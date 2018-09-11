Semtech Outperforming As The Pieces Come Together

Already trading at more than 5x forward revenue, expectations for Semtech are not low, but this is a relatively rare story with double-digit revenue growth and operating leverage potential.

LoRa has to hit for Semtech to really work from here, but the data center/optical businesses are arguably undervalued and I believe there is an M&A "backstop" in place.

With stronger than expected results in industrial, handsets, data center, and optical, the pieces of Semtech’s (SMTC) growth story have come together a lot quicker than I’d expected. Add in some operating margin leverage and the shares are up about 15% in just the last three months (and up close to 60% over the last year), handily outperforming the SOX index and peers/rivals like Maxim (MXIM), MACOM (MTSI), Inphi (IPHI), and ON Semiconductor (ON) over those time periods.

I didn’t expect this level of outperformance so soon from Semtech, but I can see why the Street is bullish on the prospects for the second half of the year, given the company’s leverage to data center and optical, as well as improving trends for handsets and the ongoing growth opportunity in Long Range Access (or LoRa). I’m not completely comfortable paying more than 5x forward revenue for Semtech today, those margins are improving and this is shaping up as a relatively rare double-digit revenue growth story with M&A support.

Good Results Across The Board

There’s really not much to pick at in Semtech’s second quarter results. Although headline revenue growth of 4% yoy and 7% qoq perhaps wasn’t eye-popping, it was still pretty good on a relative basis and shows ongoing improving momentum.

A strong data center market helped support demand for Semtech’s clock data recovery and transceiver products, while an improving optical market (both in data centers and China PON) contributed to 8% growth in the Enterprise business and 27% yoy growth in the Communications segment. Although Consumer was down about 6% yoy, the business grew at a mid-teens rate sequentially on stronger Chinese smartphone demand. Industrial grew 16% yoy, with ongoing strength in LoRa keeping that business on track toward $80M to $100M in revenue this year. Broken out by functional groups, healthy clock data recovery and PON drove mid-single-digit qoq growth, healthy phone-driven demand drove double-digit qoq growth in protection, and LoRa helped drive mid-single-digit qoq growth in Wireless/Sensing.

Although Semtech left investors feeling more bullish about the company’s margin prospects, this quarter’s performance was more or less in line with expectations. Gross margin improved slightly from the year-ago and prior quarter, while operating margin improved about two points both annually and sequentially, with double-digit growth in operating income over both periods. While the margins were in-line, it’s looking like improving revenue growth prospects (driven by LoRa, but definitely complemented by data center/enterprise) could drive better than expected operating leverage over the next two to three years, with low-to-mid-30%’s operating margins (non-GAAP) perhaps coming into view as a realistic target.

Multiple Growth Opportunities

Given the performance of both Semtech individually and the end-markets it serves, I’m more bullish about the company’s growth prospects, and I think the company could be looking at a longer run of double-digit year-over-year revenue growth than I’d previously expected.

The transition to higher speeds in the data center is a fact today, with 100G deployments accelerating (something that multiple players at various points in the market have confirmed). That is a significant driver for Semtech and its clock data recovery business. Semtech has over 50% share in CDRs (a market where it competes primarily with Maxim and MACOM), and attach rates increase with capacity – attach rates are over 70% at 100G and my understanding is that all (or virtually all) data center apps above 100G will require at least one CDR. Semtech also has increasing leverage to optical transceivers and other components critical to high-speed data centers and optical deployments.

Although Semtech’s exposure to data center growth and fiber-to-the-premises (through PON transceivers) is important, LoRa remains the key driver for the stock. LoRa allows for long-range (up to 25km from a single base station) low-power (devices can run up to a decade on a watch battery) wireless IoT networking with a range of applications including monitoring/metering and asset management/tracking. Semtech manufactures both the gateway chips and the client-side chips, and I believe the gross margins are already attractive even at the relatively low current scale of the business. Management says it’s currently looking at a revenue funnel of over $400 million with an expected win rate in excess of 50%, putting the goal of $200 million in LoRa revenue next year certainly within reach.

The Opportunity

I am quite confident in the near-term outlook for data center spending and optical deployments, and I think the company is well-placed in handsets with its power protection products. If LoRa can really take off (there have been some false starts and push outs of expectations in the past), Semtech could be in the early stage of an impressive multiyear growth run. I also believe the company has an M&A “backstop” in that this is still an attractive acquisition prospect given its mix of 60%+ gross margin but sub-30% operating margin. While Semtech’s own self-improvement and operating leverage efforts could get that operating margin above 30% relatively soon, and perhaps slightly diminish some of the cost-out attractiveness of a deal, I think the enhanced growth prospects that would accompany such leverage would keep it in play as an M&A candidate.

I’ve increased my growth assumptions for the next few years, driven by greater expectations for the data center/optical opportunities, as well as LoRa. I’ve been conservative (if not skeptical) about LoRa so far -- and like I said, there have been disappointments along the way – but I think this opportunity is finally starting to come together for the company, and the next few years could see significant growth here.

Valuation is a tougher call. I’m not bothered that Semtech doesn’t look so appealing on a discounted cash flow basis (even assuming 20%+ FCF CAGR), as growth semiconductor stocks rarely look exciting on that basis. There is a stronger correlation, though, between forward EV/revenue multiples and operating margins, and Semtech is already trading as if 30%+ operating margins are a done deal. I have no problem arguing that the above-average revenue growth prospects in the next few years should “sweeten” the multiple investors pay, but I think 5.25x forward revenue is already a healthy multiple.

The Bottom Line

I wasn’t bullish enough before on Semtech and I may well be making the same mistake again, but I’m concerned that the Street is a bit too fired up about the margin prospects coming out of this quarter. I do like the revenue growth opportunity over the next few years, though, and I believe the next few quarters could see some meaningful acceleration, so for those investors who aren’t so value-sensitive, there could still be an argument for these shares even now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.