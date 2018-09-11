An Under-Covered Renewable Energy Company Ripe For Long-Term Success

Introduction

There are a lot of renewable energy companies in the market. I have written on a couple such as NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) and Pattern Energy (PEGI). There are more like NRG Yield (NYLD.A) (NYLD), Terraform Power (TERP), and Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP).

However, there is still one company that operates in the renewable energy space that you probably have not heard of. Unlike the other Yieldcos, they are taking advantage of an industry that has incredibly high barriers to entry, that is young and it's gaining substantial traction. It has quietly gone undetected and has grown substantially while hiding right under our noses. This company is Northland Power.

Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF) is a Canadian-based independent power producer that develops, finances, builds, owns, and operates clean energy producing facilities in Canada and internationally. Having been around since 1987, Northland was Canada's first independent power producer. In addition, their portfolio consists of assets ranging from solar to natural gas to biomass and wind, totaling a Net Production Capacity of 2,029 MW or 2.029 GW. This is by no means a dainty portfolio, and wait until you see the assets they own.

With this article, I want to shine some light on the company. We will dive into the company and understand how Northland Power has gotten to where they are today, while hiding under our noses. Together, we will dissect their operations and portfolio, their financials, and growth prospects. I will portray a company who may have gone under-the-radar for a long time, but doesn't deserve to be given their executional excellence, fantastic growth, and amazing Cash Flow. Overall, I am hyped to uncover this company and tell you about them.

As I will outline, I am confident that the company's past is a tell-tale sign of what the future holds. The company should continue to prosper for many years to come due to their ability to control costs which will boost their bottom-line numbers. Furthermore, Northland Power's top-line and cash flow should continue to flourish due to their extensive pipeline of projects that will keep them busy for a long time, besides the soon-to-be commenced Deutsche Bucht offshore wind farm. When you combine the experienced management team, headlined by President and CEO Mike Crawley, and their industry know-how, with their financial success, and their seemingly endless runway of projects in the fold, you get a company that has the making to be a long-term winner.

Operations and Portfolio

Northland Power strives to be a leader among clean power producers. In order to achieve this, a good part of it is owning quality assets. There is no doubt in my mind that NPIFF owns high quality assets.

As I said above, the company deals with every step of creating a project and bringing it online. Doing this ensures the company maintains what they consider, investment worthy grade projects, and keeps their portfolio full of high quality, cash flow producing, clean energy projects.

NPIFF's operations are relatively easy to understand. Their business consists of four segments: Offshore Wind, Thermal, On-shore Renewables, and Other. All of the segments are easy to understand, except for "Other". All this segment consists of is Investment Income. Their portfolio of 26 assets are strategically located in Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands to take advantage of multiple different trends while shielding them from single sector risk and single continent risk. Below is their operating portfolio.

Offshore Wind

• Gemini - The Netherlands - 360MW

• Nordsee One - Germany - 282MW

Thermal

• Iroquois Falls - Ontario - 120MW

• Kingston - Ontario - 110MW

• Kirkland Lake - Ontario - 102MW

• North Battleford - Saskatchewan - 260MW

• Spy Hill - Saskatchewan - 86MW

• Thorold - Ontario - 265MW

On-shore Renewables

• Cochrane Solar - Ontario - 24MW

• Grand Bend - Ontario - 50MW

• Jardin - Quebec - 133MW

• McLean's - Ontario - 30MW

• Mont Louis - Quebec - 101MW

• Solar Phase I and II - Ontario - 90MW

Source: NPIFF June Investor Presentation

First off, those of you who are familiar with the Offshore Wind industry, I am sure you recognize those two projects they own. Well, they have majority stakes in them, 60% and 85%, respectively. Those were massive projects and I remember seeing the headlines with Dong Energy, now Orsted (OTCPK:DOGEF) was tasked with those projects.

Anyway, the great thing about their operations are their assets have Power Purchase Agreements, or PPAs, tied with their off-takers. Sound familiar? Yes, it is just like what MLPs do, except their assets are different. These PPAs provide the company with consistent, stable and reliable Cash Flow. I can just hear Kevin O'Leary saying "Consistent Cash Flow, I like that". These PPAs typically keep the off-taker tied to the production of the asset for anywhere between 7 and 20 years. In addition, the contracts have an agreed upon price the off-taker will purchase the energy at, thus shielding the production company and the off-taker from electricity price volatility. In the end, companies like to know their prices for the long-term as it provides clarity and easier planning.

I would like to segue a little bit into something that few companies are able to achieve, which is executional excellence. The management team at Northland Power has been able to achieve this feat on all their projects. Let me elaborate. When constructing their projects, they managed to finish them not only under-budget, but early or on-time as well. That is remarkable. Let me put it like this, imagine you are rebuilding your house, ok. As one goes through the process, you have all these delays with materials not arriving on time, or the city is a pain the rear trying to get permits with, your plans don't meet some city requirements, permits arrive late, workers fall behind, weather delays, the list goes on. Now, imagine managing projects worth hundreds of millions or billions of dollars and headaches that they can cause. You are trying to deal with even more problems as well like possible strikes, in addition to the others. Oyyyyy, I am already getting a headache just thinking about it. So with that being said, CEO John W. Brace and his team deserve lots of kudos for their ability to execute and make sure the plans unfold as they were intended.

Financials

I would now like to move on to the company's financials. My intention is to provide a complete and thorough analysis of their financials to give you a nice full picture. In order to do this, we will look at all three financial statements: Income Statement, Balance Sheet, and Statement of Cash Flow. Through analyzing these statements we can identify how well the company is performing financially and whether or not their assets are translating to financial success. So, without any further ado, let's get started.

Income Statement

Before we get started, I will be including lots of numbers. I will be using FY data for the last 3 years and Q2 2018 and Q2 2017 data. To help you, I have included a detailed chart that has most of the data on it. The chart serves multiple purposes, first being to show trends in a pictorial fashion. Secondly, it is intended to help follow along. Let's Dig In!

In the FY 2017 NPIFF reported Revenue of $1,376.256 million which increased over the prior's numbers of $1,099 million, equating to a 25.23% jump. FY 2016 was a big year for Northland as they saw a substantial 50.93% jump from FY 2015's figure of $728.141 million. Over these 3 years, the company grew their top line 89.01%. That is not too shabby. This can be attributed to addition on new projects being brought online, especially during 2016. In Q2 2018 NPIFF reported Revenue of $338.177 million, which grew 4.91% from Q2 2017 with Revenue of $322.351 million. The main reason for this increase can be attributed to higher production at Nordsee One and solar facilities. Not only was this quarter a decent quarter, but YTD the company has posted impressive numbers. For the combined six months of 2018, the top-line came in at $824.549 million in contrast to the $686.402 million in the same period of 2017. This 6 month 2018 figure represents a 20.13% growth YoY. As you can see, the company has shown honorable top line growth that has led them to nearly 60% of the way to last year's reported total revenue. At this pace, I expect NPIFF to report FY2018 Revenue in the realm of $1.6 Billion.

Source: Author based on 2017 Annual Report and Q2 Report

Moving on to Operating Income, NPIFF's reported FY2017 number was $632.126 million with an Operating Margin of 45.93%. Compared to how the other segments of the Income Statement grew, NPIFF growth YoY was only 24.28% versus FY2016 which came in at $508.637 million with 46.28% margins. Yet again, the FY2015 to FY2016 Hyper-growth story continues. FY2016 Operating Income grew a whopping 85.57% in relation to the reported $274.094 million and a 37.64% margin. Once again, over the three years, the company has grown their Operating Income through margin expansion which is driven by their ability to control costs. The growth between FY2016 and FY2017 was inhibited slightly by a 55% jump in Plant Operating Costs and a 54.69% jump in Depreciation of PP&E. Naturally, those kinds of costs should be a bulk of their operating expenses based on the industry they operate within. In Q2 2018, Northland's Operating Income was $130.532 million with a 38.6% margin. There is no easy way to put this, so I will just lay it out. For the same period in 2017, OI decreased 9.68%, as well as a 624 basis point drop in Operating Margin. Operating Income for the same period in 2017 was $144.527 million with a margin of 44.84%. The driver for this decrease is 46.46% increase in Plant Operating Costs associated with reaching full operation of Nordsee One. I would like to add that this quarter comes subsequent to an all-around stellar Q1 in 2018. When looking at the results in a YTD lens, the results do not resemble a year that is en-route to lead to unsatisfactory year, financially. Year to date OI is $411.686 million with a margin of 49.93% compared to $332.159 million couple with a 48.39% margin. In total, this 23.94% escalation can be connected to higher Revenues and GP. On the other hand, further margin expansion was limited to none other than a 53.7% increase in Plant Operating Costs. This is the nature of their business, as they grow this will increase. That's all it is. Overall, in YTD and especially the yearly data, I am very impressed with the growth that has also been accompanied by decent margin expansion. The company's ability to have expanded those Operating margins will be crucial to future growth as well as additional money trickling down to their bottom line. I am ecstatic that the company has been able to maintain this growth trajectory, and believe that the current trajectory can continue for some time as more projects come online.

Finally, the last part of the Income Statement, Net Income. NPIFF's FY2017 Net Income was $275.836 million, equating to a Net Margin of 20.04%. Their Net Income figure rose a strong 44.75% YoY compared to the $190.559 million and 17.34% margin in FY2016. Yet again, Northland witnessed a booming FY2016 versus FY2015 where their numbers were up a jaw-dropping… wait for it… 592.16%, as FY2015's Net Income was only $27.531 million with an abysmal margin of 3.78%. See it again? Margin Expansion, they continue to deliver through this way. It has been the story of their financials. In Q2 2018, Net Income was a massive $69.024 million with a margin of 20.41%. This was an impressive 11.81% hop from the prior's Q2 which was reported at $61.733 million with a margin of 19.15%. This may not be all glitz and glamour, but they got the job done. They managed to squeak in a 126 basis point increase in Net Margin, where at the 19.15% margin, profit would have only been $64.760 million. So that tiny bump was definitely meaningful to their bottom-line. However, the numbers are not overly impressive and were hampered by their lean operating performance. Don't get me wrong 20-something percent profit margins are nothing to complain about, they can just do better than that. Looking at the company through a different scope, like YTD, you see a completely different picture. For the most recent reported six months, Net Income is $246.979 million with a much more pleasant margin of 29.95% compared to the $161.845 million and 23.58% figures for the six months in the prior fiscal year. Hold on for this… the figures for YTD 2018 are a 52.60% bounce YoY. The second quarter and YTD earnings could have been better, what was holding them back were monumental increases in Current Provision for Income Taxes, Q2 also dealt with same problem but for Deferred Taxes as well. I am not complaining though. Now, this YTD figure places Northland Power 89.54% of the way to reaching FY2017's reported Net Income.

With that being said, NPIFF should not only pass that figure in Q3, but will end up completely pulverizing it by year end. I am comfortable making that statement, even though Q3 tends to be their worst, I expect good growth in Q3 and Q4 is their best quarter in every way. Net Income for Q3 and Q4 of 2017 was $31.7 million and $82.3 million, respectively. If we apply conservative growth estimates of 12% and 17% on Q3 and Q4 respectively, we get a profit of $35.504 million and $96.291 million, totaling an additional $131.795 million. Add that figure to the YTD figure and we get $378.774 million. That profit figure would represent YoY growth of 37.31%. Definitely not too shabby. The first quarter this year put the company in position to beat FY2017's number in Q3, Q2 just made the company that much closer. All in all, Northland Power has done an extraordinary job of growing through margin expansion and bringing assets online, which has allowed for growth not only at the bottom but throughout their financials. This all starts with the fantastic job they have done of controlling costs, the best they can.

Balance Sheet

As we segue into the Balance Sheet, we will start off with Assets. NPIFF reported a cash hoard of $445.158 million at the end of Q2. Just as always Cash Is King. Just in general, building a cash hoard is always great, but sometimes if you have too much, you might have missed on some opportunities. However, I feel that NPIFF has created a nice cash buffer to lean on whenever they need it, and a hoard that size is not a big deal.

Following Cash, we shall turn our attention to Northland's Property, Plant, and Equipment, or PP&E. The importance of Looking at utility's PP&E is an important account to look at as the assets the company utilizes to produce profits from are not tied up in inventory, instead their Cash Flow producing assets are the property, plants, and equipment they own and operate. On that note, NPIFF had announced PP&E of $7,992.232 million, decreasing only 2.7% from the prior quarter, which can be credited to the natural phenomenon known as Depreciation. The PP&E figure is also important as it can help fend off a case of bankruptcy in an emergency. Divestitures are always a possibility in those scenarios. *Knock on wood*

We have addressed the assets, and now we shall move on to the Liabilities portion of this section. There is one thing about Northland Power that I deem a little concerning, which is their Debt. My followers know how I feel about debt. I hate it, of any kind. I understand the argument of well if you can barrow at x% and get a return of y% which is greater than x% then why not borrow. Here is my argument: Everything is unpredictable. I cannot tell you what will happen tomorrow, though I wish I could. Anyway back to the point, also I don't like the fact that I have people that I must pay from what my business generates, decreasing earnings and affecting Cash Flow. I just received my first credit card, and I am paying it off each month as I did today with my first bill, no debt. Since I have given you my life's story on this, let me get to the numbers. At the end of Q2 2018 NPIFF had accumulated Long-Term Debt (LTD) of $7,350.277 million.

We now know the kind of debt the company is dealing with now, so let's run a couple of metrics and see really how levered they are. To say the company has a lot of debt, just in terms of amount, is very different than a lot of debt in terms of a multiple to EBITDA or Adj. EBITDA or FCF. First, if we start with LTD to FY2017 Adj. EBITDA of $765.176 million, we get a number to 9.41x, not very impressive. If we take LTD and subtract their Cash hoard from it, the multiple shrinks to 8.83x, not much better. This is where it gets a little bit more interesting, if we take their trailing twelve month (TTM) Adj. EBITDA figures which are: $182.991 million (Q2 2018), $290.421 million (Q1 2018), $238.7 million (Q4 2017), and $160.2 million (Q3 2017) we get a Net Debt-to-TTM Adj. EBITDA multiple of 7.9x. Although we just ran those numbers, let's make an estimate of their FY2018 Adj. EBITDA and what the ensuing multiple would be. Can we all agree that the company has done an extraordinary job growing over the past several years, and anticipate another stellar year? I think we make that judgement based on their past and how this year has turned out. That said, if we apply conservative growth estimates to Q3 and Q4's numbers to the tune of 15% and 20%, their new figures are $184.23 million and $286.44 million. Those, in addition to the reported figures, would bring FY2018 Adj. EBITDA to $944.082 million, thus bringing the multiple down to 7.79x. I am still not overly excited as even a leverage ratio of 7.79x an estimate of FY2018, which is just an estimate not a given, is pretty high. Also, debt may rise throughout the year. In all, using Adj. EBITDA as the denominator tells me the company is pretty leveraged. No matter how I manipulated the Long-Term Debt and the Adj. EBITDA, the multiple was never a number that would scream "lowly leveraged".

Seeing the company borrow this much to fund growth tells me that they feel they can borrow money for a much lower rate than the return they can get on it. On the contrary, there is one reason they can be this levered. Both of their currently operational offshore wind farms in Europe are supported by subsidies from the Dutch and German governments. Gemini's subsidy with the Dutch does not expire until 2031, while Nordsee One's subsidy with the Germans does not expire until 2027. Having the subsidy on both of these gargantuan projects, reduces the risk, allowing NPIFF a more promising means of a return. In turn, it makes it less likely they will default on debt relating to those two projects which is good news as a whole, relating to debt obligation payments.

Overall, I do see a path to deleveraging, although it's not a short, nor easy one. The path might sacrifice some growth, as Free Cash Flow is re-allocated to reduce the debt load and interest payments. It never hurts getting ahead in debt payments. Over the long run, re-allocating a little more FCF and reducing the debt load consistently every year could decrease interest payments by tens of millions per year. The company would reap the rewards of doing so in the not too distant future.

Cash Flow

We have reached our last financial statement: Statement of Cash Flows. It is probably my favorite section as well as Mr. O'Leary's. It is important to look at Cash Flow because it shows the Cash inflows and Cash outflows of the business, something the Income Statement doesn't show as it is accrual-based accounting rather than cash-based accounting. Here, we can tell how the business is really doing. What I mean is, a company can have the best Income Statement in the world with killer margins and sales, but if they have terrible Cash Flow, it means nothing. It tells us, investors, what the company is really doing with their cash.

In FY2017, the company generated Cash Flow from Operations (CFO) of $849.007 million. There was decent improvement here, to the tune of 17.95% versus FY2016's of $719.812 million. Continuing the trend of substantial growth between FY2015 and FY2016, there was a hop in CFO of 80.52% from the reported $398.743 million in FY2015. The magnificent boost in CFO is mostly attributable to the explosive top-line growth and pouring it to the bottom-line. Although, Income Statement was not highly impressive for Q2, there was a massive highlight in the Statement of Cash Flows. Northland Power reported CFO $343.320 million in Q2 2018 versus a meager $142.155 million in Q2 2017, equating to a jaw-dropping 141.51% increase. The ridiculous escalation in CFO is due to the adding back of Depreciation, Financing Costs, Deferred Tax Expense, and Non-Cash Working Capital (Balance Sheet accounts) which more or less masked the average growth the company reported in Net Income. Specifically, Depreciation rose 26.4%; Financing Costs grew 34.27%; Deferred Tax Expense rose 4,261%; Non-Cash Working Capital increased $175.008 million. As one can see, those three items accounted for a majority of their CFO generation in Q2. However, CFO was partially held back by $48 million Fair Value Gain on Derivative Contracts. For the six months reported, CFO was $633.085 million, a substantial 51.14% hike from the reported $418.860 million from the same period in the prior year. This noticeable growth is mainly driven to the 52.60% growth in Net Income, but was supplemented by a 28% increase in reported Depreciation and a $118.092 million increase in Non-Cash Working Capital. It is quite apparent that the company does more than adequate job of generating Cash Flow from Operations, which suggests the appearance of a healthy company and strong operational performance. The strong performance reasserts the notion of the operational prowess and success the company has portrayed for so long. Based on the projects in the company's pipeline that are to be coming into production soon, there is strong reason to believe this level of performance is attainable for the foreseeable future.

Source: Author based on Annual Report and Q2 Report

We gone over Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow, yet there is one last metric that Northland Power prefers to use, which is Adjusted EBITDA. The company believes this metric to be an accurate portrayal of the company's operational execution, so we will discuss and review their Adj. EBITDA numbers. For the FY2017, Adj. EBITDA was $765.176 million, or a 22.06% improvement from the $626.879 million reported in FY2016. This FY2016 figure was a notable 55.9% jump from the reported $402.107 million in Adj. EBITDA for FY2015. Over that three-year period, the Adj. EBITDA margin hovered between 55.22% and 57.04%. As expected, the whopping growth in this metric is mostly attributable to the growth of their top-line. Personally, I am pleased with the manner at which Adj. EBITDA emulates the top-line changes year to year. As for the numbers themselves, it has been the story of the company for the past several years. I am positive that I am not the only one impressed with this, management also has to be proud of this production. I don't think their margin will get much better than the reported 57.04% in FY2016, but that is still something to be proud of. Expect Northland Power's Adjusted EBITDA to continue to get stronger as the aforementioned projects are completed and start producing.

Source: Author based on Annual Report and Q2 Report

Lastly, I would like to ask you to pay your attention to the chart that I have created above. This specific chart portrays how much an increase in MWh produced has translated to growth in the specified metrics (Revenue & CFO). One would expect Revenue and CFO to increase alongside an increase in production. Overall, I think this chart provides valuation information and insight into how correlated NPIFF's Revenue and Cash Flow from Operations to their MWh's produced.

The consistency of the data associated with NPIFF is not typically symbolic of a company that had one or two good years, rather it's a story of long-term success driven by a dynamic culture cultivated by experienced leaders.

Growth

We have talked in great lengths about growth throughout this piece, especially the past while suggesting hints about their future. Now is that time to discuss Northland Power's pipeline that will allow the company to have continued long-term success, mirroring their past. The company boasts the addition of two more Offshore Wind Farms in their pipeline. These projects are the 100% owned, 252 MW Deutsche Bucht or "DeBu" and the 60% owned, 300 MW Hai Long 2.

DeBu is in the midst of construction and is not expected to enter the operating portfolio until late 2019 as forecasted by the company. Just recently, as of July 19th, the company announced they are adding 17MW more of capacity to this specific project, bringing the total capacity from 252MW to 269MW. The plan was approved by the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency of Germany, which permits NPIFF to erect two more wind turbines using Mono Bucket foundations, which will be the first offshore wind farm to try this technology. This addition to the existing plan will bring the investment to a total of $2 Billion (Canadian), while bringing the NPIFF corporate investment from $400 million to $430 million. The remaining balance will be funded by non-recourse debt as well as pre-completion revenues. Production at DeBu is supplemented by a subsidy from the Germans that will last 13 years, with the NPIFF receiving €184/MWh for the first 8 years, and the remaining duration will be supported by a subsidy of €149/MWh. These rates will also apply to the additional 17MW. As for management, they foresee the 17MW to be accretive since it will share the base project's infrastructure.

As for Hai Long 2, the project is to be located off the shore of Taiwan. Notice how I said "to be located" implying that construction has yet to begun. That is because in Q2, NPIFF and their partner Yushan Energy Co. LTD. were allocated 1,044MW, of which 626MW were awarded to Northland. Hai Long 2A will be a 300MW offshore wind farm that is expected to be completed in 2024. This project will be supported by a 20 year PPA, under the FIT program in Taiwan. Then in 2025, the 282MW Hai Long 2B will be expected to have been completed that will also be supported by a 20 year PPA with the winner of an auction. Finally, Hai Long 3, 512MW, will also be completed in 2025 where power will be sold under a 20 year PPA to the winner of an auction. As of right now, the projects are in "Development". Under the allocation from the Bureau of Energy of Taiwan, NPIFF will take 60% interests in all the projects with Yushan Energy obtaining the remaining 40% interests.

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance

It is clear that NPIFF believes the path to future success lies in the Offshore Wind industry, and I believe that is very good read by the management team. That specific industry is still young and is set to explode as costs continue to decrease and technology becomes more and more efficient. For example, according to an article by Bloomberg New Energy Finance in 2017, BNEF claimed that "Until recently, turbines based at sea were among the most costly forms of power generation, requiring more than $100 a megawatt hour". Looking at the chart above from that article, you can see that cost of offshore wind power has decreased significantly over the past several years and is forecasted to reach around $100/MWh by 2035. A major reason for the decrease in costs can be attributed to the integration of larger and larger wind turbines in an effort to capture more wind. This evolution thus allows the turbine to become increasingly efficient. These technological advancements are allowing the offshore wind industry to become ever-more competitive, though there is a long way to go, priced to more conventional production methods as well as other types of renewable energy. Putting that aside, NPIFF has been decisive on the path they see fit to lead the company into the future and I firmly support this move. Such a plan will allow the company to incrementally align themselves with their mission statement "to be a top clean and green power producer" as well be at the forefront of technological advancements in the renewable energy industry.

Source: BNEF

Dividend

The company currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.10. At C$1.20/share annually, NPIFF yields ~5.25%, which is pretty good for a utility/renewable energy company. I am very confident in the company's ability to grow their dividend in the future based on the fact that they generate exceptional Free Cash Flow, in addition to an incredibly deep project backlog. In essence, that backlog should eventually grow NPIFF's Cash Flow and earnings substantially, which will provide a thick buffer to allow management to reward shareholders.

NPIFF data by YCharts

As you will see in my valuation section of the article, you will see that I do believe the company should be trading a bit higher with a slightly lower yield. The company is not a dividend play though, it is a play on long-term appreciation and increasing adoption of renewable energy worldwide.

Valuation

When it comes to valuing Northland Power, it becomes a little tricky. The company doesn't really have any true direct competitors. That being said, I will instead discuss their current valuation and make an assessment of where they should be trading. For this part, I will be using earnings per share in the P/E ratio because they are not a Yieldco, thus the company does not provide CAFD so we cannot use P/CAFD. The company prefers using EPS, so that is what we will use.

At current market value, Northland Power has a TTM P/E of ~ 18.27x. This is pretty reasonable valuation for a company who has grown at the clips they have the past several years. This valuation, instead seems very modest, too modest. A more appropriate valuation I feel based on their past financial performance, the projected number for FY2018, and what their growth prospects hold, would be around 21x TTM EPS. Given TTM EPS of $0.96, a valuation of 21x would give them a price of $20.16, 16.5% upside. I think an above 20x multiple is appropriate because, typically high-growth companies have P/E's well above 20x. On the contrary, the multiple must be constrained as the company operates in a somewhat more risky industry. The 21x multiple is a very conservative multiple and would not be shocked to see Northland Power trade as high as 25x earnings. In the long term, this company should provide investors with incredible appreciation in share price based on the reason that I have outlined in the piece.

Flipping to the other side of the coin, it is crucial to project outcomes in when the inevitable bear market comes around. As I have previously made very clear, the company is Highly levered. That is without a doubt their biggest hurdle. Having subsidies support a couple of Northland's abroad offshore projects helps mitigate some risk, but for their "homeland" operations, that is where more pain may arise. Being essentially a utility company, they would be considered a more "defensive" play, which tend to hold up better than other industries due to relentless need of power. Having stated that, I think the company should hold up relatively well due to diversification across the globe and generating assets. Investors will see shares decrease of course, it's natural, but as long as the company is able to maintain their debt, which I believe they can, then Northland Power should be able to navigate, the figurative, rough waters.

Risks

A major risk is their industry. "Playing" in the renewable energy industry is a more risky industry as it is so capital intensive and is relatively young, especially the offshore wind industry. Based on previous execution I feel the company will continue to succeed, but nothing is certain in the future. There is always the risk that project costs balloon, or difficulty financing projects.

Lastly, the amount of debt recorded on their Balance Sheet also poses a risk. I feel that the company is in decent position to service that debt, even at the leverage level. However, it is something to keep a keen eye on as time goes on. It is all based on your risk appetite.

Conclusion

Northland Power is a Canadian, renewable energy company that has received minimal coverage despite excellent execution, fantastic fundamentals, and a history of consistent growth. It is about time that someone shed some light on this company and open people's eyes to another company one can invest in to get involved in the renewable energy boom. In the end, I have attempted to provide you with in depth analysis on the company, and entice you to conduct further research. Based on Northland Power's notable history, their deep pipeline of projects and their financials, there is absolutely no doubt in my mind that it is a matter of time before Northland Power becomes a more well-known company, eventually becoming an offshore-wind juggernaut.

