Coupa Software - High Growth, Higher Valuations

This dynamic creates a dangerous ¨set-up¨ for investors in my mind, with sales multiples now coming in at the market multiple in terms of earnings!

Coupa Software (COUP) hit my radar around this time last year after it just went public. In October of last year, shares were sold to the public (or mostly those connected to underwriters) at just $18 per share, having nearly doubled to $30 on their opening day.

Investors were attracted to the cloud-based procurement platform on the back of strong growth, which I recognised, although I recognised the still sizeable losses as well. Those losses and run higher on their opening day were the key reasons to avoid the shares.

As management has quickly built up a modest track record of under promising and over delivering, investors have been awarding even higher sales multiples to the shares, making them very risky in my eyes despite great operational growth.

Optimising Procurement Processes

Coupa Software helps customers in optimising their procurement processes. Of course this is a cloud solution nowadays, as Coupa connects its customers with roughly 2 million suppliers on its platform. Workers engaged in procurement can search and compare the products and prices of these suppliers and hence make the best procurement decision.

The platform (which has been around for a decade, as Coupa has been founded in 2006) does not simply allow for information gathering but has more functionalities. One can buy, invoice and pay on the platform as well, among others. Other functionalities include inventory management, budgeting, analytics and information management. Rather than asking a fixed price for this solution, Coupa claims to offer a ¨VaaS¨ business model, standing for Value-as-a-Service.

This business model has resonated well with customers and since the end of last year, with investors as well. About a year ago the company went public at $18 per share, to end the first trading day in the low thirties, and ever since has quadrupled (compared to the official IPO price) to $78 by now.

What About The Performance?

Coupe has been a rapidly growing business. For the year ending in January of 2017, the company reported a 65% increase in sales to $83.7 million. Unfortunately losses were quite big at $45.2 million, equivalent to 54% of total sales. After rising to $30 on the opening day in the autumn of last year, the enterprise value came in at 11-12 times annualised sales reported in the first six months of its current fiscal year.

In March of 2018, the company reported results for the fiscal year of 2018. Revenue growth slowed down to still an impressive 40% for the year, and actually came in at 41% for the final quarter of the year. Sales hit $187 million for the year, but were already running at $215 million based on the Q4 sales numbers. GAAP losses were flattish in actual number terms at $45 million for the year, but that makes that relative losses were coming down, as absolute operating losses fell to $9 million in the final quarter.

Holding $412 million in cash and having $163 million in convertible notes outstanding, net cash amounts to $250 million. With roughly 55 million shares outstanding and trading at nearly $50 at the time, that works out to an enterprise valuation of $2.5 billion. That works out to a similar 11-12 times annualised sales rate (based on the latest quarterly report) as the valuation of the shares at the time of the IPO (after day one of course).

Somewhat worrying was the (perhaps cautious) guidance with 2019 sales seen at $227-$230 million, at the midpoint indicating sales growth of around 22%, marking a rather dramatic slowdown from recent growth rates.

Too Conservative, Growth Continues

The guidance which Coupa outlined for its fiscal year of 2019 has fortunately already proven to be too conservative. Revenues were up by 37% in the first quarter to $56.4 million, although GAAP operating losses rose to $12.1 million. Following the strong sales results, the company hiked the full year sales guidance by $6 million as the momentum pushed shares up to their sixties.

Just last week, Coupa reported particularly strong second quarter sales with revenues up 38% to $61.7 million with GAAP losses being reasonably stable at $10.6 million. The company hiked the full year sales guidance again, this time by roughly $10 million to $244 million, plus or minus a million. The new guidance calls for sales growth in the region of 30% instead of the 22% guided for at the start of the year.

This strong second quarter report and guidance prompted shares to rise to $78 per share, pushing up the valuation to roughly $4.5 billion, or closer to $4.2 billion if we account for net cash balances. With revenues seen at $62.5 million in the third quarter, the run rate is now coming in at a quarter of a billion, as the strong momentum in the share price has boosted the sales multiple on an enterprise valuation basis at 17 times annualised sales. This is far higher than the low double digit sales multiple at which shares were trading following the IPO and earlier this year.

Growth prospects continue to be sound. The company signed a few large names or a few big customers went live in the past quarter including Tencent, McCain Foods and Unilever as good experiences wit the solution might drive revenue growth from those accounts in the future. Furthermore, given that total spending on the platform is approaching a trillion, one very interesting growth feature might be Coupa Pay. If the company could take a cut on the massive spent facilitated by its platform, that might be a huge opportunity.

A Word Of Caution

The sales multiple is getting a bit too steep, despite the solid growth although management has surprised the market by posting structurally higher growth rates than expected. Nonetheless, these continued higher sales multiple do put the company, or better said its shares at risk, in case growth slows down. Elevated multiples furthermore reduce the realistic chances of M&A by a larger player as well.

For now the (valuation) risks prevail. While the company might be able to fend off stiff competition from the likes of SAP and Oracle, who made targeted acquisitions in the field in recent years, reality is that expectations are simply sky high, as they never really were very low to start with. Shares have already risen more than 130% so far this year, increasing at roughly 3 times the sales growth rate, being a clear indication that multiples have continued to rise and thereby the need for management to deliver upon continued growth.

Given the sell-off in the wider technology/semiconductor names (although not so much in the SaaS names) I would put my money to work in other areas of the technology segment. While betting on the fate of a name like Coupa is very dangerous, if anything I would lean a bit short if I had to make a choice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.