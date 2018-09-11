NCS Multistage Offers Growth, But Expect Turbulence

NCS Multistage Holdings: An Overview

NCS Multistage Holdings (NCSM) provides engineered products and support services that optimize energy well completions and field development strategies. In 2018 so far, NCSM’s stock price has increased by 12%, and outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) which declined by 9% during this period. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry. NCSM’s financial performance went south in Q2 2018, but its long-term growth drivers remain healthy enough to wade through the short-term difficulties. Before we get into what causes NCSM to tick, let us understand the business first.

NCSM offers completion products and services suite known as Multistage Unlimited. This includes pinpoint stimulation which stimulates each entry point in a well formation individually. This service also utilizes services associated with NCSM’s downhole frac isolation assembly. Also, NCSM offers chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services through its Spectrum Tracer Services division.

NCSM thrives through innovation

After the commodity price downturn of 2014-16, most of the oilfield services companies’ financial results deteriorated compared to the pre-crisis level. This was followed by a dip in their stock prices in the market. Upstream energy companies reduced capex on energy exploration & production, and reduced contract prices with the OFS companies. The OFS companies that have been successful in weathering the storm are those with most innovative and efficient solutions. NCSM plans to incur approximately $15 million to $18 million in capital expenditures during 2018, which includes, among other things, the establishment of a laboratory in Canada supporting its tracer diagnostics business.

NCSM’s accelerated investment in R&D has allowed it to hold 11 U.S. patents and 17 related international patents. These patents relate to NCSM’s airlock casing buoyancy system, oil-soluble tracers (or OST), casing installed sliding sleeves, frac isolation assemblies, and the methods used in these services. Moreover, NCSM’s patents expire between 2030 and 2035, giving NCSM ample time to leverage and benefit from them in the long term.

Some of the NCS Multistage Holdings’ offerings have distinct advantages that have led to its growth over the years. Below I discuss some of its potent products:

Pinpoint stimulation: To understand how some of these techniques add edge to NCSM, let us see how the pinpoint stimulation systems work. NCSM’s premier solution in pinpoint stimulation, which optimizes completion designs, increases well productivity which is a prerogative for the E&P companies. This trend towards more complex well completions has also resulted in increased use of tracer diagnostics services, which can be utilized to assess the effectiveness of various well completion techniques. Some of the wells where pinpoint stimulation techniques have been used involve a high number of stages in drilling. These include the Permian Basin, the Marcellus shale, the Montney and Cardium shales, the Duvernay formation in Western Canada, and a few wells in Argentina and Russia. Typically, with rising lateral lengths in horizontal wells, more stages are required to ensure effective stimulation occurs. This widens the scope of pinpoint stimulation.

Tracer diagnostics services: Complex well completions require an increased use of tracer diagnostics services. Upstream companies and drillers use tracer diagnostics to evaluate well production, and optimize field development strategies. NCSM claims that its oil-soluble tracers were the first such tracers to be deployed as a particulate. The company also claims that OSTs are superior to the traditional fluid-based tracers because it leads to uniform distribution throughout the fracture network and for a longer duration.

NCSM introduced water-soluble tracers in 2018, and is in the process of building a complete portfolio. NCSM aims to use its new techniques so that water-soluble tracers are deployed on a stage-by-stage basis where customers understand long-term water production. This will enhance the product’s value to multi-cycle sleeves. Investors may note that MultiCycle sliding sleeves open and close multiple times, which better optimize a well’s production phase.

AirLock casing buoyancy: In recent years, E&P companies have drilled longer horizontal wells and completed more hydraulic-fracturing stages per well to maximize the volume of hydrocarbon recoveries per well. Longer laterals require more sliding sleeves or composite frac plugs per well on average. NCSM’s AirLock casing buoyancy systems is a good fit to serve this purpose. Plus, it increases NCSM’s revenue opportunity per well completion when the customer uses the Airlock system along with the application of pinpoint stimulation.

Services’ revenue share is increasing

It’s not just NCSMs’ products, its services, too, is becoming prominent over time. In Q2 2018, NCSM drew 36% of its revenues from the services, while the products segment accounted for 64% of its revenues. A year ago, the services segment accounted for only 20% of its quarterly revenues. Services represented 28% and 26% of NCSM’s 2017 and 2016 annual revenues. Services include charges, associated services related to NCSM’s Multistage Unlimited offering, and the tracer diagnostics services. While most of the products sales are on a just-in-time basis, which can fluctuate with the existing demand-supply scenario, revenues from services appear to be more stable. So, higher services segment revenue share lends credence to stability in NCSM’s revenue base.

A major shift towards the U.S.

NCSM’s geographic revenue base went for a significant transformation in 2018. While it generated 28% of its revenues from the U.S. and 67% from Canada on average from 2015 to 2017, U.S. revenue share jumped to 64% (and Canada’s share fell to 32%) in Q2 2018. NCSM began its efforts to increase penetration of the U.S. market in 2013. It has been able to grow its customer base in pinpoint fracturing systems in Q2, and has now worked for more than 30 customers over the last 12 months. A majority of its customers belongs to Repeat Precision - a joint venture. Repeat is also a supplier to NCSM, so a strategic investment made in 2017 ensured that NCSM had continued access to its services. Repeat also generates revenue through the provision of third-party manufacturing services and the sale of composite bridge plugs.

NCSM’s success in the U.S. can be attributed to pinpoint completions applications. As I have already discussed, this gives NCSM significant operational advantages and flexibility as compared to traditional completion methods. The average West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price, which indicates the producers’ price, increased by 42% in Q2 2018 over Q2 2017. The average monthly wells permits also increased by 37% during this period. In keeping with the trend, NCSM expects Q3 2018 revenue from the U.S. will grow over 10% on top of Q2 revenues, primarily driven by increased product sales.

Permian Basin slowdown a concern: NCSM’s management, in the Q2 2018 earnings conference call, discussed that the Permian accounts for 40% of its revenues. While NCSM has gradually forayed into other basins such as the Eagle Ford, the stacked in the mid-continent, the Rockies and in the northeast and the Marcellus and the northeast shale plays, Permian is still a significant revenue source. So, any slowdown can affect NCSM’s top-line significantly. NCSM’s management anticipates “that there could be a potential slowdown in the rate of growth and completions activity generally in the Permian Basin as we move into late 2018 and 2019, until the pipelines under construction are commissioned.” This is concerning, particularly when NCSM has a stated objective of increasing its market share in the United States, particularly in the Permian Basin. The takeaway capacity bottleneck in the Permian has led to reduced local crude oil pricing as compared to WTI and Brent-linked benchmarks. Some E&P companies have indicated that they plan to reduce their drilling and completion activity in the Permian Basin as a result of the lower realized prices.

And it’s not just NCSM alone. I have discussed how other oilfield equipment & services companies will get affected by the Permian capacity constraint issue in MRC Global Has Some Hitches, But Growth Story Is Intact and BAS Shows Promises But Expect Turbulence In The Short Run.

Canada – a play between concerns and hopes

As you can see in the graph above, the average rig count in Canada decreased by 10% in Q2 2018 compared to a year ago. In comparison, the average U.S. land rig count increased 17% during the same period. The slowdown in Canada resulted from a reduction in drilling activity due to low natural gas spot prices, greater discounts in Canadian crude oil pricing relative to U.S. benchmarks, and adverse weather in Canada in early 2018.

Some hopes: In the latest quarterly filing, NCSM disclosed that access to well sites typically improves throughout the 3Q and 4Q in Canada. NCSM focuses on enhancing its activities in the Cardium and Deep Basin in Western Canada. As NCSM discussed in its Q2 earnings conference call, wells in these regions have growing completions intensity exhibited by longer laterals, higher stage counts, and higher profit loadings. Canada is also a growing market for NCSM’s AirLock casing buoyancy systems.

Some concerns: As a result of low natural gas prices, upstream operators’ capex spend in Canada on natural gas-focused wells is expected to be less than the liquids-rich wells in 2018 and early 2019. On top of that, the market in Canada continues to be impacted by logistical constraints. These constraints have led to lower realized pricing for the Canadian upstream companies, especially those that sell natural gas into the local market. Also, in the short run, seasonal reduction in customer activity in Canada in late December and early January, following adverse weather, can reduce sales.

Despite some soft spots, NCSM’s management expects to generate $40 million in revenues from Canada in 3Q18. I estimate revenues to slow down in Canada in early 2019, despite NCSM’s efforts to maximize profits there.

Growth in the international market: In Q2 2018, NCSM generated only 4% of its revenues from the international markets. NCSM’s management estimates 3Q 2018 international revenue to be between $4 million and $5 million. This would be more than double of its Q2 revenues from the international markets. Overall, NCSM expects its 2018 full-year revenue to increase 35% to 40% compared to 2017.

So, where will the growth come from? Apart from the Aker BP project, which I am discussing next, NCSM is tracing the first well of a multi-well program in Argentina. Also, the full-service tracer lab in Calgary, Canada, is expected to be operational in Q3. This is expected to accelerate the testing and reporting timeline for NCSM’s customers.

Will Aker BP be NCSM’s catalyst?

In August, NCSM entered into an agreement with Aker BP - one of the largest oil and gas companies in Europe by revenues. The five-year agreement pertains to well-stimulation services. NCSM also received awards for additional wells at the Valhall well in the Norwegian region that are expected to be completed in late 2018 and 2019. The Valhall well was NCSM’s first offshore application using pinpoint fracturing technology.

Investors may note that Crescent Point Energy (CPG) accounted for 14% of NCSM’s 2017 revenues, which translates into $28.1 million. Although the Aker-BP transaction’s financial terms were not disclosed, given Aker BP’s ~$1 billion annual capex spend, the deal can become substantial for NCSM.

The cost of tariff war

In March 2018, the U.S. imposed Section 232, which meant a 25% tariff on all steel imports and 10% on all aluminum imports into the U.S. The sanction impacts all carbon products, including pipe, fittings, and flanges. The tariff targeted steel and aluminum imports and related quota measures on countries like South Korea, Canada, Mexico, and EU. Also, a final decision on carbon steel plants anti-dumping has been rendered, increasing cost and lead times. NCSM’s management anticipates that the tariff could increase its cost of sales, starting 3Q18. While it’s difficult to gauge the full extent of the cost escalation, NCSM’s earnings will be negatively affected in Q3 2018.

The benefits of acquisitions

NCSM has made well thought-out acquisitions in the past. In August 2017, NCSM acquired Spectrum Tracer Services. By combining Spectrum’s tracer diagnostics services offering with NCSM’s existing portfolio of completions products and services, it increased revenues through the cross-selling of tracer diagnostics services to the NCSM customers and by selling NCSM’s completions products and services to the existing Spectrum customers.

In February 2017, NCSM acquired a 50% interest in Repeat Precision. We have already discussed how Repeat Precision helps NCSM generate additional revenues. Similar synergistic acquisitions can increase NCSM’s market share, going forward.

Long-term debt and cash flow: NCSM’s long-term debt decreased by 69% from 2016 to 2017. In May 2017, NCSM issued a public offering and raised $149 million. It repaid a significant part of its long-term debt from the IPO proceeds. Its net debt was negative as of June 30, 2018, as a result of cash & equivalents exceeding total debt. NCSM’s negative net debt implies it has more cash than it owes, which is typically a sign of financial strength and stability.

NCSM has $20.4 million of long-term debt repayment scheduled in 2019-21. NCSM’s free cash flow was $11.2 million in the past four quarters until Q2 2018. With sufficient liquidity and expected revenue growth, meeting contractual obligations should not be difficult for NCSM.

A steady executive tenure: The current executive team has been at the helm at least since 2016. Mr. Robert Nipper is the current CEO, Tim Willems is the COO, and Ryan Hummer is the CFO of the company.

Revenues and EBITDA estimates

For Q3 of 2018, I expect NCSM’s revenue growth rate to improve compared to Q2. For that, I have taken the management guidance as a reference, as discussed in this article. I estimate growth to slow down in Q2 of 2019, as the seasonality factor comes into play.

I also expect the adjusted EBITDA margin to decline in Q4 2018 following the Permian Basin capacity issues and the seasonality factor in Canada, and then improve in Q1 as margin pressure eases, before falling again in Q2 of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA excludes various non-recurring items, including share-based compensation, foreign currency gain/loss, and change in fair value of contingent consideration.

What does NCSM’s relative valuation say?

NCS Multistage Holdings is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 15.1x. Based on my EBITDA estimates in the next four quarters, NCSM’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 14.1x. Between Q2 2017 and Q2 2018, NCSM’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 30.1x. So, NCSM is currently trading at a discount to its past five-quarter average.

NCSM’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is less steep than the industry peers’ average multiple compression, as noted in the table above. This is because I expect NCSM’s EBITDA to improve less steeply compared to the rise in the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. However, NCSM’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (NINE, SLB, and SPN) average of 11.1x. So, NCSM is dearly valued versus its peers at this level. For NINE, SLB, and SPN, I have used sell-side analysts’ estimates provided by Thomson Reuters.

What’s the take on NCSM?

NCS Multistage’s value lies in unlocking its product innovations over a longer period. While it adjusts its geographic sales mix, Canada, which continues to be a significant part of its portfolio, faces some industry headwinds. New and improved drilling techniques in the U.S. unconventional resources shales now drive NCSM. Some of NCSM’s products offer E&P customers distinct advantages. Recent large contract awards are also likely to boost NCSM. NCSM’s relative valuation multiples are not cheap at the current level. Investors should wait for the price level to come down before considering an investment decision on NCSM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.