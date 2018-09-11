Back in January 2017, I highlighted Maryland-based asset manager T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) as a potential “low bar” investment. This notion was based on two basic principles: the quality of the business and overall valuation. The idea was that the business did not need to show substantial improvement in order for shareholders to receive reasonable or better investment results.

As we sit here today, over a year and a half later, the question is worth exploring again: “Is T. Rowe Price still a “low bar” investment?” The interesting thing about this question is that some things have changed materially in the last 19 months, while other items are largely the same.

Let’s begin by looking at the quality of the business.

For this aspect, I like to break it down into three parts - past, present and future, or balance sheet, pricing power and future growth prospects. We’ll save the last item for now and focus on the balance sheet and the firm’s pricing power.

Charlie Munger had this quip about looking at the balance sheet: “The liabilities are always 100% good. It’s the assets you have to worry about.” Using this frame of reference, we’ll make some substantial adjustments to the balance sheet.

Last quarter, T. Rowe Price reported ~$7.9 billion in total assets against ~$1 billion in total liabilities. The liability side includes things like accounts payable, accrued compensation and taxes, while debt is notably absent. We assume the ~$1 billion in ongoing obligations are “good.”

The asset side includes things like cash, accounts receivable, investments, investment products, property and equipment, goodwill and other assets. To be sure, there is likely value in all of these components, but for our purposes, you could strip away everything except for cash and investments. These two categories alone account for $3.9 billion - enough to completely wipe out all liabilities and still have ~$12 per share in walking around money.

Even if you take away investments, you’re still looking at ~$1.5 billion in cash against ~$1 billion in total liabilities with no debt payments. When you look at something like that, it’s not hard to understand why the company has been able to increase its dividend substantially each year and occasionally pay special dividends along the way.

Moreover, this look at the balance sheet doesn’t include the most important aspect of the business: ongoing earnings power that easily tops $1+ billion annually. This brings us to our second quality aspect: pricing power.

There is concern in the asset manager world. The apprehension is that these businesses have generated substantial profits in years past, but they have a looming challenge ahead of them: namely fees (or lack thereof).

In the aggregate, everyone in the investment world is average. Once you add in fees, more funds will be below average. It’s the paradox of the more everyone tries in the aggregate, the less everyone will have in the end. In other words, the challenge for asset managers is the migration from higher-cost funds to lower-cost funds / competitors / indices / etc. This is a real risk and has already begun materializing in many areas of the investment world.

Of course, there is a counterpoint, at least with T. Rowe Price in particular: look at the data. From 2008 to 2017, net revenues for the company went from $2.1 billion to $4.8 billion. This was derived from assets under management going from $276 billion in 2008 (down from $400 billion in 2007) all the way up to $991 billion last year.

Moreover, the quality - at least as it relates to profitability - of those “sales” has been increasing as well. Back in 2008, the company’s net profit margin stood at ~23%. Since then, it has been marching steadily upward to last year’s mark of ~32%.

Now here’s the interesting part. It is true that T. Rowe Price’s “take” on assets under management has been declining, from ~77 basis points in 2008 down to ~48 basis points last year. Yet, this alone - the industry-wide trend toward lower fees - has not offset the company’s underlying profit engine (growing from ~$491 million in 2008 to ~$1.5 billion in 2017). Improved efficiency and increased AUM have offset the reduction in fee percentage. Put simply, on the quality front, T. Rowe Price has an exceptional balance sheet, and the pricing power might actually be a bit better than you would expect.

Now let’s move on to potential growth.

On the shareholder level, this is driven by a few “big picture” components, namely: assets under management, fees on AUM, net profit margin and shares outstanding. In other words, by how much money you manage, what you charge, how efficient you are in keeping it and, ultimately, with how many people you have to share it with.

During the past decade, T. Rowe Price’s “take” or fee percentage declined, but its assets under management and net profit margin increased (and the share count was reduced), allowing for earnings per share growth of ~10% annually.

Moving forward, your expectation may not be as robust. It depends on where you look, but the expectation is for T. Rowe to earn ~$7.30 or so per share this year and ~$7.50-8 per share next year. Medium-term growth prospects are mixed, ranging from 0% to 10%.

For our purposes, let’s suppose $7.25 in earnings this year, $7.50 in the following year and “just” 3% growth thereafter - a far cry from what the company achieved in the last decade. It’s always better, especially in these “low bar” scenarios, to remain a bit cautious.

You could think about this slower 3% growth component as a “great history” but perhaps more challenging future in the way of AUM expectations, overall fees charged and already improved net margins.

Finally, let’s move on to valuation. Back in January 2017, when I noted that T. Rowe Price had the characteristics of a “low bar” investment, shares were trading hands around ~$70. Today the number is closer to ~$108, an increase of more than 50% in a fairly short amount of time.

Of course, price is just one side of the value equation. The other side is underlying earnings power, which has also improved dramatically since early 2017. Back then, the company was earning ~$4.80 on a trailing basis as compared to today’s expectation of ~$7.25 or so this year, which would be a ~50% improvement after two years. It’s one of those rare circumstances where a material short-term increase in the share price is actually paired with a material improvement in profitability.

Using our “low bar” assumptions from above ($7.25, $7.50 and 3% growth), you might anticipate earnings per share of ~$9.50 or so for the company after a decade. It has not been unusual to see the security trade in the 15-20 times profit range. Using 16 times (and remembering that a portion of the business is sitting in net cash), you would get to a future price expectation of ~$152.

The dividend sits at $0.70 per quarter ($2.80 annually) and makes up less than 40% of profits. Should this component grow in line with earnings, not only would that leave ~$1 billion per year in net profits for share repurchases and potentially special dividends, but it would also imply ~$32 in per share cash proceeds along the way.

Put together, these two numbers equate to a potential future value of ~$184. Now, there are two important notes here. First, this is just a guess about the future. It’s going to be wrong. The important part is not the exact number; instead, it’s about working through your assumptions and coming up with a rough baseline. Second, the attractiveness of this guess depends entirely on the current share price. Against a current price of ~$108, a future value of ~$184 after a decade would imply a total return of about 5.5% annually.

This is instructive. It tells you that using somewhat subdued expectations, T. Rowe Price as an investment is average. It draws a line in the sand. If you believe the company's growth prospects are worse than detailed above, it would probably not look especially attractive. On the other hand, if you anticipate growth formulating (or more accurately, continuing), it doesn’t take much before the security can start offering solid returns.

In sum, T. Rowe Price as a business has an exceptional balance sheet, and the pricing power is actually a bit better than you might first anticipate when thinking about the industry. On the security side, the current valuation appears more or less fair. That is, today’s investor has a reasonable shot at capturing business results over time.

The valuation doesn’t scream out here. However, the dramatic increase in share price has been paired with a dramatic improvement in the underlying profit machine - a fact that is easy to ignore when looking at a stock chart. Usually, when you think about “low bar” investments, it’s a single-digit P/E or lofty dividend yield that jump out. T. Rowe Price doesn’t have those “traditional low bar” features, but you are starting from an exceptionally sturdy base.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.