Energy And Materials Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Integrated oil/gas and energy equipment/services look slightly underpriced relative to historical averages. The former group is very close below its historical average in profitability measured by median ROE, but the latter is far below. Paper/wood and metals/mining also look undervalued and both are above their baselines in profitability. Other industries in energy and materials are overpriced. Packaging is the most overpriced combining all valuation metrics, but profitability is far above the historical average and may partly justify overpricing.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in oil/gas, construction materials, metals, paper/wood and slightly deteriorated elsewhere.

P/S has improved in energy equipment/services, oil/gas, chemicals, construction materials, metals and is stable elsewhere.

P/FCF has improved in energy equipment/services, chemicals, packaging, paper/wood and deteriorated in construction materials, oil/gas, metals.

ROE has improved in construction materials, packaging, paper/wood and is stable elsewhere.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF in Materials (XLB) and Energy (XLE) have lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by about 0.6% and 4.5%.

The five S&P 500 stocks in energy and materials with the best momentum in 1 month are CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF), DowDuPont Inc. (DWDP), Ecolab Inc. (ECL), Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP), Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value members have every month an early access to the cheap stock lists in all sectors before they are published in free-access articles. Click here to read about performances. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

REGI Renewable Energy Group, Inc. OILGAS ASIX AdvanSix Inc. CHEM CC Chemours Co. CHEM LYB LyondellBasell Industries N.V. CHEM POL PolyOne Corp CHEM FCX Freeport-McMoRan Inc. METAL STLD Steel Dynamics, Inc. METAL SXC SunCoke Energy Inc. METAL SLGN Silgan Holdings, Inc. PACKAGING

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in energy and materials on 9/10/2018

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Energy Equip./Sces 23.24 24.2 3.98% 1.19 1.73 31.42% 38.35 35.34 -8.50% -8.13 7.34 -15.47 Integrated Oil/Gas 16.39 18.53 11.56% 2.28 3.35 31.91% 30.97 29.03 -6.68% 3.01 4.47 -1.46 Chemicals 22.07 18.48 -19.44% 1.57 1.21 -30.07% 26.72 25.37 -5.32% 11.44 6.74 4.70 Construction Materials 20.84 21.44 2.81% 1.64 1.16 -41.68% 65.88 40.5 -62.66% 12.41 5.77 6.64 Packaging 21.82 17.96 -21.48% 1.07 0.61 -75.28% 37.41 20.09 -86.22% 22.73 8.34 14.39 Metals/Mining 18.36 19.83 7.40% 1.76 2.65 33.55% 36.68 25.53 -43.66% -4.65 -8.6 3.95 Paper/Wood 14.01 21.27 34.14% 0.88 0.72 -21.78% 14.11 22.81 38.15% 12.92 4.99 7.93

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLB and XLE with the benchmark in 1 month.

