8% Yields Battle For Who Is The Best Preferred Share

Out of this batch, NYMTN is still the clear winner.

Several months ago, we compared preferred shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) to the preferred shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment (PMT). Our outlook played out nicely, but we still believe NYMTN is the clear winner out of the batch.

First, let’s touch on the common stocks

PMT and NYMT common stocks

The market doesn’t love PMT and has them trading at a slightly lower price to book compared to other mortgage REITs.

PMT is more complicated than most mortgage REITs, which may be one of the reasons the market tends to have them trading at a discount to peers.

My reason for not liking the company is the external management agreement. Members of management have dramatic insider ownership on the external manager but relatively little in PMT. This sends a bad signal and I’d rather pass on a “maybe” investment. I prefer a margin of safety.

NYMT, on the other hand, is loved by the market. NYMT’s common stock is trading at an absurdly high valuation. Most of the company’s capital is in credit-related strategies. Management highlighted their strategy on the Q2 2018 earnings call:

As of June 30, we had 82% of our capital invested in credit related strategies including 55% or $557 million in capital in our multifamily strategy and 27% or $272 million in capital in our distressed residential loan strategy. We had total invested assets of approximately $2.6 billion unchanged from the previous quarter. We continue to maintain a conservative leverage ratio with callable debt leverage to equity at 1.4 times in total debt leverage to equity of 1.6 times, again unchanged from the previous quarter. We generated net interest income of $17.5 million and portfolio net margin of 239 basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 as compared to net interest income of $19.8 million and a portfolio net interest margin of 286 basis points for the previous quarter which ended March 31, 2018. The $2.3 million decrease in net interest income in the second quarter was primarily due to our distressed residential loan portfolio which was largely attributable to changes in expected cash flows resulting from greater loan sale activity in the second quarter as compared to the first quarter of 2018.

Unlike PMT, NYMT is internally managed which is normally a good thing. However, NYMT still has higher than average operating expenses. Operating expense ratios are important in evaluating how much a mortgage REIT can earn for shareholders.

NYMT also carries a significant amount of credit risk. That credit risk is a major source of their returns. However, if we were to see property values falling significantly, we would expect the credit risk to backfire. If property values are declining rapidly, it gives the property owner an incentive to default on the loan.

Because of NYMT’s position, they would be exposed to substantial losses if that occurs. If it doesn’t occur, then the REIT performs quite well. The problem today is that shares are priced for near perfection. Investors don’t have much room left to win from things going right. They lose if the company loses, but they only perform mediocrely if the company wins.

NYMT and PMT preferred shares

Here is the price chart we used for our article in June:

Here is a chart of recent prices:

When we previously wrote about the PMT preferred shares in the middle of June, we had listed PMT-A as a sell. At that point, PMT-A was $25.59. Today, PMT-A is $25.11. It has paid out one dividend but it has also dropped in the share price. Meanwhile, PMT-B is $24.99, which is down $0.18 from our June article, but that is less than the $0.50 dividend that was paid out.

In that same article, we suggested a better option for a risk rating 4 preferred share was NYMTN. Today, NYMTN is $24.23, which is up $0.44 from the $23.79 in the prior article. NYMTN also paid out a dividend of $0.50 for a total return of $0.94 since then.

NYMTN, PMT-A, and PMT-B all have a material amount of call protection on the calendar:

NYMTN has the most call protection on the calendar. Call protection ends on 10/15/27 for NYMTN. NYMTN, PMT-A, and PMT-B all have an FTF (fixed-to-floating) feature when call protections ends. Once these shares go to FTF, they will give investors 3-month LIBOR + a spread. NYMTN does have the lowest spread here at 5.70%. However, that is not enough to make up for the higher current yield and years of extra call protection.

It looks to us like the PMT preferred shares are trading a bit above the midpoint of our fair value range.

Either PMT preferred shares would have to drop under $23.77 for us to issue a buy rating. NYMTN, on the other hand, would only have to drop to $23.98. While the PMT shares would have to drop well over $1.00, NYMTN only needs to drop $0.25. Currently, NYMTP has rallied too much and is now the least attractively priced preferred share.

For investors interested in The REIT Forum’s preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

Final thoughts

Even though PMT preferred shares and NYMT preferred shares both carry a risk rating of 4, we think NYMT preferred shares have a tiny bit more risk compared to the PMT preferred shares. We would prefer to focus on securities with a risk rating below 4. Currently, we see more preferred shares in the buy range among lower risk preferred shares. When just comparing NYMT and PMT preferred shares, NYMTN is the clear winner. NYMTP is the clear loser.

