that it was positioned to exceed production guidance, which currently stands at 900,000 ounces of gold for 2018. Given the fact that the company is entering a period of lower capital expenses, I see no risks to near-to-medium term financial stability (that’s always worth checking when you look at a stock that sells for ~$2.50). Yamana’s long-term debt is a substantial $1.7 billion, but the maturity schedule is comfortable:

With $114 million of cash on the balance sheet at the end of the second quarter, available credit of $765 million as per earnings call, growing production and decreasing capital spending, Yamana Gold is in no liquidity crunch. In this situation, the key question is when the company’s stock will be cheap enough to attract new investors and speculators so that it might rebound.

I think that it depends on both fundamentals and sentiment. Fundamentally, Yamana Gold's shares seem like a decent value right now. From a sentiment point of view, the stock of one of the best-managed gold mining companies, Newmont Mining (NEM) (I recently wrote about it here), is making new lows as I write these words despite gold (GLD) being mostly flat for the day. This makes me think that the sell-off wave in gold names may not be over yet. Such basket selling will likely affect most gold mining stocks, including Yamana Gold.

Back in July 2017, Yamana Gold's shares dropped to ~$2.20 at one time before rebounding. In case the sell-off continues, similar levels are within reach. At the same time, I do not believe in ~$1.50 seen in the fall of 2016, as Yamana has passed the period of active capital spending and will benefit from increased production and lowered capital spending costs in the future, which should provide some support for the stock.

I’d like to highlight the fact that the negative trend in gold mining stocks is strong and that trying to catch falling knives involves significant risks. Personally, I’d like to see some stabilization first. So far, the strength of the downside trend has provided the time to inspect gold mining stocks at a leisurely pace and choose the ones you’d like to play as rebound vehicles. In my opinion, Yamana Gold has reached interesting levels both from fundamental and technical points of view, and the stock deserves to be watched closely in the upcoming days and weeks.

