5 Long Leading Indicators 'On The Cusp'

Five of these long leading indicators are sitting very close to levels where their ratings for purposes of the long-term forecast change.

The lion's share of indicators are that the economic expansion will continue for the next 12 months.

Introduction

If you've been a reader of my "Weekly Indicators" columns, you know that the coincident nowcast and short leading forecast have been very positive. Meanwhile since the beginning of this year, the long leading forecast - i.e., over one year out - has gradually deteriorated from positive to weakly positive to neutral to, in two of the last four weeks, negative.

The good part of such "high frequency" indicators is that you don't have to wait months for them to give you a heads up. But one necessary drawback is that they can be volatile.

For the last few months, there have been five long leading indicators on the cusp of changing from positive to neutral, or from neutral to negative. The purpose of this post is to give you a good graphic look at the trend in each of them.

The five metrics "on the cusp"

Real M1 money supply

Real M1 money supply has turned negative YoY well before any of the recessions over the last 40 years. Because it has been negative for a few cases for years before a recession, it's more of a necessary than sufficient precedent. Here's look of the weekly YoY% change in M1 (blue) vs. the monthly YoY% change in CPI (red) for the last year:

The deceleration is obvious. Of course we won't know for sure if the reading a week ago was negative until the August CPI comes out later this week, but it looks very likely.

Real estate loans

YoY growth in real estate loans has slowed down by 5% or more from peak before eight of the last 10 recessions:

In late 2016, this metric reached a peak of +7.3% YoY. Since then, it has decelerated to low of +3.3% YoY as of two weeks ago. If it falls below +3.25% it becomes a neutral, and below +2.3% it becomes a negative.

The Chicago Financial Leverage Subindex

Of the various Financial Indexes published by the Chicago Fed, the Leverage Index is the most leading. Here's the entire history:

A negative number is "good," since it means loose credit conditions. Recently this index moved higher from roughly -.60 to -.25, although it has faded below -.30 in the last few weeks. If it were to rise to -.10 or closer to zero, it would become a neutral.

The yield curve

The two- to 10-year yield curve has inverted before all of the recessions in the last 60 years. Because over a longer time horizon (100 years or more) it hasn't always had to be the case - especially in periods of very low inflation - I consider it neutral if the spread is .25% or less.

Here is the 10-year Treasury (blue) compared with the two-year Treasury, plus 25 basis points (red) for the last year:

While the 10-year has basically trended sideways over the last seven months, the two-year has trended slowly higher, meaning the spread has tightened.

Purchase mortgage applications

Because the Mortgage Bankers Association has not given FRED permission to post their numbers, I can't play with them graphically the way I would like to, so the second best solution is Bill McBride's a/k/a Calculated Risk's graph:

Blue is the seasonally adjusted weekly number, red is the four-week average.

I'm not sure I trust the M.B.A.'s seasonal adjustment, however, since if you compare the trend in applications with the trends in the 10-year Treasury in the graph for the yield curve above, a curious fact appears: Applications in the last two years have been at their lowest in the late summer, when interest rates also were at their lowest, and rose strongly near the end of each year, when interest rates surged higher. This makes no sense at all.

Hence my suspicion is that the YoY% change in applications is the better metric, and while I can't show it graphically, I can tell you that it has decelerated from 7% YoY or better during most of 2016 and 2017 through mid-December, to the area of 3%-4% this spring, to within 1% on either side of unchanged for the last five weeks. Because a peak actually happens "before" a metric turns negative YoY, I suspect the actual peak was during spring sometime.

If we look at the two least volatile monthly measures, single family permits (blue) and residential construction spending (red) (both normal to 100 as of 12 months ago), we see that both made interim highs in February or March 2017 and stayed below those peaks for six months. Both made another high in February of this year.

If purchase mortgage applications are giving us a true reading, then single family permits should not make a new high when reported next week, and residential construction spending, which lags a little comparatively, should remain flat for a few months after.

Conclusion

The trend in all five of the long leading indicators discussed above has been deteriorating. While they can be used to forecast the short leading and coincident indicators, it would be wrong to use these numbers to forecast their own subsequent trends (with the exception of housing, which tends to follow long term interest rates). At most what we can say is that "if" present trends continue, at least four of them will be solidly negative within the next few months. But they aren't now, and there's no guarantee the trends won't change. In the meantime, expect some more weekly volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.