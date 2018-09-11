General Mills: The Edge Has Been Taken Off Ahead Of Earnings

Among defensive stocks, GIS is one of my favorite names considering current-year P/E and long-term PEG multiples of only 15.6x and 1.7x respectively.

Because full-year guidance has just been reaffirmed, General Mills stock is unlikely to suffer much downward pressure in the short term.

Despite the upcoming earnings report, General Mills (NYSE:GIS) investors will likely have a relatively uneventful week ahead.

The Minneapolis-based packaged food maker has recently reaffirmed its key financial targets for fiscal 2019 in conjunction with an early September sell-side conference. Investors who have been scarred by the unpleasant surprises delivered on recent earnings days might be able to breathe a bit more easily, as I believe the stock's five-month high of about $47.50 achieved this past Friday should hold up in the short term, give or take a dollar or two.



Regarding the results of fiscal 1Q19, General Mills is shooting for its fourth straight period of revenue growth, following nine consecutive quarters of contraction that has weighed on the stock for a couple of years. The Street is betting on it, with consensus $4.12 billion in total sales suggesting what I estimate to be about 1% organic growth - i.e., primarily excluding the impact of the Blue Buffalo acquisition and its nine percentage point impact.

On the volume versus pricing mix, I continue to bet that the latter will slightly offset weakness in the former to produce the projected, modest top line uplift. Ultimately, the company's entry into the pet food businesses and the shift in yogurt marketing strategy with the introduction of Oui and Mix-Ins might help to revive sales volume. But I do not count on it happening just yet, as turning a ship the size of General Mills is a process that takes time and patience.

For the company to achieve the Street's EPS consensus expectation of $0.64, I believe very conservative assumptions need to be made regarding margins. As a quick recap, General Mills warned about "sharp increases in input costs, including inflation in freight and commodities" back in March 2018, which caused gross margin in fiscal 3Q18 to dip 250 bps. But last quarter, net price realization in mix had a positive impact on profitability - which, I believe, caught many by surprise.

I will be curious to see what fiscal 1Q19 has in store regarding profitability. Almost certain, at least in my mind, will be declining opex as a percentage of revenues that is consistent with management's signature SG&A discipline. Because of acquisition and integration costs, however, I project that the improvement will be less pronounced this quarter compared to previous periods.

Below is what I consider to be my conservative P&L projections for fiscal 1Q19:

On the stock

I have been "friendly" to GIS for a few quarters now, even though the stock's recent performance has not quite pleased me. Despite some disappointment, I continue to find the stock worthy of further due diligence for a few key reasons.

First, I believe the tough years of fast-declining organic sales have been left behind, and General Mills' product portfolio seems better balanced after about two years of much-needed revenue contraction. Margins are still at risk, but some upside to currently de-risked expectations could exist in the form of logistics network reorganization, process transformation efforts and improvements internationally.

Perhaps more importantly, GIS could provide some balance and downside protection to a portfolio in the event of macroeconomic deterioration - not a hot topic as of late, but something that is likely to happen sometime in the future. Among defensive stocks, GIS is one of my favorite names considering the stock's attractive valuation at a current-year P/E and long-term PEG multiples of only 15.6x and 1.7x, respectively.

