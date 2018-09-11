Sonos, Inc (SONO) CEO Patrick Spence on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sonos, Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call September 10, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Mike Groeninger - Vice President of Corporate Finance

Patrick Spence - Chief Executive Officer

Mike Giannetto - Chief Financial Officer

Katy Huberty - Morgan Stanley

Rod Hall - Goldman Sachs

Amit Daryanani - RBC Capital Markets

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Adam Tindle - Raymond James

Matt Sheerin - Stifel

Thank you, Mike. Good afternoon and welcome to Sonos’s third quarter 2018 earnings conference call. I am Mike Groeninger, VP of Corporate Finance and with me today are Sonos CEO, Patrick Spence, and CFO, Mike Giannetto. For those of you who joined the call early, your first question maybe about our selection hold music. Breakthrough music experience just often debuted as signature songs. The first song played to the public on Sonos’ first product, the ZP100 was No Sleep Til Brooklyn by the Beastie Boys. We thought it was appropriate to start our first earnings call as a public company the same way we started feeling homes with music 13 years ago.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Patrick Spence.

Patrick Spence

Thanks Mike. And thanks to everybody for joining our first earnings call of our company. Every quarter, we’ll provide a lot of detail in our shareholder detail, so we’ll primarily use these calls to take your questions. But I do have a couple of things I want to touch on today. I talked a lot on our IPO road show about how important it is to all of us at Sonos to do what we say we will. And we’re off to a good start with our Q2 results coming in at the high end of the preliminary ranges we provided.

One of the other things I took away from the IPO road show is that we still need to do a lot of education about our business model as its duty. I am encouraged by the fact that investors are beginning to learn the power of building products that last for years, get better with software and customers buy more of those. Since our products last for five to 10 years, the question is how do we get people to add another Sonos' product to their home, and we’ve done a good job of answering that over last 16 years as evident by the fact that last year 38% of our registration came from customers add another Sonos to their system.

We are the only company I'm aware of where people add more to their system overtime versus replacing previous purchases. We make good progress on our go to strategies over the past few months. We're delivering on our commitment to launch two new products a year with the introduction of Beam, our second product for fiscal 2018 after the One in Q1 and our announcement of Amp, which will start shipping in Q1 of fiscal '19.

In terms of global expansion, in August, we launched in Japan and are taking a tailored approach to that important market with second largest music market in the world. We continue to accelerate our direct-to-consumer business with that channel continuing to be our fastest growing one. We also continue to evolve the platform with the introduction of AirPlay 2, and we see increased engagement from Sonos [song] who are using AirPlay 2. Just last week, we opened our platform for more developers with the set of APIs and are excited to see what gets developed as a result.

Finally, we continue to build the brand through activities like our reimaging of the NASDAQ opening bell, our Beam launch that drove a tremendous amount of our media and our cultural marketing event at our various physical locations. I get opportunity to be at the CEDIA Expo last week and see also all of our installer partners, and there was a ton of energy around Amp, our APIs and our Sonos partnership, which was awesome to see. We're off to a great start as a public company.

Now, I'll turn it over to Mike to provide some brief commentary before we open it up for your questions.

Mike Giannetto

Thanks, Patrick, and good afternoon everyone. As Mike said earlier, early this afternoon we provide our Q3 and year-to-date financial results in our shareholder letter. And before opening up the call for questions, I'll review few quick points. Revenue, operating loss and adjusted EBITDA for our fiscal Q3, all finished at the high end of the preliminary range we provided in our prospectus back in July.

As you look at our progress over the first nine months of our fiscal 2018 revenue was $864 million, reflecting year-over-year growth rate of 11%. Our growth has been driven by new products, our wireless speaker category, specifically at Sonos One, which launched in our fiscal Q1. Into the home theater category where the growth is driven by our Playbase feature, which launched in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended was $49 million, a slight decrease of $2 million from the same period last year. Our shareholder letter posted on our IR Web site provides more details and discussions on the quarter and year-to-date performance.

Our outlook for the full-year ending September 29th is as follows; revenue is expected to be in a range at the low end at $1.109 billion to a high end of $1.114 billion, representing an annual growth rate of 11.7% to 12.2% over fiscal 2017; adjusted EBITDA, we expected the low end to be in $59 million to high end of $62 million, representing an annual growth rate of 5.4% to 10.8% over fiscal year 2017. One final note, we will provide our full-year outlook for the fiscal year 2019 and our Q4 fiscal 2018 earnings call in November.

With that, we will open it up for questions.

Katy Huberty

In your shareholder letter, you referenced media retailer and customer feedback and the Beam, is in line with expectations. Just curious whether we should think about that as in line with your internal expectations or in line with more conservative street expectations? And then I wondered if you can comment on where Beam channel inventory levels are relative to the same point in the Sonos One product cycle?

Patrick Spence

Katy, it is Patrick. Thank you first one and I'll let Mike talk to the inventory levels. So turning to our internal expectations, so we're feeling good about the way that product is tracking. And as we’ve talked about we have made some assumptions around cannibalization of other products. And so we’re feeling good about where that is -- and yes, feeling really good about this launch overall in the trajectory that we’re on.

Mike Giannetto

Your question about channel inventory, I mean, in comparison to Sonos One, it's a little difficult given that was the holiday period, which was a very hard volume period for us at different price points. But in terms of channel inventory, I would say it's in line with our expectations, and very comfortable with the channel inventory levels as they are. We had the channel sales, which began late June and into this quarter and we’re very comfortable with channel inventory. And as we said, we’re feeling good about the performance and in line with our expectations.

Katy Huberty

And if I can just one more, how should we think about Japan’s contribution to revenue over the next year, given you have focused on the direct-to-consumer and a few big retailers in that market?

Patrick Spence

So I would say it will be minimal in terms of the impact over the next few quarters. And we'll continue to give some more color on that but we’re just getting started and we want to make sure that we get off on the right foot there and these things build overtime. So it will be minimal as we think about the remainder of fiscal '18 and into fiscal '19.

Rod Hall

I wanted to kick off with maybe an update on the MLCC situation in terms of supply and pricing. Just to see if things are still as quite as you'd expected them to be pre the IPO and how you see that playing out the rest of the year? And then I have a follow-up.

Mike Giannetto

From MLCC standpoint, we haven’t seen a lot change. It’s still tight there is definitely imbalance, global imbalance between supply and demand, there's tightness is there, the premium pricing is there. We feel quite comfortable with our ability to procure the parts to meet our demand. Our teams are working daily on it. We have some great supply relationship so we feel very comfortable very confident in terms of getting to the component supply we need. And from premium pricing standpoint, it’s pretty much as we have seen, we haven't seen dramatic changes there. I would say from our standpoint, we've made good progress in terms of lining up the supply to meet our demand going into next year. We will not see much of an impact this fiscal year, in 2018, with that see a little bit but it will start to hit in the fiscal ’19 in terms of premium pricing.

Rod Hall

I also wanted to follow-up on this new Amp product that you guys just launched that CEDIA and see whether -- I think our expectation had been that the unit volumes wouldn’t get material until March. I’m just wondering whether you have any hope to maybe have more of a material contribution in the December quarter from that, or how you see that playing out from a demand point of view.

Patrick Spence

Rod, we’re obviously not providing guidance for next year, right now. But from a point volume standpoint, because of the early availability for a channel, we would expect to see when it comes through in our Q1 fiscal '19 and then general availability later in calendar 2019. So we'll start to see some flow in Q1.

Rod Hall

And then just one last one is on the API, and what the plan is there. You guys didn’t say too much in the opening remarks, but that was a big change at CEDIA as well. And I'm curious to know what the reception that’s been and maybe give us -- I don’t know, Patrick, if you can give us a little bit of philosophy behind those changes, but I think that would be interesting as well?

Patrick Spence

So at CEDIA Expo last week, I mean, I think it was really interesting feedback from a lot of the various home control partners and others there where you would see Sonos on more booths than ever, right. So I think Sonos was on many, many booth and that’s the power of the APIs with the ability to get tied into other things that are happening in the ecosystem. And all very much in line with our philosophy of these open and Sonos really being the sound platform that connects to anything that’s happening, whether it's you being able to hear your door bell out loud or security system or tie into another centralized home control system or support, any music service or any more of the systems that you want.

And so these APIs really; one, fundamentally have a tie into everything that’s happening in the smartphone space and allow us to take advantage of that trend; and then secondly, really also creates a platform you may see product has done a big push just recently around those APIs. It allows developers that may have ideas around what to do for sound in the home that we may not think of and new services that have yet to be invented, which I think is pretty exciting. So it will be fun to see what gets created on top of Sonos as a result of the API. But this is a new and exciting area for us and the software teams work super hard to make sure that. They're also ones that are allow people to build experiences, yet don’t take away from the reliability that we're renowned for and make sure that we keep customers listening to music in a rock called fashion.

Amit Daryanani

I guess couple from me as well. First off, when you talk about the direct channel model, as you guys call the direct to consumer, I think the [indiscernible] talked about business is up 20% year-over-year. Could you just touch on what percent of sales that done direct today? And either qualitatively or quantitatively, what's the margin profile in the direct versus indirect model to you guys?

Patrick Spence

So direct was at 12% of our sales year-to-date as we look at it and the margin tends to be about 10 points better than our traditional in terms of where we have it.

Amit Daryanani

And I guess just as a follow-up, when you talk about new products enabling growth as you go forward. Can you just touch on what market or areas you would be focused on with these new products? And at least recently I think about lifting of Sonos One and Beam, new products have also meant lower ASPs versus the prior products for the same category. Is that something that just happened, is it just an anomaly of those two products? Or is that something we should expect that new products would have lower ASPs as we go forward?

Patrick Spence

We don’t really have a range, our product range in price from $149 to $700 today and we think that’s a great range to have our product. Certainly, this year is different than any other. You've seen two that are in the more entry level parts of the segments that they're place. And so we don’t think in terms of ASP, we think in terms of portfolio we're building for customers had a variety of price points. And I don’t expect it will change in terms of the way we distribute of our product over time between $150 to $700 price points. So as I think about it over the long term, I think you’ll see us in those price points and certainly this year we haven’t had been few that are more of the entry level for those segments but that’s not going to be an indicator of anything we do every year.

Mike Giannetto

I would only add just about the Sonos Amp 2, which has a $599 price, so it’s not a particular direction we’re going and it really depends on the product solutions that we’re offering our customers.

Brent Thill

Just as it relates to Asia, I think that has been tracking somewhere in the single digit percent of your overall revenue. And I think when you look at what you mentioned in the letter, the Japan is the second largest music market but you’re still expecting the minimal short term impact. Can you just talk about maybe why it takes so long to ramp up there your expectations of when you would expect to see a ramp? And is that just maybe a reflection of the U.S. and Europe markets just still being massive win or penetrated?

Patrick Spence

Brent, we definitely think there is huge opportunities in all of the existing markets that we’re in. And so even as we think about investments and resources, we think about that. But I think with Japan, in general, we want to make sure we get it right for the long-term, which is why we’re taking a measured approach in terms of how we approach it with Sonos.com and then our high end retail partners like Beams. And so, when we’re thinking about these new markets, we’re thinking how do we make sure that we get in we establish the brand in the right place and we learn as well. So from consumers there, we know they have very discerning taste when it comes to their audio experience. And so we want to make sure that we're doing everything in terms of local services, audio fidelity, everything around our product range, to make sure that we’ve got it nailed

And so what we believe is in getting in there, starting to learn and then really ramping it up as soon as we have the formula. And you’ll know from us -- I mean the other thing that we want to do is to be prudent in the belt, getting ahead of expectations on some of these things. And so we want to make sure that we see the traction there before we start to count on it for too much in the future. But really it’s about thinking how do we make sure that we've got the formula nailed for any country that we’re going into. Japan is one we want to make sure that we get right before we scale it up.

Brent Thill

And then quickly for Michael, just on the guidance there. I realized you got only 28 left in the quarter. And so I would assume given you’ve only given $5 million delta from the low to high that you fairly get visibility going into the back half of this month?

Mike Giannetto

Yes, that’s correct, we do have good visibility. We have a full two months behind us and yes, we do have good visibility. So we’re quite confident with the range we’ve provided talking of online.

Brent Thill

And as we’re just thinking about Q1 models, Michael, just given that your seasonally strongest quarter. Anything to think about just as we’re looking at debt model for early next year, or is it too early to call?

Mike Giannetto

I’d say it’s too early to call. Stay tuned, we’ll provide guidance in our next earnings call. So our Q1 will continue to be our largest quarter. I won’t go beyond that. But you’ll be hearing more from us on next year at the Q4 call.

Adam Tindle

Patrick, I just wanted to ask two things that have happened recently; Matthew, as Chief Commercial Officer; and then combining the marketing and commercial organization. So on the combination, can you just maybe talk about what you've learned in doing that and Matthew as a Chief Commercial Officer with his background in digital commerce? Can you just talk about what his marching orders are?

Patrick Spence

So I think we've learned that we can move a little faster. And we've taken down some of the walls to get the team closer aligned. I think that's making us more effective. You see it in the results as well and in terms of the some of the efficiency we've been able to gain in the sales and marketing area. And I think as everybody knows, it's an area that we expect to gain even more efficiency overtime. And Matthew does have the experience around digital, runs direct to consumer from Nike that has really helped in terms of making sure we shift our focus there and at the same time, are able to build and continue to build on things like our longstanding relationship with the installer channel.

And so this has also been a big push as you've seen over the past couple of weeks around Amp, the APIs, the Sonos partnership. And so I think Matthew has really been focused on how do we continue to drive growth in those channels that we're in today, and really drives as much as we can, through direct-to-consumer. That's why you've seen the new facility in the app to be able to communicate directly with our customers and make sure that we're educating and letting them know about what's available. So he definitely helped accelerate, I would say, the pace of change and our focus on digital.

Adam Tindle

And then maybe just as a quick follow-up for Mike. I just wanted to clarify the $14 million in annualized savings I think that gets you in the neighborhood of 100 basis points or so of adjusted EBITDA margin benefit. Is that fully reflected in Q3 results and maybe just help us with how we can think about the timing of the 13% or 15% adjusted EBITDA margin target relative to 90 days ago or so, how you're feeling about that?

Mike Giannetto

So first on the restructuring the annualized savings, the restructuring occurred in Q3. So we had about $4.5 million of operating expenses charges one-time in nature. We relate it to the restructuring and so that was incremental cost in Q3. Beyond Q3, we'll start to see the savings and we've estimated that to be about $14 million from an annualized point of view from the operating expenses savings. The second part was I think on the long-term EBITDA target. Is that what the question was?

Adam Tindle

Correct. How you're feeling about the 13% to 15% relative to 90 days ago, given you've got digital commerce accelerating, you've got savings happening right now and you think that there's something's that are happening that are improving profitability on a forward basis.

Mike Giannetto

So this is, I mean -- and just so everybody knows. Our long-term adjusted EBITDA margin, we're confident we can deliver 13% to 15%. In terms of how I feel, how we feel about it nothing has changed really. It's really seeing growing the business and getting to over the next several years. If anything, I think our confidence increases as we continue to make progress but it's a long-term target that we've established. We took a lot of time thinking about it. So nothing has changed over last 90 days. We feel very confident we would get to that level of EBITDA margin.

MattSheerin

So Patrick, you were just talking a little bit about the Sonance partnership. And I wanted to just ask about does that partnership in addition to IKEA and other revenue streams that you're looking at that are more on the licensing and royalty side. I know the other category is going up. So could you talk a little bit more about how much of a driver that will be to forward revenue and margin contribution?

Patrick Spence

It's something that we’re early days in. So for sure, obviously, just having it asked with Sonance partnership and just for everybody’s clarification, that’s really a collaboration because Sonance has provided really the best architectural speakers that in-wall, in-ceiling, in some outdoor as well. So we’re partnering with them and I think we were partnering some groups like IKEA in terms of the products that we’re building with them. And so this is to explore other ways to help build out really the Sonance systems and the fact that the software is at the core.

And so it's nothing we’re going to continue to keep looking at with a few brands that we feel fit with our mission that what we’re trying to do. And I think Matt overtime, we'll figure out and as we see these develop, we don't want to get you far ahead of ourselves. So we’re being conservative in terms of where those are right now. But I’m super excited about both and what we’re seeing on both. And I've got a chance to spend a little time with Sonance team last week. So I think there's going to some exciting stuff there. But we are not yet building that in a big way into our financials, and we want to see how those pan out before we get that into our model.

Matta Sheerin

And then just back to the product portfolio, and I know you've got the two products out now. But if you look beyond the Amp, I did notice that the Play 3 is no longer available on your Web site, and I am not sure of that would be next in line. But I know you have two higher end speakers without the voice function yet. So I would assume that that would be one area. But could you give us some read into what you'd be thinking about in terms of new products in the next year or two?

Patrick Spence

We feel really good about the product roadmap that we have. I think we've got the farthest outlook that we've ever had from a product roadmap perspective, and I think everybody interacted, very excited about the products we have. You will understand that for competitive reasons, I’m not going to into which ones come back as we go through it but we’re looking at home. We still feel we have a huge opportunity there being in over 7 million homes today. But thinking about that, those 176 million people that are paying for streaming music today, so massive opportunity remains in the home and that job one.

Job two is really the outside the home work. And we've talked about areas like outdoor and personal and some of the others. And so that’s an area we continue to explore. And so those are really on our mind and things that we have considered in our product road map. But I want to be cognizant of the fact that competitively we want to be careful about what we share.

Patrick Spence

All right, thanks Mike. And thanks to all of you for joining. Appreciate questions. Very excited about the momentum that we've been developing, the past few month have been fantastic in terms of getting Beam out, AirPlay 2, the IPO obviously and then as well the analysis we've had around Amp and the API, and as well as Sonance partnership. So we're building good momentum. We’re excited to be public and we look forward to talking to you further on the Q4 earnings call in November. And it wouldn’t be at Sonos call without leaving you with something to listen to. So I'd point you in the direction of Jade Bird, a great new artist on the Glassnote label. My friend Daniel Glass had pointed me, introduced me to her -- her music is very unique. And I hope you will find it enjoyable. So thank you very much and have a great day.

