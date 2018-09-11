Amgen Looks To Enter Multiple Myeloma Space: Can It Compete?

Recently, Amgen (AMGN) announced positive preliminary results from its study treating patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Early indications are highly positive, and I believe that this company could end up being a strong contender in this space. Early data shows that a majority of patients treated with AMG 420 achieved a stringent complete response. While this data is early in nature, I believe that it offers great potential to be competitive against other therapies. For that reason, I believe that Amgen is a good buy.

Preliminary Results

These preliminary results were shown at the Myeloma 2018 meeting. The drug being used to treat these multiple myeloma (MM) patients is known as AMG 420. This AMG 420 candidate stems from the company's anti-BCMA BiTE program. What BiTE stands for is "bi-specific T-cell engager" technology. This is a type of immunotherapy treatment that induces responses from T-Cells in the patient's immune system. It does not go after the tumor itself, instead AMG 420 consists of two particular proteins, BCMA and CD3, respectively. How is this process achieved? This process is possible due to the bridging nature of this clinical product. In other words, the BCMA portion binds to an antigen on the surface of a tumor cell, and the CD3 binds to the surface of a T-Cell. This bridge forms the way in which Cytotoxic T-Lymphocytes (CTLs) attack tumor cells causing cell lysis. CTLs are white blood cells that enter in and break down the tumor cell through lysis. Lysis means that the cell is broken down, which in theory should eradicate the tumor. This is a great immunotherapy program, and it is clear from the initial data that it performs its job of eradicating tumor cells. Initial results showed that 5 patients obtained stringent complete responses (sCR) when treated with the highest dose of AMG 420. That's notable considering that multiple myeloma is not easy to treat; however, there is another important item to note. At least 4 out of those 5 patients were MRD-negative. What does MRD-negative mean and how does it relate to multiple myeloma? When a patient is said to be MRD-negative, it means that they have minimal residual disease negativity. That signifies that a patient has less than one myeloma cell per million bone marrow cells. In other words, there is no detectable form of the disease. Another highly positive piece of data is that 4 of the 5 patients have responses that are exceeding 10 months.

Competitors

These are very positive preliminary results for AMG 420 treating patients with MM. That means Amgen will likely be able to eventually advance this candidate to the next phase of clinical testing. However, this is compelling data for another reason in particular. That reason being AMG 420 is posting equivalent or near equivalent efficacy to bluebird bio (BLUE) and Celgene (CELG) clinical candidate known as bb2121. This is significant because bb2121 is an anti-BCMA CAR-T product being developed to treat patients with relapsed/refractory MM. I wouldn't go as far to say that AMG 420 is significantly better than bb2121, just that both Bluebird Bio and Celgene should be highly concerned with what Amgen has presented thus far. That's because AMG 420 has the potential to be a major competitor to their bb2121 product. Further evidence for AMG 420 will be revealed at an upcoming ASH 2018 meeting. That is when additional longer-term data will be available for viewing. That update will be important in determining whether this form of immunotherapy continues to induce a response for these patients. I believe that should the data for AMG 420 be reinforced, then it will prove that it can stand toe to toe against bb2121.

Conclusion

Amgen has a very good MM drug on its hands. I believe that AMG 420 has a good shot at competing with bluebird bio and Celgene'S bb2121. Thus far, it all sounds good. However, it is important to keep in mind that there is still a significant risk. That risk being even though preliminary results have shown to be positive, it remains to be seen if these responses can continue for a longer period of time. It is also important to note that if updated results are released at ASH 2018, then AMG 420 will be put in the spotlight against bb2121. It will be customary to note differences in efficacy between the two drugs. Still, I feel that it will not hinder the stock in anyway. I don't believe it's plausible to make any cross-trial comparisons on two different types of clinical products. The important aspect to note here is that both trials are recruiting relapse/refractory MM patients. I believe that Amgen is on the right track with this immunotherapy study targeting this patient population. Best part of all is that Amgen didn't develop its AMG 420 drug. Instead, it purchased rights to use the BiTE platform from Boehringer Ingelheim back in 2016. For all these reasons, I believe that Amgen is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.