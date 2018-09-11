Healthcare And Biotechnology Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages.

Executive summary

Biotechnology is undervalued regarding historical averages in 2 out of 3 valuation metrics. However, profitability measured in return on equity is below the historical baseline. Healthcare providers look moderately overpriced and close below their historical averages in profitability. Life science tools/services are significantly overpriced. Combining all metrics, healthcare equipment and pharmaceuticals are the less attractive groups. However, pharmaceuticals show a good price/free cash flow among other bad ratios.

Anyway, I think systemic risk is more important than market valuation to manage a portfolio (click here to learn more about it).

Since last month:

P/E has improved in pharmaceuticals and deteriorated elsewhere.

P/S is stable in healthcare providers and has deteriorated in other groups.

P/FCF has improved in healthcare providers, biotechnology, life science tools/services and deteriorated elsewhere.

ROE has improved in healthcare equipment, biotechnology, life science tools/services and deteriorated in healthcare providers.

In one trailing month, the Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) and the SPDR Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) have outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) by about 1% and 0.3% respectively, whereas the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) has lagged the benchmark by about 0.7%.

The five best performers among S&P 500 healthcare stocks on this period are CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS), Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ:INCY), Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), and PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists every month before they are published in free articles. Click here to read about performances. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

ABBV AbbVie Inc. BIOTECH CELG Celgene Corp. BIOTECH EXEL Exelixis Inc. BIOTECH MDXG MiMedx Group Inc. BIOTECH UTHR United Therapeutics Corp. BIOTECH ABC AmerisourceBergen Corp. HCAREPROVID ESRX Express Scripts HCAREPROVID MNK Mallinckrodt Plc PHARMA NKTR Nektar Therapeutics PHARMA PBH Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. PHARMA

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in healthcare on 9/10/2018

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price/sales (P/S), price/free cash flow (P/FCF), and return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Healthcare Equipment 63.71 27.18 -134.39% 5.66 3.18 -78.10% 64.25 30.51 -110.59% -35.91 -12.14 -23.77 Healthcare Providers 25.09 20.88 -20.15% 1.08 0.85 -27.58% 18.88 17.75 -6.36% -1.09 5.78 -6.87 Healthcare Technology* 67.08 56.13 -19.52% 4.55 3.39 -34.35% 73.17 35.77 -104.55% -11.92 -6.2 -5.72 Biotechnology 28.38 39.78 28.67% 39.55 29.01 -36.35% 27.34 43.74 37.48% -73.61 -64.42 -9.19 Pharmaceuticals 26.36 26.26 -0.39% 26.27 8.25 -218.42% 18.72 32.55 42.50% -82.85 -30.3 -52.55 Life Sciences Tools/Services* 51.01 29.52 -72.80% 5.05 3.39 -48.95% 43.68 27.28 -60.10% -12.57 -18.37 5.80

* Averages since 2006

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLV, XBI, and IBB with the benchmark in one month.

Chart by TradingView

Disclosure: I am/we are long XBI,ABBV,CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.