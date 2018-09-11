AstraZeneca Looks To Its Asthma Drug For Blockbuster Potential

Recently, AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and its partner Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced that they had received breakthrough therapy designation for their drug tezepelumab. This drug is being developed to treat patients with severe asthma. It is possible that this drug may provide further benefit to a broad part of the asthma population. The designation was given by the FDA thanks to positive results from a phase 2b study. There is now great potential that the FDA may speed up the pathway for approval of tezepelumab. For this reason, I believe AstraZeneca is a buy.

Phase 2b Data

The FDA gave tezepelumab breakthrough therapy designation because of the clinical evidence that it has provided to date. This evidence is proven by positive results that were obtained in a phase 2b study known as PATHWAY. This phase 2b study recruited patients with a history of asthma exacerbations and uncontrolled asthma receiving inhaled corticosteroids/long-acting beta2-agonists with or without oral corticosteroids and additional asthma controllers. Patients in the study were split into either one of three doses of tezepelumab or placebo. For those treated with 70 mg or 210 mg every four weeks or 280 mg every two weeks, the exacerbation rate was reduced by 62%, 71%, and 66% respectively versus placebo. These metrics achieved statistical significance with a p-value of p < 0.001 for all doses against placebo.

The breakthrough therapy designation is a big deal for AstraZeneca, because it is the first one given for one of its respiratory medicines.

Quicker Path Towards Approval

With the results obtained in the phase 2b PATHWAY study, the FDA decided that it should hand out a breakthrough therapy designation for tezepelumab. Typically, for a company to obtain this status from the FDA, there has to be some clinical evidence that the drug offers substantial improvement over other currently available drugs. There are some other perks involved as well. If the FDA thinks that this drug should be approved at a quicker pace, it could allow the final phase 3 trial to be a registration trial. That would speed up the approval process. In addition, it provides more communication and dialogue between the company and the FDA as well. This is a big deal for AstraZeneca, because it has a huge focus on the asthma space.

If this drug gets to market, it is believed that it could generate as much as $4.5 billion in sales. To further advance this program, the company expects that it will launch the phase 3 study known as PATHFINDER by Q4 2018. This study will evaluate the difference between subcutaneous administration of tezepelumab against placebo over a 52-week period. This study will recruit both adolescents and adults with severe asthma.

Conclusion

The breakthrough therapy designation is important in that it provides further evidence of efficacy for tezepelumab. That's because this designation is only given to those therapies which the FDA believes could potentially become a superior form of treatment over other available therapies.

The risk is that even with this designation given by the FDA, it doesn't automatically mean that the drug will get a quicker path to approval. I say that because it first must be clear whether or not the FDA classifies the phase 3 study as being a registration study. That has not yet been assessed, therefore, it's possible that AstraZeneca may still need to obtain additional clinical data if it intends to submit an application to the FDA for approval.

Still, the results obtained in the phase 2b study prove that the drug works for these patients with severe asthma. For all these reasons, I believe that AstraZeneca is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.