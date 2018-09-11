AT&T Inc. (T) Management Hosts Accounting Update Conference (Transcript)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Accounting Update Conference Call September 10, 2018 11:30 AM ET

Welcome to the AT&T Accounting Update. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

Michael Viola

Okay. Thanks, John and good morning everyone. Like John said, I am Mike Viola, I am Head of Investor Relations here at AT&T. As you all know, we recently filed an 8-K that’s included our pro forma financial statements, which were required as part of our acquisition of Time Warner. This morning’s call is designed to walk through some of the more noteworthy accounting impacts in greater detail, then help you answer any of your questions that you might have. And to help do that, we have on the call our Chief Financial Officer, John Stephens; Debbie Dial, Senior Vice President and AT&T’s Controller; and Doug Horne, Senior Vice President and Controller for WarnerMedia. Doug is going to run through a slide presentation and then all of us will be able to participate in the Q&A that will follow-up.

Today’s call is focused solely on our pro formas and so that are really kind of designed to help you do some modeling and we ask that any operational questions wait for our third quarter earnings call next month. And speaking of our earnings call, from now on, our earnings call is going to be moved from the afternoon to the morning that’s going to start with our third quarter earnings announcement on October 24. And going forward, we plan to release materials around 7 a.m. Eastern and the earnings call will then take place about 1.5 hour later about 8:30.

Before I begin, I need to call your attention to the Safe Harbor statement. It says that some of these comments today maybe forward-looking that are subject to risks and uncertainties and results may differ materially. And additional information is always available on the Investor Relations website. I also need to remind you that we are in quiet period for the FCC CAF II auction, so we can’t address any questions about that today. Our slide deck for this call is available on the Investor Relations page of the AT&T website.

So with that, I will turn the call over to AT&T’s Chief Financial Officer, John Stephens.

John Stephens

Thanks, Mike and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us today. As Mike said, the purpose of this call is to highlight key points in our filing and to help answer any questions you might have concerning the accounting for the Time Warner acquisition as well as the associated pro forma financial statements. The accounting impacts and the pro forma financial statements are included in our 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 respectively.

In addition for your convenience, we have posted a schedule on our Investor Relations website with the quarterly breakout going back six quarters to the first quarter of 2017. This document should be read in conjunction with the 8-K. The schedule presents adjusted results to make quarterly comparables easier for you to model. We also plan on issuing another 8-K later this month with our financial statements for our new business segment. This too will go back to the first quarter of 2017 and help you when making comparisons.

The three fundamental assumptions for the pro forma financial statements are: assume the acquisition occurred on January 1, 2017, the deal and merger costs were excluded and the pro forma do not include any cost and revenue synergies or other integrations costs expected to result from the Time Warner acquisition. The 8-K includes the income statement for the full year 2017 and the 6 months ended June 30, 2018. As a reminder, you can find information on the balance sheet and the allocation of the purchase price in our most recently filed 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. As required with purchase accounting, we allocated the purchase price of $79.1 billion to the fair value of the assets acquired and the fair value of the liabilities assumed. The allocations are shown in Note 8 in the 10-Q. We performed preliminary valuations as required by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles of property, plant and equipment and tangible assets, debt and certain other assets and liabilities with the assistance of third-party valuation experts. These preliminary values are subject to adjustment and refinement.

Let me emphasize that last point. Accounting rules provide acquirers up to a year to refine these numbers. So while these numbers reflect our best view at this time, we do expect updates. We will talk about three of the more noteworthy 8-K items today. They are intercompany transactions and resulting eliminations, other intangible assets and amortization and the film and TV library assets and amortization. Let’s look at each area starting with intercompany transactions on Slide 5. Intercompany transactions or eliminations are straightforward as described in the pro forma financials. As an example this slide shows how much WarnerMedia content was purchased by our Entertainment Group for the last six quarters. At the segment level, the Entertainment Group will continue to record the cost of purchasing this programming as an expense, same treatment as prior to the merger, which should allow the readers to continue to see our expense trends.

Likewise, WarnerMedia will continue to report revenue from programming sold to the Entertainment Group just as it did before. These transactions will be eliminated on the corporate level. Thus, there is no change to segment reporting. WarnerMedia and the Entertainment Group will continue to reflect these transactions as they have historically done. Going forward, we expect these intercompany transactions to be about $800 million a quarter. As a side note, the intercompany transactions amongst the WarnerMedia Properties, Turner, HBO and Warner Bros. will continue to be booked in the same way as they have been in the past with eliminations made at the WarnerMedia segment level. The next asset bucket is the largest other intangible assets and amortization and those details are on Slide 6.

We included in the 8-K and on this slide a table of certain intangible assets of WarnerMedia. Their estimated weighted average useful lives and the expected annual amortization expense using a straight-line method of amortization. This is an area that we intend to continue refining over the next several quarters, so changes are expected. These assets include the distribution networks which are the agreements with MVPDs for content distribution. Those are valued at $17.5 billion. Trademarks and tradenames, the most significant of which is HBO for a total value at about $18 billion. Production agreements, franchising and other character rights, which includes rights to DC Entertainment and are valued at an estimated $6.5 billion and about $3 billion representing the value of the in-place advertising network such as advertising commitments obtained in the recently completed upfront marketplace that demonstrates the value of Turner’s ad network. Altogether this is about $46 billion of assets with useful lives spanning from anywhere from 2 to 40 years depending upon the asset. Again valuation and licensing assumptions are subject to refinement. Going forward, we would expect an average of about $3 billion of annual amortization expense. And consistent with our historical approach to other acquisitions, when we report earnings, we will note this expense required by purchase accounting as an adjustment.

Our final category is the very large and valuable Time Warner film and TV library. Those details are on Slide 7. We are using three categories or groupings of film and TV library assets to discuss this topic. They are content released prior to the acquisition with unamortized production costs, the film and television library step up to market value and content scheduled to be released after the acquisition. The first category relates to pre-acquisition released content. This category reflects the carrying value of films and TV shows released prior to our acquisition to where the deferred production costs were not fully amortized at close. This would include recent movies such as the recently released Oceans 8. The current estimate of the carrying value of this category is about $2.9 billion. We will continue to use the film forecast computation method to amortize these cost as was done in the past. The film forecast computation method is the standard industry method of amortizing cost. Production cost for films and television programs generally are deferred until content is released. Once released, these costs are amortized into cash operating expenses as revenues are recognized.

Given the revenue lifecycle for content, costs are amortized rather quickly. Based on the current film and television slide, we would expect about $1.1 billion of these properties be amortized in the second half of this year as 2018, with about $600 million of that in the third quarter. Estimates through 2020 are included on slide and in the 8-K. Overall, we would expect nearly 90% of the $2.9 billion to be amortized by 2020 with a very long tail after that for the remaining 10% to be amortized. Since purchase accounting requires us to book this as an intangible asset, the amortization will be reported as depreciation and amortization. We won’t separately adjust our quarter earnings for the same, but we will highlight the effect on EBITDA for comparability going forward.

Next is the film and library asset step-up category. WarnerMedia owns a deep library of films and TV programs. A significant number of these programs have already had their production costs fully amortized. As part of purchase accounting, we are required to step up the historical carrying values of these assets as well as more recent releases to fair value. For example, think of some of the Warner Bros. properties such as Harry Potter or the Terminator or Bugs Bunny as possibly requiring a step up to fair value as in most cases, their original production costs would have been fully amortized. We have signed a preliminary value of these properties that resulted in a step up of approximately $8.4 billion. Going forward, we will begin amortizing these intangible assets and consistent with prior acquisitions, we expect to note this amortization expense as an adjustment when we report earnings. As noted in the 8-K, we expect about $1.3 billion of amortization expense in the second half of 2018, $1.9 billion in 2019, and $1.2 billion in 2020. We expect the remaining amortization to occur over a very long period of time.

The last category is for post acquisition release content. This covers production costs for films and TV programs that were or will be released after June 14. Consistent with prior Time Warner accounting, we will use the film forecast computation method for these assets. These deferred costs are amortized into cash operating expenses as revenues are recognized until they are fully amortized. The preliminary asset value for this category as of June 30 was about $3.8 billion, with most of it about $3.6 billion production costs for films, TV shows and other work in progress that will be released in the third quarter or later. The remaining amount roughly $200 million is for films and TV shows released after June 14, but before the end of the second quarter. For example, Crazy Rich Asians was released in August and costs will begin to be amortized using the film forecast computation method in our cash operating expenses with our third quarter results. Those are the highlights from our pro forma financials.

Before we get to your questions, I would like to cover our new business segments and that’s on Slide 9. With the acquisition of Time Warner, we will have segments that reflect that change. We expect to begin reporting results in each of our four business segments in the third quarter. We have discussed our new businesses and their leaders before so you are familiar with the setup, but here is a quick summary. John Donovan leads AT&T Communications, which includes most of our traditional domestic operating units. This segment includes mobility, the entertainment group and business wireline. We will continue to show financials at a reporting unit level for mobility, entertainment group and business wireline for comparability purposes. We will also provide the results of our total business solutions both wireline and wireless as supplemental in our quarterly fillings. WarnerMedia segment is led by John Stankey and consist of Turner, HBO and Warner Bros. consistent with Time Warner’s historical approach. While we have committed to running Turner as a separate business pending the Department of Justice appeal, we intend to move the results of some of our other network properties such as our regional sports networks under Turner when we report quarterly results. Otter Media also moves from the entertainment group for WarnerMedia. We will continue to show financials at a reporting unit level for Turner, HBO and Warner for comparability purposes.

Lori Lee heads our Latin American operations, which includes our Mexico wireless business and Vrio, our Latin America video business. We are making no changes to reporting here. And finally, Brian Lesser leads our new advertising and analytics business. This will include AdWorks and the recently acquired AppNexus business. This advertising revenue is a direct expense from AdWorks will also be recorded in the Entertainment Group, but eliminated on the corporate level with no change to segment reposting. Additionally, AdWorks revenue will be recorded on a net basis going forward to align with the Turner method of accounting. An example of this is recording revenue net of agency fees. So in this situation, AT&T is conforming its accounting methodology for the common standard that Turner has used. Our corporate and other segment is consistent with our current reporting and will include the other reconciling items we have mentioned earlier.

With that, I will now hand it back to Mike to begin the question-and-answer part of our call.

Michael Viola

Okay. John, we are ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

First go to the line of Simon Flannery with Morgan Stanley.

Simon Flannery

Great, thank you very much and thanks for doing the call. Appreciate it. Perhaps, John you could just go through the reconciliation from the initial take at the time of earnings around the pre-release content and the numbers you have put out in the 8-K? And then are there any changes to accounting assumptions that WarnerMedia might have done that under AT&T accounting, you are treating those items differently going forward? Thanks.

John Stephens

So on the Time Warner’s accounting assumptions, let me take that first and then I will ask Debbie and Doug to chime in on any kind of updates to the accounting – to the valuation aspects, but there are a few things like reporting advertising revenues net of agency fees versus gross at the industry standard is what Turner had used reported and that’s reporting that, we had previously recorded a gross in AdWorks or the advertising business in our U-verse and DTV television business. So we are conforming to that. We think that’s the most appropriate answer. Secondly, there is going to be some assumptions with regard to benefit plans, things like return on asset assumptions, discount rate assumptions, some of those really judgmental processes as you know that lot of judgment is applied in coming up with those, but outside of those things, there is no – I wouldn’t suggest that there are any accounting matters that were not in agreement, certainly the film forecast not that it’s new for us and so that’s a new one that Time Warner brings to us. As far as the updates and so forth on the balance sheet, I mean we are continually going through a process of updating it. As you can imagine, the way the process works is that there was a valuation firm hired to begin the preliminary work before the deal was closed, but we had no access to any of that information. And they had no access to any of our business plans or the acquirers’ intent is what it’s called in the literature. And sort of speak every since that time we have continued to learn more about what are the deferred production costs, learn more about what are the intentions of the plans with the movies and so forth and we have revised our assumptions. We are trying to give the team here in the filings that most recent view, but as I mentioned before, things will continue to change, because we are early in this process and there is a reason why that GAAP standards give you a year to update the model. So Doug or Debbie did I miss anything, any clarifications?

Debbie Dial

Yes, right. I think everything you said John is appropriate to one thing that I might add to is as it relates to pensions, pension accounting, so AT&T practice is that we mark-to-market our pension activity generally in the fourth quarter each year, unless we have a plan change, so that is a difference from how the Time Warner practice where things went through other comprehensive income. So, that will be a difference that you will see in our reported Qs and 10-K.

John Stephens

Through the acquisition accounting, we will market to market on June 14, but that we will do it again during our normal accounting process on December 31.

Simon Flannery

Great. Thanks.

Michael Viola

Thanks, Simon. John, we will take the next question.

Operator

And we will go to Philip Cusick with JPMorgan.

Philip Cusick

Hi, guys. Thanks. John, I wonder if you could make sense to talk through the Time Warner segments and some of the drivers for higher inter-year revenue and margin volatility and we are used to?

John Stephens

Yes. So, I want to make sure Doug keeps us on track here. The Time Warner segments are going to be consistent with what you have seen on prior years could there be volatility on a year-over-year basis or the sequential basis based on the slate of TV or films released. When those occur, when the marketing expenses incur, yes, there could and there always is. There also could be similar to what we have seen in the past, but for example, when they negotiate a contract to carry their content, HBO renegotiates the contract with some of the carry that they may have a change in the ARPU or the per unit revenues. Once you get into the some specific form of that contract, the year-over-year adjustments of that may not be as significant as they were in the initial phase. So, those are the kind of things. I had focused really more on the slate and when the films are released and if they are released in the third quarter like Wonder Woman was last year, I believe. That was a tremendous hit. That generated a lot of revenue, a lot of activity. If you are a maker of movies, a slate of movies maybe released in the fourth quarter of this year, for the full year, you may have similar really, really strong performance, but it may show up in a different quarter. Doug, am I missing anything else?

Doug Horne

No, I think the key takeaway is we are going to continue looking at these segments on a consistent basis as we have historically and so we would expect similar kind of entry year variations in terms of both revenue and profitability as we have seen in the past.

Philip Cusick

Okay. And then one more if I can. Can you talk about investing more in content and how that could offset the announced synergies as well as how that could impact both GAAP versus cash costs in the next few years? Thanks.

John Stephens

Yes, we are going to stay away from any kind of the operational stuff, Phil. But as we have said very clearly, we are committed to realizing the synergies and using those to grow our EBITDA to allow us to not only generate great cash flows, pay down debt, but improve our net debt to EBITDA margins. And the focus of synergies is really going to be on that ability to grow EBITDA.

Philip Cusick

Thanks, John.

Michael Viola

Okay. Thanks, Phil. John, we will take the next question please.

Operator

And we will go to John Hodulik with UBS.

John Hodulik

Great, thanks. John, given these assumptions that you listed down on Slide 4, can you just review sort of an annual guidance number for earnings and free cash flow? I guess as a follow-up to that, is there any sort of working capital impact that we should see from Warner Bros. or WarnerMedia? And then just confirm that the integration expense you guys are talking about is about $2 billion this year and if you could give us a sense of what do you expect for next year? It would be great.

John Stephens

Yes. So, couple of things. One, the financial expenses we made with regard to the deals remain intact, they will be accretive on revenue, accretive on EPS, accretive on free cash flow per share. And I think in the first quarter, i.e., the 16 days of the second quarter we saw that happen and we are staying with that. Our merger synergies are $2.5 billion run-rate coming out of going into the fourth year. We haven’t given a breakdown of when those will be on a year-by-year basis. I think what we have said is the cost side of that is $1.5 billion and the revenue side is $1 billion and we are working hard to get those, but have not given any end of year ‘18 or ‘19 quite frankly target.

Michael Viola

The other question was on integration expenses with respect to 2019.

John Stephens

Yes. We haven’t given any of those. The biggest piece of the transactional costs or the purchase accounting costs is what we have tried to do here with giving some insight into what be step up in value amortization would be and so that is available to the readers, so they have some sense of how much that might be, like we have done in the past with customer base amortization, I think of it similarly.

John Hodulik

Okay. What I was trying to do is get us a sense of sort of what the jumping off point is, really, I think focus should be free cash flow here in terms as we look out into 2019 sort of like what’s – just trying to see if we can get some clues as to sort of what the guidance for 2018 sort of again with these assumptions without any of the integration expenses or the legal fees?

John Stephens

So, let me try this. What we have said in the past is that we expect free cash flow this year to be in the $21 billion range or the upper end of that range. And we have also said that they are about $2 billion of deal cost incurred essentially prior to the closing or because of the closing in the case of bankruptcies and legal fees and those were included in coming to the $21 billion range or the upper end of the $21 billion of that range is what I believe I said. So, I think that is the information we have available to you to give you that if you would want to call it a revised starting point for 2018. So that’s the information that’s out there.

John Hodulik

And that $21 billion just for clarification, John, that included the impact of the WarnerMedia assets for full year?

John Stephens

No, it includes the impact of the Warner Media assets for 6 months and 16 days.

John Hodulik

Okay perfect. Okay, thanks.

John Stephens

It included the merger costs for AT&T for the full year and WarnerMedia cash cost for the 6 months and 16 days.

John Hodulik

Okay, thanks.

Michael Viola

Okay. Thanks, John. Operator, John we take a next question please.

Operator

And we will go to David Barden with Bank of America/Merrill Lynch.

David Barden

Hi guys. Thanks for taking the questions. So, John just in terms of kind of how we are defining the adjusted and the unadjusted numbers and kind of differences from the second quarter to now. First, I just want to kind of confirm from modeling standpoint the second quarter performance that you issued assumed kind of January 1 ‘18 closed and the pro forma that are now on the website going back to 2017 assume a January 1, 2017 close. And so there is a difference between the two in terms of reporting, I guess the question from a modeling standpoint is which is the more – which is the better starting point to think about the model for the company going into 2019, is it the 2Q performance or is it the newer performance? And the second question if I could would be just with respect to kind of definitions, I think there was some confusion about what adjusted EBITDA was going to look like whether it would include or exclude certain amortization items? Could you go back to the de-leveraging guidance that you gave on the second quarter call and kind of revisit that and give us an update on how we think about the de-leveraging of the business out through 2020? Thanks.

John Stephens

Yes. So let me take that one first. Our de-leveraging call that we want to be in the 2.5 net debt to EBITDA range by the end of the year after the close of the deal, so in essence by the end of 2019. And then just to keep me straight on this by 2022 we would be at the historic debt levels, which is for us net debt to EBITDA ratios which for us when we talk about that, that’s a reference to 1.8x net debt to EBITDA, but I have been careful to use the term range. So quite frankly if we came in at 1.88, I would – 1.88x I would say we are within that range. When we talk about – and that guidance was given in what we announced to be on October 2016 can we stuck with it and we are working hard to get that achieved. At that time, the consideration of this movement of production costs that go because of purchase accounting from COE on a reported basis to amortization that wasn’t part of the consideration but that wasn’t part of the consideration. So, we are sticking with that guidance in that approach so to speak irrespective of that. What we are trying to do in this document is say by the way because of the purchase accounting adjustment, there is a movement out of what would otherwise be a cash operating expense into amortization and we are going to make sure you can transparently see that information. We are going to continue to provide information reportedly on an appropriate consistent reported basis, because that’s what GAAP rules require we have to put this with amortization, but we are going to make sure we point out. In fact, if you look on these slides you will see that there is some information there with regard to the $2.9 billion and how it flows out and that is part of that, what would be re-classed on the P&L from potentially cash operating expense to amortization, so we are trying to tell you that. So we are going to stick with our guidance the way it is. I will give you one more point, if you look out by 2020, we will see that of the $2.9 billion virtually $2.5 billion of it has already been amortized. So, the difference that’s left really doesn’t make much difference. It doesn’t really change the message that we are putting forth and that’s how I look at. Debbie, I think you help us with the understanding of the starting point and what the assumptions were with regard to the pro formas that we provided.

Debbie Dial

Sure, yes. So the pro formas that we filed a week or so ago August 27, those all assume that the acquisition was as of January 1, 2017. The supplemental schedules that we posted on the website assume that same period, the ones that show what the quarterly breakdown would be. Now in the 8-K that we filed along with this information we gave some high level guidance as to what impacts would be for the various categories. Those impacts assume actual acquisition date. So those assume the June 14 close date in there. So those are probably the best guide for the modeling.

John Stephens

So Debbie will make sure the acquisition and amortization cost that I was just talking about – and those estimates there in these documents we just presented, those are good views, those would be good information for modeling purposes. The other information was all done from a 1/1/17 as required by the SEC. And while that information is helpful we don’t want to express that that is somehow a little precise as to what historic information, because there is a whole collection of restrictions on what we do, the merger integration costs, the merger synergies. So no deal costs so on and so forth.

David Barden

Great.

John Stephens

I think hopefully we answered both your questions.

David Barden

We will get there. Thanks, John.

Michael Viola

Okay, thanks Dave. Operator, we will take the next question please.

Operator

And we will go to Mike McCormack with Guggenheim Securities.

Mike McCormack

Hi, guys. Thanks. John, maybe just a quick comment on the reporting going forward as far as the segmentation, I guess thinking about entertainment specifically, you said consistent with prior reporting, does that mean we are going to get a breakdown still between DIRECTV NOW and DIRECTV linear and U-verse? And then each of those segments that we are looking at between mobility, entertainment, business wireline, I presume being consistent we are going to go down the EBITDA level for each of those sub-segments? And then just secondly on the 8-Okay, can you give us a sense for how we should be calculating the run-rate for WarnerMedia D&A, what’s the jumping off point there? Thanks.

John Stephens

So, let me try the first one and that is just on customer contact information, I wouldn’t expect any changes, we would still give you that same information that you are referring to Mike with regard to U-verse, DTV, DTV NOW, that type of information. Secondly, yes, I would expect that the Entertainment Group and mobility and business wireline I would take it down to the EBITDA levels and so you will be able to see that information clearly. Third, I would point out one thing, particularly with the Entertainment Group is in the second quarter and prior financials. We have included the RSNs that AT&T owned, Houston, Pittsburgh, Seattle in Entertainment Group. And starting with the third quarter, they will be moved to Turner. We will provide updated or restated or represented entertainment segment financials for prior quarters. That’s what we expect to do hopefully by the end of this month, but in the next few weeks, we will present – pulling out the RSNs and quite frankly Otter Media. Now, Otter Media had been equity-based accounting prior to our taking control in July. So, we will take that equity basis out of it in the prior quarters and now it will be an operational base or consolidated basis in WarnerMedia starting in the third quarter. But the EBITDA type information that breakdown, the comparability should be there. And specifically while the first reporting unit will be business wireline, we will provide a supplemental that will be business solutions that will combine business wireline and the business wireless piece. So, you can see what you have seen before. With regard to the 8-K of WarnerMedia, I would tell you that we are going to have to work through what the final valuations are. So, from the process so to speak, if you will, depreciation of fixed things, those things, I don’t want to suggest that there is going to be a change in values there. We will just have to work out in my historic practice there hasn’t been. For the amortization, I would expect that that would be by far and wide the purchase price accounting. And so from that perspective, we would show that in the corporate and other. And so while you may say that’s associated with WarnerMedia that would likely show up in the corporate and other reporting and not in the WarnerMedia segment, so I don’t think that should provide a significant complication. The only thing is as if there is a change in the valuation that says we are writing off some fixed asset or some other assets writing it down and changing it or writing it up and changing it, but at this time, I wouldn’t expect significant items there.

Mike McCormack

Okay. It makes sense. Thanks, John.

Michael Viola

Okay. Operator, we are ready for the next question.

Operator

We will go to Tim Horan with Oppenheimer.

Tim Horan

Thanks, guys. How much is Time Warner spending on CapEx or what do you expect in your $25 billion roughly guidance that doesn’t include then, does it?

John Stephens

No, it doesn’t. Time Warner is, Tim, quite frankly on the top of head I can tell you that it’s been a very low single-digits of revenue kind of capital intensity. Quite frankly, one of the bigger – they have got some specific projects with regard to new headquarters building and other things that are generating a lot of CapEx in there past, but no most of the CapEx on a combined entity for this year by far and wide is going to be the traditional AT&T and it’s going to be the wireline and wireless businesses, it’s going to be the fiber build, it’s going to be the first type build, it’s going to be capacity build, that’s as I think you guys are aware that’s where it is.

Tim Horan

And did they have much in the way of expense for retirees either both healthcare and pension?

John Stephens

It’s I think out there. They put in – made a significant contribution to their pension plan in the quarter coming up to before the merger. That was until their pension plan is coming over is significantly funded, I won’t say fully funded, but it’s significantly funded. And I think they will have some pension expense, but they will be dramatic compared to what we see and they have some medical expense, but generally speaking, that relates to the active members of the company and it’s a much if you will smaller numbers that we are used to with regard to our liabilities with regard to retirees.

Tim Horan

And so lastly just back on John Hodulik’s question if you were to assume a full year in normalization of everything on free cash flow, are we looking at like $23 billion starting point for this year and maybe don’t want to go there, but I think there is a lot of confusion out there about what the actual free cash flow numbers for this year?

John Stephens

Yes, so I appreciate it. I appreciate you give me the outlook and just say it this way, I would understand as someone took my $21 billion range at the upper end of that range and used the $21 billion number or maybe or something in that area and added $2 billion to it, because that’s what the merger integration costs that we have laid out are. And so that’s the starting point and then made their own adjustment of what they think half a year of WarnerMedia’s cash flow would have been. I think that’s the kind of thought process. We haven’t done that. And I am not going to put numbers into that. But I understand for me that would be logical, that would be reasonable way. We may have uniqueness from, for example, WarnerMedia did do significant pension funding in June before the deal close. We are making some of those kinds of things, but yes, I think that’s kind of the way to think about it.

Tim Horan

Thanks. Sorry for the multipart questions. Thanks.

Michael Viola

No problem, Tim. Operator, I think we have two more people queued up. So, we will take those two questions. We will take the next question when you are ready.

Operator

And we will go to Frank Louthan with Raymond James.

Frank Louthan

Great, thank you. Just from a tax perspective, how should we think about the way the intangibles and depreciation items are being depreciated from a tax perspective, is it significantly accelerated than straight line and what sort of the cash flow impact of these costs?

John Stephens

Yes. Generally speaking, the step-ups that bring with them tax basis. The tax basis is generally the talk to the entity, so they don’t directly provide cash back savings or amortization deductions. So to tell you to expect, certainly, we work hard for tax efficiency and we will continue to do that, but you will see us put up deferred taxes related to the – deferred tax obligation related to the lack of tax basis in those stepped up assets, so that have a definite life.

Frank Louthan

Alright, great. And then with the further footnotes with the Entertainment Group, can you just characterize some of the – can you characterize the magnitude of those changes and how much is coming out of entertainment and going into Turner, is that in a percentage terms?

John Stephens

Let me say it this way. I think it’s been pretty small numbers and we will be very –we will do our best in this next filing to, let’s be say, we want to represent the segment back to 1/1/17 we will do so with the regional sports networks move and we will strive to make it very clear to exactly what those numbers are in expense and revenues, but I don’t think compared to the business overall, it’s not a significant piece of that entertainment business.

Frank Louthan

Great. Right, thank you very much.

Michael Viola

Okay, thanks Frank. Operator, we will take the last question.

Operator

And we will go to Doug Mitchelson with Credit Suisse.

Doug Mitchelson

Thanks so much for taking the question. So a couple of questions. Were any movies that have not yet been released written down as part of the merger accounting or did you just carryover whatever Warner has happened to have on their books at that time?

John Stephens

Yes, we haven’t, but we haven’t completed that process. And that’s a great point we are going through that. So when we are as transparent as we are with regard to the 2.9 and the 8.4 and bringing together the film and TV libraries, $11.3 billion, we are going to go work those numbers and make sure we understand that. Don’t know if any of that are going to change, but yes, there is a possibility of that happening and we will just work through it.

Doug Mitchelson

So, I think that might sort of lead well, at least to the next question, I think you might have answered it, but if a movie is released and doesn’t do as well as expected, would that be a look back to the merger accounting where you say that movie wasn’t as valuable as we thought. So we are not going to have a write-down for a movie in that particular release quarter instead if you look back to the balance sheet of merger accounting, is that right?

John Stephens

I would expect the decision and we look at this way and I am trying to very direct. We are going to make the decisions on what movies are worth much higher than on the books. What they are on the books for are lower than what that looks as of the date of the merger as of what we needed to as a acquirer looked at it and that could be different in many, many ways that how the operators looked at it. It’s just the standard accounting. So there could be changes, but no, I don’t think if it has a look back opportunity, I think about it as it just takes as much time to go through all the facts, compare what our merger plans were, understand fully what the details of WarnerMedia’s approach was, what costs were in there, whether the additional $150 million distribution points we have at AT&T has a difference for us as an acquirer or not. So, it’s a great question, don’t have an answer for you from the standpoint of whether how much the numbers will change, expect of the change, because I just did – my experience has been valuations change when you get through the process, they don’t show up as they were on the books that day, but it is not a – I don’t think of it as I look back role, I don’t think we apply it that way. So you will see, I don’t expect you to see us doing that.

Doug Mitchelson

Yes, that makes sense. Appreciate that. The last one is the $8.4 billion step up in amortization, I think that was the library that dollar amount and the length of amortization I think I remember quickly is something around 10 years or up to 10 years, I am just curious how that was determined?

John Stephens

That was just based on our judgment. Our discussions in the time we have had to go through it with WarnerMedia professionals and the people who understand it. So it’s just a judgment call. I don’t know Doug you want to add anything to that?

Doug Horne

And really grounded in kind of the pattern we expect in terms of revenue to be generated from the library itself.

John Stephens

Yes. So 99% of the revenue comes from the first 9, 10 years that kind of thing.

Doug Horne

Probably less so from a library perspective and that it’s a much longer tail, but that’s the base.

Doug Mitchelson

Alright, great. Thank you so much.

Michael Viola

Okay. I appreciate the interest folks. That ends the call, John.

John Stephens

Yes, folks, thanks for your interest. We are striving to be as transparent as important as possible. As we mentioned, we will provide some additional information on our segments in the next few weeks giving you some comparability on represented segments consistent with what we would expect to release in the third quarter, so that information should be available to you sooner. I also look forward to talking to you again on the morning of October 24 when we have our third quarter earnings release. With that, everyone take care. Remember, don’t text and drive. Talk to you later.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude your conference for today. Thank you for your participation and for using AT&T teleconferencing service. You may now disconnect.