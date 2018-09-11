Sangamo (Part V): Assessing The Prospects Of SB-913

Cicero learned man that he was, believed in self-improvement so long as his breath lasts. He commends Socrates for learning to play the fiddle late in life and another Roman for mastering Greek when old. - Charlie Munger

We are now living in the era of gene therapy. Luxturna (a gene therapy to treat a rare form of retinal blindness) of Sparks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) made that a reality. The next step in the same spectrum is gene editing. Using the zinc finger nuclease gene-editing system, Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is innovating a stellar molecule for the management of mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II). As an X-linked recessive lysosomal storage disease, MPS II (i.e. Hunter’s syndrome) is due to the mutation of the gene encoding for the protein, iduronate 2-sulfatase (“IDS”) - a critical enzyme needed to break down glycosaminoglycans (“GAGs”) heparan, and dermatan sulfate inside the lysosomes. As a result, GAGs build up inside the lysosome, thus causing lysosomal dysfunctions that manifested as skeletal abnormalities, cardiac/respiratory obstruction, and organ enlargement. In severe cases, it causes the functional impairment of the brain (neurological deficits). Death usually occurs around the teenage years. As the standard of care, the patient usually receives lifelong weekly enzyme replace therapy (“ERT”) with human IDS (“hIDS”). Despite its efficacy and safety, hIDS is cleared from the body within hours of treatment due to its short half-life. Antibody to the ERT can also form, thereby reducing its efficacy. Furthermore, ERT has not been shown to ameliorate the neurological symptoms. Hence, there is a strong demand for novel and improved therapeutics like SB-913. In this research, we’ll present a fundamental analysis of the MPS II franchise of SB-913 and reaffirm our bull thesis on this promising grower.

Figure 1: Sangamo stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

We wish to provide a brief overview of the company for investors new to the firm. If you are already familiar with Sangamo, we recommend that you skip to the next section. In harnessing the power of the ZFN gene-editing platform, Sangamo is developing an enriched pipeline of medicines to service various markets (as shown in Figure 2). There are several collaborative relationships of interest. The most notable is the recently inked partnership with Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) - a Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) subsidiary - for the innovation of the off-the-shelf CAR-Ts. Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) is also working with Sangamo for the therapeutic development to service both hemoglobinopathies (sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia). Moreover, Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) is joining hands with the firm to innovate a cure for Huntington’s disease. Furthermore, the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) collaboration focuses on Hemophilia A and ALS.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Sangamo)

Gene Therapy Via SB-913 For MPS II

Given as a single injection, SB-913 is designed to provide the stable and continuous production of hIDS for the treatment of MPS II. Interestingly, SB-913 already earned the orphan drug, fast track, and rare pediatric disease designations from the FDA. The European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) also granted SB-913 the orphan medicinal product label. That said, let’s assess how SB-913 works. Accordingly, AVV6 delivers both the correct genes and ZFN inside the cells. Once inside, ZFN then cuts into the genome of the patient and thereby allows the corrected IDS genes to insert itself into the DNA. This will then translate into the enzymatic production of hIDS (needed to treat the disease).

We elucidated in the prior research on Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) that AVV is a stellar vector for gene delivery. AAV1-6 are the early generation AAVs that usually have safety and efficacy issues. Anything above 6 usually works better (as shown by the data from Regenxbio). Interestingly, AAV9 is the vector that has an affinity to target the brain specifically. Despite not showing in Figure 3, AAV9 preferentially binds to galactose on the cellular surface to enable it to cross the blood-brain barriers (“BBB”) - and to deliver genes to the correct neuronal cells of the CNS for MPS treatment. The targeting of neuronal tissue enabled AAV9 to potentially be effective in ameliorating neurological symptoms that ERT cannot provide. Therefore, RGN-121 (a key molecule that uses AAV9) will be a major competitor of SB-913.

Figure 3: Tissue specificity of AAV (Source: Pubmed)

Even when SB-913 does not use AAV9, the application of AAV2/6 confers it with the broad tissue specificity. As a result, it should work for all tissues and is efficacious in the treatment of MPS II. Be that as it may, let’s assess the actual preclinical and clinical data to gauge at the drug’s success.

Preclinical Study

Accordingly, Sangamo published the preclinical data of SB-913 (in the April 2018 issue of Molecular Therapy). Conducted in the laboratory of Dr. Scott McIvor at the University of Minnesota (“UM”) Center for Genome Engineering, MPS II mice between six and nine weeks of age were injected with one of three increasing doses of SB-913 (consisting of AAV2/8 vectors that carry the ZFNs and a corrected IDS gene). Per Figure 3 above, AAV8 has a broad tissue tropism, thereby making it an excellent therapy for alleviating the symptoms relating to various organs, including the brain. The treatment was design to integrate hIDS into an exact location within a highly expressed locus in the albumin gene in liver cells. Albumin is widely distributed in the blood circulation and will reach different target tissues; hence, it should deliver the therapeutic effects to various bodily targets.

As we expected, the results were quite strong. At one and four months after treatment, the mice showed the dose-dependent expression of hIDS enzyme (in the blood, spleen, kidney, lung, heart, and skeletal muscle). The level of enzyme expression was 200X greater than untreated mice. More importantly, the actual toxic product (GAG) reduction was 95%. Most importantly, the treated mice (at the highest dose) did not develop brain symptom (neurocognitive deficit) as measured by the Barnes Maze test. Commenting on the development, the Director of Gene Therapy Center at UM (Dr. Chester Whitley) remarked,

The continuous supply of enzyme produced by the genome-edited liver cells in these young mice not only protected organs and tissue from damage, but importantly also promoted passage across the blood brain barrier to exert neuroprotective effects. If we see similar effects in clinical trials in humans, ZFN-mediated genome editing would represent a transformative treatment for children with MPS II.

Phase 1/2 CHAMPIONS Trial

With positive preclinical data, Sangamo is currently evaluating the safety and efficacy of SB-913 in the Phase 1/2 (CHAMPIONS) trial. As a Phase 1/2, multicenter, open-label, single-dose, dose-ranging assessment, CHAMPIONS evaluates 9 patients with MPS II. The objective of the study is to deliver the long-term IDS expression and improve the current clinical outcome of ERT, as presented in Figure 4. Commenced on May 11, 2017, CHAMPIONS has the estimated primary and actual study completion dates set on Feb. 2021 and Feb. 2022, respectively.

Figure 4: Endpoints of CHAMPIONS (Source: ClinicalTrial.gov)

We recently forecasted that Sangamo will post a positive data outcomes for CHAMPIONS at the 2018 Annual Symposium of the Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (“SSIEM”) being held in Athens, Greece, on Sep. 05, for IBI members. The results came as we expected, as the company reported that the total urinary GAGs declined by 51%, dermatan sulfate by 32%, and heparin sulfate by 61% in cohort 2 at 16 weeks. The safety profile was also favorable.

Market Assessment

According to the National MPS Society, one in 100K to one in every 150K male births will result in MPS II. Despite its low prevalence, we expect the MPS franchise to procure the blockbuster sales for Sangamo. It is paradoxical that the small market of an orphan disease like MPS II can yield substantial revenues. Notwithstanding, the main reason is that the company can get reimbursed at a significant premium for an orphan drug (to offset the lengthy and low success rate of the therapeutic-innovation process). On average, an orphan drug costs around $140K. And yet, the exotic nature of gene therapy/editing strongly supports a higher premium. A prime example is that Luxturna can get reimbursed around $850K.

In taking our valuation a step further, we assumed that with approval and commercialization, SB-913 will be able to procure the net earnings of $500M. In taking the product of 10 price to earnings (P/E) multiple with $500M, we arrived at the enterprise value of $5B. By dividing $5B by 97,267 shares outstanding, the calculations revealed approximately $51 per share. Of note, this is the valuation of Sangamo based on the SB-913 franchise alone. Therefore, it is likely that with other assets the stock should be worth much higher. Nevertheless, we wish to stick to our low estimate to widen the margin of safety for a prudent investment.

Potential Risks

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass the clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50% and vice versa. There are 40% chances of a negative clinical binary for CHAMPIONS. We also noted the similar risks for the CAR-T-Reqs franchise in the prior research. Moreover, even if the aforesaid medicines will be approved, they might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Conclusion

In all, we maintain our buy recommendation on Sangamo Therapeutics with the four out of five stars rating. Moreover we raised price target (“PT”) to $51 per share (to be reached within two to three years). Our PT is higher than the Wall Street analysts’ $29 consensus, but there is substantial unlocked value in the highly robust pipeline. And, our valuation is based on the maturity of the pipeline over two to three years; whereas, Wall Street assessed the PT within only the 12-month period. In the coming years, there are favorable chances that SB-913 and CAR-T-reqs development that will be realized. Through the initial three parts research, we presented a bull thesis on Sangamo as a diversification bet. Part I focused on the Kite/Gilead partnership for gene edited CAR-Ts. Part II presented a hidden asset franchise that is HIV. Part III emphasized the prospects of the ALS program. We recently added two more parts. Part IV featured the TxCell acquisition for CAR-T-Reqs. This (Part V) provided an analysis of the upcoming interim data reporting for SB-913 for MPS II. If either SB-913, CAR-T-reqs, or ALS franchise successfully clears its future trials, it is highly likely that the share will ultimately rally to near its price target. Hence, the 60% chances of success warrant a diversification bet for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.